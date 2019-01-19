Taking stock: Recent stocking at the Ziegler’s Foods food building in Dickinson is raising hopes. But it isn’t groceries crews are stocking at the supermarket, which has been closed since Hurricane Harvey caused severe flooding there in August 2017.
Owners of Ziegler’s Foods, 2308 FM 517, have temporarily leased the building to owners of Keyworth Hardware, 2208 FM 517. Keyworth Hardware will use the grocery store building to store overstock items until the grocery store can reopen, city officials said. Keyworth has been in business for 25 years.
Since Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents have anxiously sought status updates about Ziegler’s Foods. In August, Pam Tracy, whose family owns Ziegler’s Foods, said the plan was to reopen. At the time, the family was still battling for an insurance settlement and was working to obtain financing to return to operations, said Tracy, who didn’t respond to inquiries this week.
Ziegler’s Foods has a history in Dickinson dating back to 1974 when Gerland’s Food Fair came to town by buying Klecka’s. Some time later, Jerry West Ziegler Sr. became manager. In 1990, Ziegler, along with A.J. Gerland, founder of Gerland’s Food Fair, bought the Dickinson store now known as Ziegler’s Foods. In 1995, Ziegler bought out Gerland’s share and became sole owner. Stay tuned.
Beer buzz: When it comes to beer, Dickinson’s steins runneth over.
First, city officials confirm earlier rumors that Flying Rhino Brewing Co. plans a brewery and taproom, built from the ground up at 1157 FM 517 W. But permit applicants didn’t return phone calls. The venue already has cleared one public hearing and will have to clear another before moving ahead, but city officials don’t see obstacles, they said.
Grumpy gossip: Craft beer purveyors apparently find Dickinson an untapped market. Last year, James Huerta Jr. was working to secure the permits to open taproom and brewery Grumpy McGregor’s, 5102 state Highway 3. Huerta plans Grumpy McGregor’s on the site of McGregor’s Auto Repair Shop, which his father owns.
Huerta had long been a home brewer and was inspired by others who turned their hobby into successful ventures, he said.
Slow growing: Meanwhile, the government shutdown is delaying development of an urban farm and bar in Dickinson.
Kristal White essentially has the city approvals she needs to open Penny’s Beer Garden, 1001 FM 646. The concept includes an urban farm producing basic fruits and vegetables and a small venue operating as a bar/beer garden on the property. The bar will serve local and craft beers and wine, White said. On the days there’s a garden stand, Penny’s Beer Garden will invite other local vendors to sell their wares, White said.
But because of the government shutdown, White this week hadn’t closed on a Small Business Administration loan, which was preventing her from buying the property for the venture, which is named for her basset hound Penny.
Today is the 30th day of the government shutdown — the longest in U.S. in history.
An estimated 460,000 employees are working without pay, including at the FBI, and other federal law enforcement offices. Also, about 340,000 workers have been furloughed. Some federal contractors also have discontinued their services, leaving thousands of employees temporarily without work and without a paycheck.
The shutdown is the effect of an impasse over President Donald Trump‘s campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Benevolent business: As some small businesses struggle with the government shutdown, others are trying to help. The Marina Bar & Grill at the Galveston Yacht Basin, 715 N. Holiday Drive on the island, is offering free meals to U.S. Coast Guard employees during the shutdown, Manager Lance Parks said.
Southern discomfort: Brothers Cedric and Lance Hamilton still want to open a downtown Galveston restaurant called The Southern by the Strand, 2219 Postoffice St. But they’re working to sort out issues with Galveston County Health District, which is requiring some serious upgrades to the building previously occupied by ZaZa Bar & Bites, Lance Hamilton said.
The brothers believed the building had met codes and would be grandfathered, Lance Hamilton said. The changes would require a big investment. The issue isn’t about cleanliness. Consumer Health Services within the district can regulate everything from lighting to flooring.
Last year, the brothers were aiming to open the eatery by October.
If all goes as planned, the brothers, who hail from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plan to serve Southern/soul food, including such fare as chicken and waffles, homemade biscuits and gravy, chicken and dumplings, macaroni and cheese, greens, candied yams, peach cobbler and more.
Stay tuned.
