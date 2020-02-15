From left: Tam Quang, Ana Salazar and Gary Altergott with Huitt-Zollars Inc.; Scott Webb, James Pozzi, Bruce Lepard and Scott Brast with American National Insurance Company; and Scott Orr, David Cooper, Daniel Beltran and Billy Durbin with Gilbane Building Company hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new parking garage for the insurance company in Galveston on Thursday.
Rumor reversal: It wasn’t so long ago that some islanders were convinced American National Insurance Co. planned to leave the island as it increasingly built up a workforce in League City, where it had offices in South Shore Harbour. The rumors reached fever pitch in 2005 as American National, founded by W.L. Moody Jr., was preparing to celebrate its centennial. But times have changed, the rumors have waned, and the construction of a $15 million parking garage for island employees and plans for a massive modernization of its skyscraper at One Moody Plaza are concrete signs of the company’s Galveston commitment, American National executives say.
Last week, American National President and CEO James Pozzi, other company officials and representatives from Gilbane Building Co. gathered at 21st and Market streets for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the much-awaited parking garage. Crews this month likely will begin work full force on what’s expected to be a 10-month project.
