Lease low-down: Odds of e-commerce giant Amazon ever operating from its nearly finished $30 million delivery station in League City have gotten considerably slimmer.
The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership this week reported Amazon is making the 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. property available for sublease.
The 181,497-square-foot property features 10,000 square feet of office space, 17 dock doors and hundreds of vehicle parking spaces.
San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, a real estate investment trust, built the center for Amazon to lease.
The Daily News in June reported momentum had stalled and the last-mile delivery station’s opening was in limbo as Amazon de-escalated its warehouse investment spree and sought to shed or sublet industrial space.
During the pandemic, as homebound consumers pushed e-commerce to new heights, Amazon nearly doubled the size of its distribution network, adding to its leased industrial space, acquiring nearly 370 million square feet and accelerating its program to build new fulfillment centers and warehouses across the United States, according to commercial real estate industry reports.
But Amazon slammed on the brakes after seeing an economic downturn and an overextended logistics network on the road ahead, according to reports.
Amazon and League City a little more than a year ago announced plans for the last-mile delivery station, which accepts packages from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and delivers them to customers. Amazon at the time said it expected to create about 200 jobs in League City with minimum starting wages of $15 an hour and benefits, including medical, dental and 401(k).
The League City building was to be the second Amazon hub for Galveston County. The company opened a warehouse in La Marque last year.
Although the League City warehouse is mostly built and ready for occupancy, none of the automated equipment associated with Amazon warehouses has been installed, city officials said in June.
Double Dutch: Here’s a double shot of caffeine. Work is underway for two Dutch Bros Coffee shops — 1721 W. League City Parkway and 6645 South Shore Blvd. in League City.
Dutch Bros, founded in 1992 and still headquartered in the small southern Oregon town of Grants Pass, is blazing into new territory, unfazed by inflationary pressures, according to reports. And CEO Joth Ricci, in November last year, was confident Texans would welcome the coffee chain.
“Since 2015, shop count has nearly doubled to more than 500 drive-through shops across 11 states,” Ricci said in a third-quarter 2021 conference call. Dutch Bros last year entered Texas and Oklahoma.
“Numbers have shown the brand translates well across regions and we look forward to our continued expansion. In fact, our average unit volume in the most recent states we entered is well above our system average. And that is in spite of very little marketing in those markets.”
The chain distinguishes itself by not taking customer orders through a muffled speaker at a faceless menu board. A runner takes orders on a tablet or consumers are greeted by a human at the window, the company said.
Construction on both coffee shops tentatively is scheduled to begin in February 2023, the company said.
“We don’t have any specific dates yet, but we’re hoping to open mid- to late next year,” Dutch Bros spokeswoman Madison Fahey said. Stay tuned.
Crust-worthy: Meanwhile, another pizzeria is hoping to take a slice out of a very competitive market.
Crust Pizza Co., a fast-casual restaurant specializing in thin-crust pizza, plans to open early next year at 1921 W. League City Parkway.
Crust was founded in The Woodlands in 2011 and has grown to about 18 locations with 10 more on the way, including the League City pizzeria.
Lucky number: For months, rumors were circulating about potential buyers for island restaurant Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood, 7809 Broadway at Pelican Rest Marina.
Names of several rumored buyers were making the rounds, including island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who leads the Landry’s Inc. empire.
So, it was a surprise — at least to some — when Jim Pozzi, former president and CEO of island-based American National Insurance Co., confirmed he, his wife, Jan, and Ivan Arangelov and his wife, Lidija Bikova Arangelov, formed a limited liability company to acquire the restaurant from the family of Buddy Schultz. The marina wasn’t included in the acquisition.
Pozzi retired from American National shortly after Brookfield Reinsurance in May finalized the acquisition of the more than century-old island company in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.1 billion.
Ivan Arangelov, who was general manager of Number 13, will continue to run day-to-day operations. The Pozzis will work behind the scenes, they said. It was Arangelov who approached the Pozzis — foodies and longtime fans of Number 13 — about buying the upscale restaurant with water views.
“It’s a great place,” Jim Pozzi said. “We’ve always enjoyed it.”
Good hair day: The island’s downtown is home to a new blow dry bar. Rachel West has opened First Impressions -N- Galveston Blow Dry Bar, 527 21st St. in the space most recently occupied by Galveston Salt Co.
West has completely transformed the space, adding her own design touches, including chandeliers.
Blow dry bars are similar to salons, but focus on the washing, drying and styling of hair.
First Impressions’ signature blowout includes a hot towel conditioning treatment and more.
West soon will offer the popular Brazilian blowout, a semi-permanent treatment that smooths hair by sealing it in a keratin solution. Other services include deep conditioning and extensions.
Eventually, West intends to sell clothes, shoes and accessories in a boutique setting and also offer the space for private events, she said.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred, she said.
