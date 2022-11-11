Hot dish: Downtown island dining options are about to get more appetizing. After extensive renovations, Leeland House plans to open early next week at 2711 Market St., in the space previously occupied by Gypsy Joynt, which earlier this year moved to 6105 Stewart Road.

Business partners Cheryl Crider and Justin Lofton are behind the bistro-style eatery that will serve modern American cuisine, often described as a type of fusion that assimilates flavors from the melting pot of traditional American cooking techniques and cultures. Modern American cuisine also often focuses on fresh, local ingredients.

Leeland House, a bistro-style restaurant, is opening in the former Gypsy Joynt location at 2711 Market St. in Galveston.
Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

