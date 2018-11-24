Street strategy: Island businessman Allen Flores confirms he and business partner Bebob Neumann plan to open Playground Patio Bar, 2325 Strand, in the space previously occupied by Portside Bar & Clothing.
Playground Patio Bar will specialize in unique hot dogs, known as “street dogs,” among other fun foods, Flores said. The concept, from the team behind Shark Shack, a burger, seafood and drinks concept at 2402 Strand downtown, will focus on a relationship with delivery services to make street dogs and other “messy foods,” available across the island.
“We will also serve Shark Shack’s food there by delivery,” Flores said. “We are looking forward to a new and cool design that creates a fun hangout to eat, drink, watch bands and watch sports on The Strand.” Look for a spring opening of Playground Patio Bar.
Pier pressure: In May, when Biz Buzz last checked in, the much-awaited Katie’s Seafood House was planning a fall opening at Pier 19 on Port of Galveston property. And readers are anxiously awaiting news on an official opening date. The Guindon family, purveyors of fresh seafood at Katie’s Seafood Market, also on Pier 19, created the Katie’s Seafood House restaurant concept.
Owner Buddy Guindon couldn’t be reached for comment. But Rodger Rees, director of the port, said the Guindon family was aiming for a January opening. The family was finalizing design work and working to secure some permits, Rees said Wednesday. Stay tuned.
Tex-Mex tattle: Landscape work at the long-awaited Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St. in League City, made some observers hungry for opening-day answers.
Red River Cantina co-owner Kevin Kiersh is confident the eatery will open by January’s end, he said. Owners initially had hoped to open the restaurant in November. But weather and other factors slowed construction, Kiersh said.
Red River Cantina plans fine Tex-Mex from a scratch kitchen, meaning chefs won’t use frozen products, Kiersh said. The cantina is opening in the building formerly occupied by Red River Bar-B-Que & Grill, which last year moved into a new 10,000-square-foot building behind the old one. Crews took the old building down to the frame for a massive remodel that will result in a plush ambience featuring leather booths, a big bar, open kitchen, two waterfalls and a tortilleria for making flour and corn varieties.
“We’re getting very close,” Kiersh said.
Speaking Greek: Meanwhile, the wait is over for north county fans of Olympia Grill, which has opened its League City restaurant at 2535 Interstate 45 S. in Pinnacle Park.
Brothers Larry and Tikie Kriticos own the restaurant, which marks the third Olympia Grill in Galveston County. The brothers searched five years for the right spot for a restaurant to meet demand among north county residents.
The Kriticos brothers own and operate Olympia Grill at 4908 Seawall Blvd. and Olympia Grill at Pier 21, both on the island. The 10,000-square-foot League City restaurant is similar to the Pier 21 concept, specializing in fresh local seafood dishes and some Greek cuisine.
Mailbag: An inquiring reader wants to know about some property on League City Parkway between Walker Street and state Highway 3 — on the south side — where crews have torn down two buildings and the land is being cleared.
City officials say the buildings sustained wind and flood damage from Hurricane Harvey, which struck in August 2017. The activity was solely to remove the damaged buildings and there are no immediate plans to redevelop the site, city officials said.
Crunch time: It was expected but still emotional for fans of beloved Tookie’s Burgers. Crews Monday began demolishing the building at 1202 Bayport Blvd. that for 43 years housed the popular burger joint.
Tookie’s Burgers served its last meal in Seabrook on Jan. 28 and moved to 406 Texas Ave in Kemah.
Texas Department of Transportation took the Seabrook restaurant property through eminent domain for the massive state Highway 146 expansion project.
