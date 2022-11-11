Hot dish: Downtown island dining options are about to get more appetizing. After extensive renovations, Leeland House plans to open early next week at 2711 Market St., in the space previously occupied by Gypsy Joynt, which earlier this year moved to 6105 Stewart Road.
Business partners Cheryl Crider and Justin Lofton are behind the bistro-style eatery that will serve modern American cuisine, often described as a type of fusion that assimilates flavors from the melting pot of traditional American cooking techniques and cultures. Modern American cuisine also often focuses on fresh, local ingredients.
Menu items will include Creole shrimp and grits, jerk chicken and dishes with Asian flair. Also on the menu are sandwiches, pizza, salads and entrée-based dishes such as roasted chicken and grilled Gulf shrimp.
Leeland House initially will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch and likely will add dinner when the timing is right, Crider said.
Although the restaurant is opening next week, Leeland House hasn’t announced the exact day.
The Galveston restaurant marks the second Leeland House by the business partners, who operate a very popular restaurant under the same name at 2119 Leeland St. in Houston’s East Downtown. They also operate patio bar Around the Corner at 1510 Hutchins St. in Houston.
Meanwhile, Crider and Lofton have plans to open a bar on Market Street in Galveston in the near future. Stay tuned.
Percolating plans: In more downtown island doings, owners of freshly opened convenience store Conex Coffee Plus already are brewing up plans for another venture.
Billy Ours and business partners Corey and Abby Tompkins in July opened Conex Coffee Plus, 302 25th St. in the island’s downtown. The partners describe that venture as a “convenience store where you can also get a great cup of coffee.” The plus refers to other products in the store — everything from phone chargers to honey and salsa from local companies, Ours said.
What’s also unusual about the convenience store, managed by Susan Merriweather, is Conex Coffee Plus roasts small batches of ethically sourced coffee on site. Its specialty is cold brew and nitrogen-infused coffee. The store also packs freshly roasted and ground coffee into compostable coffee pods that fit most single-serve machines such as Keurigs.
Patrons can buy coffee at the convenience store, but the business partners plan to create a flagship coffee house at 2312 Market St., a booming area in the island’s downtown. The coffee shop, which is scheduled to open in early February, will feature local musicians, artists and businesses, said Ours, who spent 30 years in the oil and gas industry before launching the coffee business.
The partners began conceiving the idea for the venture in Cameron, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura, a deadly and destructive August 2020 hurricane. They were there working on hurricane cleanup at the site of a liquefied natural gas terminal, Ours said Friday.
“Corey, Abby and I lived in a makeshift RV camp powered by generators and set up a small roaster in a Conex,” Ours told the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
A Conex box is a large, steel-reinforced reusable container developed during the Korean War for shipping military cargo, or as in this case for temporary accommodations.
Ours began roasting different coffees, which led to buying a small pod-sealing machine and experimenting to make the perfect coffee pod, he said. The soon-to-be business partners began talking about a coffee business over dinner after a long day of hurricane cleanup. Corey and Abby Tompkins are from Dallas, but always liked Galveston. Ours, who is from Marksville, Louisiana, visited New Orleans often and always felt a kindredness with Galveston, he said.
“Galveston was really the first and only choice,” Ours said.
Adding up: Elsewhere on Market Street, island-based accounting firm Head Maxwell & McKenna has merged with Ham, Langston & Brezina, effective Nov. 1.
“We have carefully selected Ham, Langston & Brezina because they are a highly regarded Houston/Galveston-based firm with a reputation for providing excellent client service,” Head Maxwell & McKenna said in its announcement.
With about 100 employees, Ham, Langston & Brezina is the 15th largest accounting firm in the Houston area, according to the Houston Business Journal.
The new firm will go by Ham, Langston & Brezina, but not a lot else will change, principals say. The island office, 2200 Market St., and phone numbers will stay the same and certified public accountants Harry D. Maxwell, John R. McKenna, Mimi T. Giesen and Jennifer N. Garrison will stay on with the firm. The merger won’t affect service nor change fee structures, but it will allow the merged company to provide a broader range of services, the company announced.
Retail details: It was only August when rumors were circulating that a Bealls Outlet/Home Centric store would scoot into the space formerly occupied by retailer Marshalls, 6307 Stewart Road in Galveston.
But crews moved fast to open the store in time for the holiday shopping season and Bealls Outlet/Home Centric plans an official 9 a.m. Thursday opening of its island store.
Bealls carries brand-name apparel and accessories, shoes, home furnishings, gifts and toys. Home Centric sells furniture and home accessories.
In an interesting bit of island trivia, a member of the company’s board of directors lives in Galveston.
Margaret Callihan, retired chief human resource officer from SunTrust Banks, has island roots and moved back to Galveston a few years ago, said Karen O’Neil, director of communications for Bealls Inc. Callihan is expected to attend Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, O’Neil said.
Bealls Inc. is bullish on Texas, where it operates 87 Bealls Outlets, Burkes Outlets and Home Centric stores.
All Burkes Outlets will be renamed Bealls over the next six months, O’Neil said.
“We are also opening more stores in Texas than any other state, so Bealls loves Texas,” she said.
Bealls, by the way, isn’t related to the former Houston-based retailer Bealls owned by Stage Stores, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
Holiday helpers: In a yearly tradition, island grocer Randalls is kicking off the annual ABC 13 Share Your Holidays food drive in Galveston County with a special two-week in-store promotion “Fall into Christmas.” The promotion begins Sunday and continues through Nov. 26.
Shoppers at Randalls, 2931 Central City Blvd., can participate by buying a virtual grocery bag — for $5 each — filled with nutritious, nonperishable food items.
The 42nd annual food drive culminates 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 29 at Ball High School. Galveston County Food Bank also will open a special drop-off site for mainland donors from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 29 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City in the Galveston County Food Bank administrative services building.
All proceeds benefit Galveston County Food Bank.
