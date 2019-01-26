Hammer time: Six years after paying cash for the United States National Bank Building in the island’s downtown, an international businessman is preparing to begin a $9.5 million makeover of the property, including adding luxury apartments and an event center.
Crews in two to four weeks will begin work on converting the fourth through 11th floors into 64 high-end apartments and adding a rooftop event center with a bar and pool, along with a street-level spa, wellness center and yoga studio, developer Hadar Goldman said from London in a telephone interview.
Goldman, with holdings in Tel Aviv, the United Kingdom and Chicago, said crews would soon begin work on transforming the notable 12-story building, 2201 Market St.
The building would offer all the modern amenities, while respecting Galveston history and tradition, Goldman said. Frost Bank will continue to lease the second and third floors of the building, while Kempner Capital Management will remain on the 12th floor, Goldman said. Principals of Kempner Capital Management have a long history with the building, inspiring Goldman to allow the firm a lease for as long as it wants one, he said.
There’s a historic significance to the Kempner Capital Management continuing as a tenant, Goldman said.
The Kempner family originally owned the controlling interest in United States National Bank.
The bank merged with Cullen/Frost Bankers in 1982, but operated separately until 2000.
Island architect David Watson will participate in the renovation of the building.
Goldman envisions a “smart building,” he has said. In such buildings, tenants can use their smartphones to control the heating, air conditioning, security and lighting, he said.
Express news: If all goes smoothly, including inspections, islander Sonny Martini on Monday will open Seafood Depot Express inside the new Stewart Super Market, 7428 Stewart Road, in the former site of Noah’s Service Center & Tires.
The new concept in the convenience store will feature the gumbo, po’boys, fried jumbo shrimp and oysters for which its predecessor, The Seafood Depot, is known, Martini said. Seafood Depot Express will accept orders for parties and takeout, he said.
Martini and family opened the original The Seafood Depot in Galveston in 1984, closing it in 2000. In 2015, Martini reopened at 1017 61st St., but after sinking more than $63,000 in a building he didn’t own to meet health and building permit requirements, and after suffering a minor heart attack, he closed it February 2017.
Sunrise squealer: Kemah residents this weekend are awaking to a tasty development.
Tookie’s, an eatery famous for hamburgers, began Saturday serving breakfast. The restaurant, 406 Texas Ave., is serving up such fare as the Sunrise Squealer, which is a morning meal version of its famous hamburger, ”The Squealer,” made of ground beef and bacon.
There’s also Huevos Tacos, Colossal Cakes, Excuse My French Toast and more.
Tookie’s Burgers has been around since 1975 and moved to Kemah from Seabrook last year to make way for the state Highway 146 expansion.
Cutting edge: For the first time in 32 years, Doyle’s Hair Shop in Texas City has a new owner and a new amenity for wheelchair-bound clients.
Linda Payton acquired the shop, 905 29th St., from Nadine King, whose husband, the late Doyle King, launched the business.
Nadine King was ready to retire and wanted to sell to someone who knew the business. That would be Payton, who has worked at the shop for 30 years.
Under Payton’s ownership, Doyle’s Hair Shop created a wheelchair accessible cutting station. As far as Payton knows, the shop is the only one in the area that has such an amenity, she said.
“One of the girls suggested it,” Payton said. “It’s wonderful.”
Clients have appreciated it, too, Payton said.
The name of the shop will remain, but Payton plans some cosmetic changes, she said.
Inside Trading: A reader said: “A Duluth Trading store will be opening at Baybrook Mall next to Dick’s Sporting Goods. Could you find out when it will open?”
Duluth Trading Co. is planning a March opening of its 16,000-square-foot store at Baybrook Mall in the power center next to Total Wine, Container Store, Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI and Field & Stream.
Belleville, Wisconsin-based Duluth Trading Co. is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories.
Where there’s smoke: As promised, franchise owners Dave and Lesa Covert on Thursday opened their 2,165-square-foot eatery, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, in the La Marque Crossing shopping center at the corner of Interstate 45 and FM 1764 near Panda Express.
The Coverts have been residents of Galveston County for more than 20 years.
Coming soon: Will Harbor Freight Tools ever nail down a Texas City site?
(1) comment
Very interested in the apts. is there a website we could look at floor plans & amenities?
