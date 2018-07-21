Takeout tattle: Island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta is driving his latest acquisition into Galveston — food delivery startup Waitr.
After a soft opening, Waitr last week made its official island debut. The Waitr app lets people order from a Galveston restaurant, then sends a Waitr driver to deliver the food to a house or business for a flat $5 fee.
Waitr expects to hire 100 people — mostly drivers — in the island area, the company said. The Waitr concept is highly popular in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.
Fertitta in May agreed to buy Waitr for $308 million, news agency Bloomberg reported. The deal was managed through Fertitta’s Landcadia Holdings, which changed its name to Waitr.
Fertitta, and Richard Handler, CEO of global investment bank Jefferies Group LLC and its parent, Leucadia National Corp., in 2016 launched Landcadia — a special purpose acquisition company — with plans to raise as much as $300 million in an initial public offering, news service Reuters reported. The name Landcadia is a combination of Landry’s and Leucadia.
Fertitta is CEO of Landry’s Inc., which has considerable operations in Galveston, including hotels, restaurants and the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. He also owns Golden Nugget casino and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
Dozens of island restaurants already have signed with Waitr, including Landry’s Seafood House, Olympia Grill, Sharky’s Tavern, Shrimp ‘N Stuff, Sky Bar Steak & Sushi, Jimmy’s on the Pier, Queen’s Bar-B-Que, Stuttgarden Tavern and Riondo’s Ristorante. Waitr plans to sign on more, the company said.
Waitr uses live monitoring of deliveries and provides full-color photography of every menu item.
Room service: After much restoration and remodeling, Carr Mansion Bed & Breakfast, formerly the Mermaid and Dolphin Inn, has opened. Austin-based investors recently acquired the historic property, 1103 33rd St., with plans to revitalize the eight-bedroom bed and breakfast, while honoring its past, they said.
“Growing up in Houston, I have fond memories of going down to Galveston with my family, and it is a truly special place,” said Clay Carter, Carr Mansion’s lead investor.
The home has been an institution in Galveston since its construction in 1866 by retired Gen. Lewis W. Carr and is one of the last remaining landmarks of the island’s original building boom, Carter said. Set on four city lots, the home was built with grandiosity and has survived several hurricanes, including the infamous 1900 Storm, which remains the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
The property throughout the years has served many purposes, including a boarding house, inn and church. Before being transformed into a bed-and-breakfast, the home was passed through iconic owners, including former Texas Gov. Richard Coke.
Shannon Eddings Interiors led the remodel and redesign, putting what it describes as a modern spin on the classic Greek Revival-style home, while staying true to its history with several original and antique pieces throughout the eight rooms, parlor, ballroom and pub.
Legal notice: The former law office of the late and noted Houston and Galveston attorney Steven Mostyn has a new owner.
Attorney J. Marcus Hill has acquired the first floor of the former Houston Lighting & Power Co. building, 2116 Church St. in the island’s downtown. The second and third floors of the building feature individually owned residential units.
Hill, who owns a second home in Galveston, plans to use the 2,600-square-foot island office as a satellite for his legal work, said Realtor V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty. Tramonte had the listing, and Bet Jennings of Greenwood King Properties was the selling agent.
Mostyn, a top Democratic donor and prominent Houston trial lawyer, died in November 2017. He was 46. At the time, his wife, Amber, released a statement that her husband died after “sudden onset and battle with a mental health issue.” She did not disclose the cause of death, according to reports.
Salad days: Among the crouton crowd, Houston-based restaurant chain Salata has a cult following. So, the planned grand opening of the 3,000-square-foot Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 in League City’s Pinnacle Park, has generated much buzz. The League City eatery brings with it Salata’s introduction of a new logo and look that company officials say signifies a renewed focus on franchise development as a main driver of growth.
The League City restaurant marks the fourth Salata restaurant for franchise partners John and Yasmin David. It also marks the first phase of Salata’s rebrand with the debut of a new logo and wine on tap. The new logo incorporates a sprout.
Fast-casual Salata is known for salads, soups and wraps. The chain has sprouted 75 restaurants.
On the menu: Meanwhile, the League City dining scene has gotten a little spicier. Tsubasa, which serves both sushi and Korean-style barbecue, has opened at 2800 Marina Bay Drive, in the former site of sandwich purveyor Subway.
