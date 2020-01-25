Property lines: Vacation rental management is big business on the island, which is buzzing about a major acquisition. Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has acquired a management portfolio that includes 150 rental homes from Deem Realty. That acquisition gives Ryson, which began in Galveston in 2006, a total of 200 long-term rentals and 230 short-term rentals, said Jason Keeling, owner and executive director. Meanwhile, Liz Overton has been promoted to CEO of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals.

The acquisition comes as Deem Realty owners — Bob and Karol Deem — retire.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

