Tex tattle: A long vacant island restaurant building soon will be home to a purveyor of specialty cheesesteak sandwiches — Texas style.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, which serves Philadelphia cheesesteaks with a Tex-Mex twist, plans an eatery at 1228 Seawall Blvd. in the site left vacant in December 2016 by Ocean Grille & Beach Bar.
The Galveston Texadelphia will mark the third Houston-area location for the restaurant chain since the brand re-entered the market in 2017. After a 20-year run, two Houston Texadelphias closed in 2015. But the 38-year-old Dallas-based chain obviously is launching a return.
Jason Gaines and Griff Bandy of NAI Partners represented tenant APEX Galveston LP in the transaction. Jazz Hamilton and Marcus Moody represented landlord DRE Properties in the lease. Look for a September opening of Texadelphia Bar & Grill in Galveston.
What’s that? Readers are wondering about all that work at the former site of Seaside Bistro, 11128 FM 3005 on the island’s West End — just east of Café Michael Burger. Crews have repainted the building in blue hues and have worked on the roof. Business partners Al Fichera and Ted Shook are behind the renovations.
Crews are renovating the shell of the building, which is about 80 percent complete, Fichera said. They’re waiting on storefront glass, which should arrive in a couple of weeks, Fichera said. Fichera and Shook will lease the building to a restaurant or convenience store but haven’t decided on the tenant, Fichera said.
“In about 60 days, we’ll know who the players are,” he said. Stay tuned.
West End story: Meanwhile, Fichera, who owns island-based Fichera Builders, is well known for constructing buildings for notable Galveston restaurants — Fisherman’s Wharf, Fish Tales, The Spot, The Waterman and The Sunflower Bakery & Café, just to name a few.
Now, he plans to build one in Jamaica Beach. But this time, it will be on his property and will be his project, he said.
Fichera plans to move his office, which has been in Jamaica Beach for years, and demolish a carwash to make way for the 6,000-square-foot restaurant, which he hasn’t yet named.
The restaurant will feature a covered deck and serve seafood, Italian and high-end cuisine, he said. Fichera promises a premier dining establishment run by a famous restaurateur who he declined to name just yet.
There’s a demand and need for more West End dining options, he said. If all goes as planned, the restaurant could be open by next summer, he said. Stay tuned.
Room service: A 110-room boutique hotel planned for 3303 Church St. in the former Falstaff Brewery site in Galveston will operate under the Hotel RL flag.
Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam announced last week he had signed a contract with Hotel RL, an upscale brand owned by Red Lion Hotels Corp.
Karam also has entered into an agreement with Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts to manage the property, he said. Construction could begin in the fall, Karam said.
In June 2015, Karam bought the 313,000-square-foot brewery complex, which had been constructed in 1905 and had greatly deteriorated since closing in 1981.
Under Karam’s ownership, the property has been divided into four plats. Along with the hotel, Karam is developing a climate-controlled storage facility at the Falstaff site and plans an event center on the fifth floor of the storage facility, in what had been the Falstaff Brewery tasting room. The event venue, which he has yet to name, will accommodate 500 people and be accessible from a walkway connected to the hotel, Karam said.
Premier Parking in 2016 agreed to buy 100,000 square feet of the Falstaff property from Karam for cruise-ship passenger parking, which is under development. Another developer has acquired a parcel on the property for parking and Karam has put 5 acres around the complex on the market.
Keeping up with Karam: Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey flooding greatly slowed Karam’s residential project on 58 acres along FM 517 that was previously home to Dickinson Country Club and golf course and where he plans to develop 47 waterfront lots. But the development is still a go, Karam said. Barring any more delays, the lots should be ready in September, Karam said.
Karam, a prolific developer with many sizable projects underway across the county, acquired the long languishing country club property in 2016 from John Hill, a principal of Dickinson Leisure Industries DLI, which bought the property in 2000 with plans to develop an RV resort and driving range. Those plans changed after the city zoned the property residential, making a golf course a nonconforming use. Investors walked away, Hill said.
Whata-bummer: Locals take their Whataburger seriously, so this is going to hurt. Dickinson residents and city officials had for months held out hope Whataburger, 3300 Interstate 45, would rebuild after being badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey. But that hope is gone.
“Whataburger is grateful to the Dickinson community for their support,” James Turcotte, Whataburger senior vice president of real estate, said Friday in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, we’re closing the location at 3300 Gulf Freeway. All of our employees will be transferred to a nearby restaurant. We encourage customers to join us at our other nearby restaurants including our locations in League City or La Marque.”
Meanwhile, that rumor circulating that Whataburger was planning another Texas City eatery is false, corporate officials said.
“We absolutely love hearing we have so many fans in Texas City,” the company said in a statement. “Whataburger’s always looking for new locations to serve our customers, but we don’t have any plans in the works for a new Whataburger in Texas City.”
Whataburger already has a restaurant at 2411 Palmer Highway in Texas City.
Pawn panic: Crews have removed the jewelry repair and pawn shop signs at Mainland Pawn & Jewelry, 106 state Highway 3 in La Marque, causing all kinds of buzz. But don’t panic. The longtime owners want everyone to know the shop is open with regular hours, and all the activity is for a major exterior makeover. Read all about it next week in Biz Buzz.
