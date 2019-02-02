Room boom: Hotel developers continue to be bullish on the island.
First, crews as early as May could begin work on a 120-room Residence Inn by Marriott at 41st Street and Avenue U.
The five-story hotel, a development by Willis Gandhi, will incorporate the brand’s more modern design, island architect Michael Gaertner said. Gaertner is the architect for the project that marks Gandhi’s sixth island hotel. Gandhi, who also owns Holiday Inn Express, Best Western, Travel Lodge and Days Inn franchises on the island, is working with the city to secure permits and doesn’t expect delays, he said.
Checking in: Meanwhile, Robert Mazzo, representative for an unnamed developer, in December met with city officials about a potential boutique hotel with about 20 rooms on the property directly west of 9420 Seawall Blvd., according to city documents.
Mazzo, an associate principal of architecture firm JT ARC Studio, did not immediately respond to Biz Buzz inquiries. Stay tuned.
Catch of the day: An owner of a popular island restaurant on a pier is thinking big. Or at least thinking bigger.
Jimmy McClure, who owns Galveston Fishing Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd., is in the very early stages of planning to expand eatery Jimmy’s on the Pier, he confirmed this week.
It’s too early for details about the scope of the expansion, McClure said. Because the restaurant is over the Gulf of Mexico, McClure will have to secure permits not just from the city and county, but the state’s General Land Office, which regulates construction over that body of water.
Aside from the views, Jimmy’s on the Pier is known for burgers, seafood, salads, sandwiches — including po’boys — tacos and more. Stay tuned.
Bun in the oven: A new bakery concept is pre-heating for a storefront on League City’s main street.
Rustika Café & Bakery plans a May opening of a restaurant and bakery in the space previously occupied by The Tea House Under the Oaks, 610 E. Main St.
Details were scarce, but word has it Rustika will offer breakfast, brunch and lunch. Stay tuned.
Tilted tattle: Rumor has it a restaurant concept that would be new to the county is considering moving into the space formerly occupied by Tilted Kilt Pub & Bakery in Pinnacle Park at Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway.
Pinnacle Park developers, however, did not respond to Biz Buzz inquiries.
Tilted Kilt, known for Celtic-themed cuisine and scantily clad waitresses, was locked out by its landlord, Pinnacle Alliance Fund, after failure to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the door at the time.
Pinnacle Park, anchored by outdoor retailer Cabela’s, has been successful in luring a lineup of eateries, including Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, Salata, Olympia Grill and Kabuki Japanese Steak and Sushi. Stay tuned.
Ninja news: Remember that rumor making the rounds late last year that League City would soon be home to a 35,000-square-foot indoor park with a warrior route similar to TV show “American Ninja Warrior?”
At the time, there was a question about whether it would be in League City or Webster.
Turns out, it was Webster.
Urban Air Adventure Park has leased the 100,000-square-foot former Home Depot building in Webster — behind El Tiempo Cantina — at 20251 Insterstate 45, the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership reports. The company is outfitting 65,000 square feet of the building with such attractions as an intense ropes course, Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster, Drop Zone, Runway Tumble Track and Slam Dunk Zone, the partnership reports. Urban Air Adventure Park plans to open by spring break with about 60 employees.
