Ready to roost: After much clucking and pecking for opening date answers, there’s finally something to crow about. The Chick-fil-A underway for months at 3440 Palmer Highway in Texas City plans a 6 a.m. April 4 opening, the operator, Lori Chalmers, confirms.
The long-awaited opening of Chick-fil-A, known for chicken sandwiches and other poultry products, is among efforts by Houston-based Edifis Group to completely make over Palmer Plaza with new tenants.
Edifis, acquired the 98,816-square-foot Palmer Plaza shopping center in 2016 and has lured a tenant lineup that includes Aldi and retailer Ross Dress for Less.
Chick-fil-A rose on the site formerly occupied by Baytown Seafood, which last year moved to 3501 Palmer Highway in a space formerly occupied by Lee’s Oriental Buffet.
Buffet buzz: Meanwhile, owners of Lee’s Oriental Buffet are behind Yum Yum Chow underway at 2310 FM 2004 in Texas City. Opening of Yum Yum Chow is still a few weeks away as crews remodel the building formerly occupied by Ryan’s, a buffet and steak concept that closed in February 2016.
Yum Yum Chow owners haven’t yet obtained an occupancy permit, but are close, city officials said last week. Yum Yum Chow is expected to be a Chinese food buffet. Stay tuned.
Rooftop report: Expect a few hundred new faces or so in La Marque as homebuilders continue to hammer away.
Most recently, KB Homes has secured a permit to install paving infrastructure for a new residential neighborhood called Sunset Grove near the city limit line of La Marque and Hitchcock off Delany Road, reports Colleen Merritt, a spokeswoman for the La Marque Economic Development Corp.
Sunset Grove will include about 200 homes in La Marque, all with 60-foot lots with floor plans up to 3,109 square feet, Merritt said. The development also will include more houses in the city of Hitchcock.
The first section of the development will feature a recreation area and the residential community will include a large pond. The neighborhood is zoned to Hitchcock Independent School District.
Residential developers are bullish on La Marque, a city that can expect more than 2,500 new residential, commercial and industrial water and sewer connections over the next 10 years, according to a study commissioned in October.
Pumped up: More details have emerged about Murphy USA‘s plans for a new fueling station to replace the one it razed earlier this year at Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 in La Marque.
Murphy USA plans to build a 1,400-square-foot store in the same site of its former fueling station. The new station will feature 16 pumps and a walk-in store with bathrooms, coolers, fountain drinks, snacks and coffee, city officials say. No word on a reopening date. Stay tuned.
Room service: Will another hotel check into League City? Details were scarce, but rumor has it Kalpesh Patel has just closed on the acquisition of property at the northeast corner of the I-45 and state Highway 96 intersection with plans to build a hotel. Stay tuned.
Spicy speculation: Meanwhile, another rumor making the rounds is that owners of La Brisa Mexican Bar + Grill are considering opening another restaurant somewhere in League City. Details about a possible concept weren’t immediately available.
Darwin Wilson, whose family owns the La Brisa restaurants, couldn’t be reached for comment this week. La Brisa operates restaurants at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City and 4001 state Highway 146 in Bacliff.
On a roll: Anyone else notice more golf carts than usual zooming around the island this week?
As promised, Chad Jones, at the height of spring break, opened Galveston Golf Carts, which offers rentals at 1919 Strand downtown and 4102 Seawall Blvd.
The shops offer rentals of golf carts by the hour, day or week.
Jones hopes eventually to launch a golf cart taxi service when he works out the logistics with the city. Stay tuned.
Buzz blooper: An item in this column last week should have said Kelly Escamilla plans to open Galveston Island Palms Meat & Seafood Market at 5717 Stewart Road, not Avenue S.
Escamilla also owns Galveston Island Palms Outdoor Events & Parties, 5802 Ave. S.
