Major coop: Anyone else hear all that clucking? Crews last week were busy preparing to demolish the building that Baytown Seafood freshly vacated at Palmer Plaza shopping center, where a much-awaited Chick-fil-A will rise.
Crews last week were clearing out the building, 3440 Palmer Highway in Texas City, to make way for the demolition. Details about when crews would begin construction of Chick-fil-A weren’t immediately available.
Chick-fil-A, known for chicken sandwiches is part of a plan hatched by Houston-based Edifis Group to completely make over the shopping center with new tenants. Edifis, which acquired 98,816-square-foot Palmer Plaza in 2016, announced a tenant lineup that also included grocery store Aldi and retailer Ross Dress for Less. Existing tenant Dollar Tree will move within the shopping center, Edifis principals have said.
Meanwhile, rumor has it Baytown Seafood is moving into the space previously occupied by Lee’s Oriental Buffet, 3501 Palmer Highway. Lee’s Oriental Buffet surprised mainlanders by closing earlier this year. Baytown Seafood and Lee’s Oriental Buffet owners could not be reached for comment. Stay tuned.
Dirt on car wash: An inquiring reader emailed: “What is happening with the car wash on 61st Street? I’ve tried to go two weekends in a row and it has been closed. Would hate to lose this service on the island.”
First, Island Auto Wash, 2712 61st St. in Galveston, is open and plans to stay that way, owner Archie Hart said. The problem, however, is finding and keeping employees who want to work, which explains why the reader found the car wash closed on those occasions, Hart said.
“We’re not closing; we don’t have financial problems,” said Hart, who blames a waning U.S. work ethic for the issues.
Island Auto Wash is among a growing number of island businesses that can no longer depend on high school or college students for labor. The reasons are complicated and varied, but teen workforce participation has been on a long downward trend, and the decline is expected to continue through 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“A number of factors are contributing to this trend: an increased emphasis toward school and attending college among teens, reflected in higher enrollment; more summer school attendance; and more strenuous coursework,” according to the labor department.
Hart fears teenagers are missing an important rite of passage — learning the responsibility of employment.
“The problem is, American teenage boys don’t cut the grass in their neighborhoods anymore and teenage girls don’t babysit,” Hart said. “In other words, they’re not out trying to make any money.”
Galveston, a tourist destination where service workers are in high demand, is hit particularly hard. Some area fast-food restaurants and small businesses have been forced to curtail hours or adjust the way they operate, while larger businesses rely on foreign workers with special visas. For the non-teenage workforce, lack of affordable housing in Galveston is contributing to a shrinking pool of workers, Hart said.
Because of a labor shortage, Island Auto Wash beginning today will offer its express service for $9.95 and patrons will have an option to vacuum their vehicles, Hart said.
Hart knows some people might argue he should pay more, he said. Island Auto Wash starts employees at $1 above the federal minimum wage, which $7.25 an hour, and they earn tips, which brings the hourly pay to about $11, he said. Like most businesses, he would have to raise prices to increase wages, Hart said.
“If anyone wants to pay $35 for a car wash, I’ll be happy to pass out raises,” Hart said.
Legal brief: After moving to the mainland a few years ago, Apffel Legal has returned to the island, setting up practice in the 1910 Ice & Cold Storage Building, 104 21st St. downtown.
“We are excited to be back on the island, as this is the county seat,” said Darrell Apffel, who, with his son, attorney Blake Apffel, and attorney Mike Guarino, will practice law at the historic building most recently occupied by well-known trial lawyer Tony Buzbee.
Blake Apffel is a third-generation attorney who will handle the day-to-day operations. Darrell Apffel works full time as a county commissioner. The firm handles personal injury, criminal, family, probate and general civil litigation.
Apffel Legal will use 9,000 square feet of the Ice & Cold Storage Building and will lease out a 5,000-square-foot conference and mediation center for people seeking temporary space for meetings and the like.
The Ice & Cold Storage business thrived before the advent of refrigeration and walk-in coolers. Island restaurants stored food in the building. The business also made and delivered block ice by horse and buggy for drinking purposes, or to the port and fisheries.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, Buzbee made major renovations to the building where he had law offices.
Apffel Legal acquired the building from Buzbee Family Limited Partnership.
V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty listed the building.
High five: An upscale island resale shop this month is marking a business birthday. Tarnished Treasures, 4014 Broadway, is celebrating five years. Cyndi Coco and Brenda Davis own the shop, which sells gently used furniture and décor, art about Galveston and from Galveston artists, jewelry, kitchen items and more.
Over the years, Coco and Davis have expanded the shop, which began at about 700 square feet and today is 2,200 square feet.
“It’s just been phenomenal,” Coco said. “We really thank Galveston for its support. We really feel a special gratitude.”
Pet project: A new purveyor of pet products is preparing for an official opening Aug. 11. Pet Supplies Plus, 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City, offers pet supplies and stations for patrons to wash their own pets.
Pet Supplies Plus will compete with established retailers PetSmart and Petco, which together accounted for more than 60 percent of total market revenue in 2016, according to industry trackers. Pet Supplies Plus has more than 360 stores — about half company-owned and the other half franchise units — in 27 states. The growing chain’s executives have said pricing is their formula for winning consumers.
