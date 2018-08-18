Haus call: If good things come to those who wait, then fans of King’s Bierhaus should have good things coming.
The German cuisine restaurant and beer garden concept announced plans for League City location in January 2017. A year later, the Houston-based company said it planned a spring opening of the 828 W. FM 646 restaurant. More recently, it said it planned a September opening.
Phillip Sitter, CEO of KB Restaurant Group, did not respond to two phone messages left at the corporate office or to an email. But the company in late June, in a social media post, attempted to offer some insight into the League City opening and what was taking so long.
In the posting, King’s Bierhaus said its interior buildout was 95 percent complete. But the delays came after the company acquired property adjacent to the development for an extra parking lot and made plans to build an outdoor beer garden.
League City planning and zoning officials in April approved a re-platting of 5.11 acres to accommodate the large crowds expected at the venue, which will feature a 300-seat outdoor beer garden, large indoor dining room with communal tables and a playground for children. The restaurant plans to serve more than 10 varieties of sausage and a German/American fusion menu.
“Unfortunately, after the hurricane, it takes much longer than anticipated to get the necessary permits,” according to the late-June social media post. “We are very confident we’ll be opening in September.”
Because of the changes, King’s Bierhaus must submit some new plans to the city, said David Hoover, director of planning and development for League City. King’s Bierhaus, however, hasn’t submitted those plans for the city to review. The city isn’t withholding permits or delaying the development, Hoover said.
“The ball’s in their court,” Hoover said. Stay tuned.
Pray tell: Texans like their churches. And Texans like their ice houses. But not usually together. That’s why signs promising the arrival of a 24/7 Ice House Church, 1356 Strawberry St. in League City, has caused drivers to slow down for a double take.
But Joyce Williams, pastor of the church, wants to make clear the only spirit allowed under the tents is the Holy Spirit. Alcohol isn’t allowed, Williams said. BYOB in this case means Bring Your Own Bible.
“No beer, only the word of God,” Williams said.
What makes the church unusual is that it’s open at any hour, any day, Williams said. The church is under the umbrella of Manna House Restoration Center, a nonprofit that assists single mothers and their children with food, shelter and transportation. The faith-based mission also provides day-care for mothers so they can search for work.
Anyone in need of the church is welcome any time, Williams said.
While the church is open 24 hours a day, Manna House Restoration Center isn’t. Williams plans a grand opening next month.
Change of Seasons: Rumor has it the building formerly occupied by Seasons Gourmet Food & Grocery in Galveston is under contract. No word on who the potential buyer is or what’s in store for the building, 2701 Broadway.
After much investment, Johnathan McCutcheon in 2016 opened Seasons at the prime spot, with plans to offer prepared meals, cheeses, baked breads, chocolates, locally sourced meat, craft beer and more. Seasons closed last year.
Jacks hits the road: Some readers are wondering what happened to the Jacks or Better Casino boat, which launched operations from the Galveston Yacht Basin in April last year. Apparently, the gambling boat went out for repairs and never came back. Operators found an appealing berth in Savannah, Ga., former employee Rocky Herrin said. Herrin chose to stay in the area, where he has family, he said.
The casino boat hit rough waters early on in Galveston. In its first month of operations, the ship hit a marker at the mouth of the Galveston Ship Channel.
The collision left a 100-foot-long gash in the side of the ship, and forced the company to cancel cruises until it could be repaired.
An attempt to regain public support after the accident resulted in a social media kerfuffle when the company asked followers on Facebook to vote on whether the boat’s captain should keep his job with a “HIRE OR FIRE” posting. The general public thought the posting was in poor professional taste.
Earlier this year, a Texas City company sued Jacks or Better, asserting construction work to accommodate the firm’s vessel at the Galveston Yacht Basin had not been paid.
Piling Inc. filed the lawsuit in Galveston County Court at Law No. 2, arguing it’s owed about $18,000.
Table talk: Houston-based Carrabba’s Italian Grill plans to open its fast-casual concept, Mia’s Table, at Baybrook Passage on the northeast corner I-45 and Bay Area Boulevard in the Clear Lake area. Bonefish formerly occupied the site. No word on an opening date. The counter-service concept offers such Texas fare as nachos, burgers, chicken-fried chicken, fried seafood platters, banana pudding and more.
Dishing it: In more dining news, island-based Yaga’s Presents reports the recent addition of Chef William W. Pickavance III. Pickavance will assist Executive Chef Chris Lopez in overseeing the entire culinary aspect of Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand in Galveston, and company-wide catering. Hiring Pickavance will help accommodate more private parties, events, weddings and luncheons, Yaga’s Presents said. Yaga’s Café is known for salads, burgers, pizzas and more.
Pickavance is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, has worked under two certified master chefs and led the openings as the head chef of two restaurants in Galveston.
Yaga’s Presents is the parent company of Yaga’s Café, Beerfoot Beach Bar, Float Pool & Patio Bar, Tsunami Exotic Tequila Emporium and BVLD. Seafood — all on the island.
Wining and dining: Meanwhile, Haak Vineyards and Winery, 6310 Ave. T in Santa Fe, has named Ben Ross its new executive chef. Ross’ culinary roots run deep. His grandfather spent a lifetime cooking meals for U.S soldiers in military kitchens, tents and huts across Europe and the United States, he said.
Ross’ earliest childhood memories are of his grandparents’ rural home, where he sat down to meals prepared with simple, fresh ingredients picked that day from the family garden, he said.
“When I cook, I’m simply trying to bring some of that life and experience back,” he said. “Of course, I’ve added my own twist.”
In 2014, he created Ben’s Texas Gourmet Market featuring his own line of gourmet foods, including pickles, rubs, sauces and seasonings. Later that year, he helped organize the Friendswood Farmer’s Market, where he still serves as market manager. He also began catering private and corporate events.
Biz Birthday: Galveston-based Community Strategies is marking a major milestone as it celebrates 25 years in business. The corporate communications firm specializes in branding, marketing and public relations services.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done to help regional, national and international clients achieve their goals,” owner Kathy Thomas said.
Clients have included BP America, Shell Qatar, Moody Bank, Gulf Coast Water Authority and the University of Texas Medical Branch Department of Ophthalmology.
