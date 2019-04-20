Tasty tidbit: If your fortune cookie predicts a new Texas City restaurant will soon come into your life, believe it. Yummy Yummy Hibachi Sushi & Buffet was planning to open Monday, provided final inspections went well. The eatery is in the building previously occupied by steak and buffet concept Ryan’s, 2310 FM 2004.
Owner Li Guo last week was awaiting fire marshal inspections and was confident the much anticipated restaurant, which will serve Asian cuisine via buffet, would open Monday. And if not Monday, sometime this week, Guo said.
Mainlanders have hoped for a new concept to replace Ryan’s ever since that restaurant closed in February 2016.
In initial reports officials called the restaurant Yum Yum Chow, but the name obviously has changed.
Guo previously owned Lee’s Oriental Buffet, formerly at 3501 Palmer Highway, a site now occupied by Baytown Seafood.
Retail detail: Meanwhile, Conn’s HomePlus is planning to open its Texas City store by late May, spokeswoman Tori Andrews said. The 41,927-square-foot store, 3401 Palmer Highway — in part of the former Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery business office building — will feature furniture, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Conn’s is in the same building where Planet Fitness recently opened a gym.
Conn’s Inc. last year broke ground on a 656,658-square-foot distribution center in north Houston. In 2008, the year the company posted nearly $1 billion in revenues, it initiated a new concept it called HomePlus, upgrading existing stores and adding new ones. The larger format was meant to showcase furniture and mattresses and the latest technologies in home appliances and consumer electronics, officials said.
Plaza painting: The repainting of a prominent Tiki Island commercial building — highly visible from Interstate 45 — caused quite the buzz last week. The new look for Tiki Plaza, 101 Tiki Drive, comes with a new owner, Jim Kington.
The building went from blue and coastal colors to a terra cotta base with orange and yellow pillars. After all, it’s Tiki Plaza on Tiki Island, which called for “tiki” colors, Kington said.
Kington, owner of Kington Properties, acquired the building from Tom Fisher, locally known as “Tiki Tom.” Kington decided to buy the building when he was working to lease space in it for Kington Properties and learned it was for sale, he said.
Kington Properties is a family business. Kington’s wife, Kelly, and the couple’s two sons Jim Bob and Dustin, all work for the company.
Kington and family also bought a home in Tiki Island, he said. Kington who is from West Texas, had been living with family in Destin, Florida, but moved to Texas where the real estate market was stronger, he said.
Kington Properties buys and renovates apartment complexes and owns Driftwood Apartments in Galveston, 7019 Lasker Drive, among others in Texas.
This is cool: To accommodate his growing heating and air-conditioning company, Jim Barry, owner of Dr. Cool & Professor Heat, has acquired property at 314 E. Walker St. across from his existing business location.
“The addition of the property will give employees much needed parking and give the business some much needed breathing room,” said Timothy Paulissen of Brockway Commercial, who represented Barry in the real estate transaction.
Barry established the Dr. Cool & Professor Heat in 1979.
