Downtown update: The potential for residential development in the island’s downtown continues to attract investors and developers. Most recently, Jeff Ehrich, president of Galveston-based Seaside Construction, acquired the old Oldsmobile car dealership property, 2415 Church St., with plans to convert the building into offices, retail and condominiums.

Ehrich, a builder of high-end custom homes, had been searching for warehouse space to store construction materials when his Realtor, Hudson Holmes of Joe Tramonte Realty, introduced him to the downtown building that most recently was used for storage by the late event planner Harry Rice but served as an Oldsmobile dealership in the 1950s. The building dates back to about 1901, but information about its original use wasn’t immediately available.

