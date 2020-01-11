A worker tosses piping from the roof of the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Texas City in 2017, the year Wingfield Partners bought the shopping center and began improvements. Deep discount retailer dd’s has signed a lease with plans to open an 18,000-square-foot store.
Tradewinds turnaround: The rumors were true about dd’s Discounts planning a Texas City store. A subsidiary of Ross Stores, dd’s has signed a lease to open an 18,000-square-foot store in a subdivided space previously occupied by grocer H-E-B in the Tradewinds Shopping Center. The lease is the beginning of what promises to be a turnaround for the 130,000-square-foot shopping center on the northeast corner of Palmer Highway and 21st Street, developers say.
If all goes as planned, dd’s soon will be joined by another retail tenant in the H-E-B space, said Scott Kell, a principal of Wingfield Partners, which in 2017 bought the shopping center. But it’s too soon to name the next anchor tenant, Kell said. H-E-B anchored the center until 2018, when the grocery store moved to its larger spot at state Highway 146 and Palmer Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.