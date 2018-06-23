Pier pressure: The rumor that retailer Pier 1 Imports is closing its Galveston store isn’t true. But the store, 6228 Broadway, will undergo an extensive makeover, employees at the store confirmed last week.
The Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports in April announced it had taken on a rigorous assessment of its brand and enterprise, according to online publication fortworthbusiness.com.
Corporate officials did not elaborate, but said in a statement: “Pier 1 Imports does not have plans to close our Galveston location, which opened in 2004. With that said, we continually review new and existing store locations to make sure we’re operating as efficiently as possible.”
The home furnishing retailer during its April 18 earnings call said it planned to close up to 25 stores in the next two years as it faced pressures from Amazon for online sales and Walmart and Target, along with competitors such as Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.
Pier 1 Imports reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $15.1 million. And it posted revenue of $512.2 million in the same period, which fell short of Wall Street forecasts, according to reports. The company said it planned to sharpen price points and simplify its store and online presentations in ways meant to increase consumers’ desire to buy. Stay tuned.
Buzz buster: That tasty rumor making the rounds that Dairy Queen was planning a Texas City restaurant isn’t true. Or it’s very premature. City officials say they haven’t received inquiries or permit requests for such plans. But they did confirm another fast-food eatery is planning a Texas City restaurant. Fueling station Chevron is planning a store at 9902 E. F. Lowry Expressway that will feature sandwich purveyor Schlotzsky’s, officials said.
Whole enchilada: A new Mexican restaurant is setting the table for an 11 a.m. Monday opening in League City.
After months of construction, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant will open its doors at Pinnacle Park, the 100-acre mixed use development at Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway.
The restaurant is known for authentic, made-from-scratch cuisine and beverages, including enchiladas, fajitas and margaritas. Those going to the restaurant on opening day can enter a raffle to win free enchiladas for a year — up to 52 plates. The League City restaurant marks the chain’s second location in the Houston area after breaking into the market just more than a year ago.
Catch of the day: Restaurateur and Chef Daya Myers-Hurt last week stirred up quite the buzz with the soft opening of her latest concept — Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. on the island.
The eatery was highly anticipated, considering Daya Myers-Hurt, along with Laura Myers-Hurt, were behind the highly popular downtown island eatery The Lunchbox Café. The partners closed the restaurant in 2013 to pursue opportunities in Houston.
While in Houston, Daya Myers-Hurt worked at restaurants Uchi and State of Grace, which inspired some ideas for the new island restaurant, she said.
Fish Company Taco, open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, will offer fish tacos depending on the catch of the day. Patrons, through a Gulf Wild app, can track harvesting information about the catch of the day.
Everything — tortillas, sauces, pickles with farm vegetables — is made on site, Daya Myers-Hurt reports.
Adjusting sails: Inquiring readers want to know what’s happening at the Mariner Inn, 1602 Seawall Blvd. on the island. Well, not a whole lot. Developers place the blame squarely on Hurricane Harvey, which struck in late August.
Jalaram Enterprise, which owns the property, closed the hotel in January 2017 to prepare for major renovations. But before renovations could begin, crews would have to remove asbestos, which they began to do in the summer.
Then Harvey hit, stalling progress as Andy Gandhi, a principal in Jalaram Enterprise, began focusing on repairing his flooded Dickinson home before he would begin the 60-room Mariner Inn project, Michael Gaertner, architect on the development, had said.
Last week, when asked about the status of the project, Gaertner blamed a tight labor market, which is driving up prices, for latest delay. Labor is in high demand as thousands of residents and business owners repair their properties. Jalaram Enterprises is waiting for prices and market conditions to change before commencing a “down-to-the-bare structure makeover with new electrical and plumbing,” Gaertner said.
Plans call for demolishing the office building, pool and three of the rooms. Crews will convert three of the rooms on the east side into an office and lobby. Mariner Inn opened in 1965.
On board: The kayaking craze shows no signs of sinking. The latest to cater to the trend is The Kayak Shack, which has officially opened at 622 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. The shop offers kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and a paddle boat for rent. The Kayak Shack also offers equipment and guided tours to Kemah Boardwalk.
Where there’s smoke: Meanwhile, a new cigar bar is preparing to open in the same shopping center as The Kayak Shack, reports Ronnie Richards, president of Clear Lake Shore’s Economic Development Corp. Along with tobacco products, the cigar shop also is seeking to secure a state permit to sell alcoholic beverages. The name of the cigar shop wasn’t immediately available. The shop will open in the space previously occupied by florist All That Blooms and will feature a deck at the rear of the building for smoking and imbibing, Richards said. Stay tuned.
