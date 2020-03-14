Jeff Ehrich, president of Galveston-based Seaside Construction, purchased the former Oldsmobile car dealership building, 2415 Church St. in Galveston. He plans to convert the building into offices, retail and condominiums.
Holly Morgan sets tables at the new Gus’ Restaurant location in Texas City on Wednesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Bridget Sauer prepares the bar at the new Gus' Restaurant location in Texas City on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The new Gus' Restaurant location in Texas City recently opened.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jeff Ehrich, president of Galveston-based Seaside Construction, purchased the former Oldsmobile car dealership building, 2415 Church St. in Galveston. He plans to convert the building into offices, retail and condominiums.
Downtown update: The potential for residential development in the island’s downtown continues to attract investors and developers. Most recently, Jeff Ehrich, president of Galveston-based Seaside Construction, acquired the old Oldsmobile car dealership property, 2415 Church St., with plans to convert the building into offices, retail and condominiums.
Ehrich, a builder of high-end custom homes, had been searching for warehouse space to store construction materials when his Realtor, Hudson Holmes of Joe Tramonte Realty, introduced him to the downtown building that most recently was used for storage by the late event planner Harry Rice but served as an Oldsmobile dealership in the 1950s. The building dates back to about 1901, but information about its original use wasn’t immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.