Liz Overton, CEO of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals, and Jason Keeling, owner and executive director, stand in the Galveston office on Thursday. Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has acquired the management of 150 rental properties from Deem Realty.
Jason Keeling, owner and executive director of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals, and Liz Overton, chief executive officer, work in the Galveston office on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has acquired management of 150 long-term rental properties from Deem Realty.
Liz Overton, CEO of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals, and Jason Keeling, owner and executive director, stand in the Galveston office on Thursday. Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has acquired the management of 150 rental properties from Deem Realty.
Jason Keeling, owner and executive director of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals, and Liz Overton, chief executive officer, work in the Galveston office on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has acquired management of 150 long-term rental properties from Deem Realty.
Property lines: Vacation rental management is big business on the island, which is buzzing about a major acquisition. Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has acquired a management portfolio that includes 150 rental homes from Deem Realty. That acquisition gives Ryson, which began in Galveston in 2006, a total of 200 long-term rentals and 230 short-term rentals, said Jason Keeling, owner and executive director. Meanwhile, Liz Overton has been promoted to CEO of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals.
The acquisition comes as Deem Realty owners — Bob and Karol Deem — retire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.