Biz Buzz-Blow Dry Bar

A chic sofa offers a comfortable spot to dry hair at First Impressions-N-Galveston Blow Dry Bar on 21st Street in downtown Galveston.

 Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News

Lease low-down: Odds of e-commerce giant Amazon ever operating from its nearly finished $30 million delivery station in League City have gotten considerably slimmer.

League City Amazon

Amazon plans to sublet its last-mile delivery center. The e-commerce giant has never used the building, which is nearly complete.

The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership this week reported Amazon is making the 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. property available for sublease.

Biz Buzz-Crust Pizza Co.

Crust Pizza Co. underway at West League City Parkway is projected to open early next year.
Number 13

Ivan Arangelov, from left, his wife Lidija Bikova Arangelov, Jan Pozzi and her husband, Jim, toast to their venture at Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood in Galveston on Thursday.
Biz Buzz-Blow Dry Bar

Stylist Rachel West has opened First Impressions-N-Galveston Blow Dry Bar on 21st Street in downtown Galveston.
Biz Buzz-Blow Dry Bar

First Impressions-N-Galveston Blow Dry Bar is now open on 21st Street in downtown Galveston.
Biz Buzz-Blow Dry Bar

Stylist Rachel West works at her hair studio, First Impressions-N-Galveston Blow Dry Bar, on 21st Street in downtown Galveston on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Biz Buzz-Blow Dry Bar

Chandeliers hang from the ceiling at First Impressions-N-Galveston Blow Dry Bar on 21st Street in downtown Galveston.
Biz Buzz-Blow Dry Bar

First Impressions-N-Galveston Blow Dry Bar is now open on 21st Street in downtown Galveston.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription