Blue-plate buzz: For weeks and weeks, readers have inquired about the unexpected closure Mel’s Blueplate Diner, 910 38th St. in Galveston. The diner left few crumbs to follow. But there’s finally news.
The restaurant remains closed, but starting Monday, fans will be able to find popular Mel’s menu items at Seafood Depot Express, inside the Stewart Super Market and Valero gas station, 7428 Stewart Road in Galveston.
Rebecca Chavarria and Belinda Enriquez, from Mel’s Blueplate Diner, have teamed up with E. Sonny Martini at the Seafood Depot Express.
“We are partnering up and pairing some of the best of Seafood Depot and Mel’s Blueplate Diner’s menu items,” Chavarria said.
The menu will include Seafood Depot’s fried Gulf shrimp, gumbo and some fish dishes, along with such Mel’s Blueplate classics as meatloaf, baked chicken, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans and gravies.
“The kitchen is much smaller, but the menu will expand as we work out the kinks,” Chavarria said.
The Seafood Depot Express and Mel’s Blueplate Diner food is served to go, but there’s limited seating at Stewart Super Market, which has a license to serve beer on premises.
Beginning Monday, Mel’s menu items will be available at Seafood Depot Express from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and into the evening on weekends.
Turning tables: So, what happened to Mel’s Blueplate Diner, which Chavarria opened in 2014 to strong reviews? The eatery closed earlier this year, upsetting some longtime fans.
The restaurant was a learning experience but too big for Chavarria to run daily, she said.
But she’s about to put that building back to use, she said.
“We are in the process of creating a meeting/party rental center available to the public,” she said.
The center will accommodate small gatherings with seating for up to 50 people. Mel’s catering services will be available, too, she said.
“We’re also working on getting inspections done, so the kitchen can be rented for use as a commercial kitchen available to catering companies or food-service trucks.”
Hunger games: As more national and regional food-delivery services zip into the market, one local entrepreneur has rolled out his own venture to take on the large players.
Avishek KC — KC is a common surname in Nepal — has rolled out Hello Driver Delivery, which serves League City, Kemah, Webster and Nassau Bay, he said.
The business is a restaurant and workplace delivery service that operates much like Waitr, Uber Eats or Grubhub, only it’s locally and independently owned. Consumers order online or through a Hello Driver Delivery app and pay a fee for delivery.
Next year, KC plans to launch an online grocery delivery business, he said.
To date, Hello Driver Delivery has signed on 26 restaurants, including DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks, Bullritos and Burger Nation, to name a few.
KC, who has lived in Texas City, moved to Colorado and is planning to buy a home in the area. He plans to add restaurants weekly, he said.
Roll with it: Emotions are still raw for some sushi fans mourning the departure of Kona Grill, which in the spring filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed Houston restaurants, including the one at Baybrook Mall.
But it might cheer those fans to know The Blue Fish plans to take the place of Kona Grill at the mall, according to a Houston Public Works permitting document.
The Blue Fish is an award-winning Japanese restaurant known for sushi, sashimi and rolls, Asian inspired hot dishes, salads and artisan desserts. No word on an opening date. Stay tuned.
Rocket booster: Most locals know the Johnson Space Center has greatly shaped the economies in Houston and Galveston County.
But did you know Johnson Space Center pumps $4.7 billion yearly into the Texas economy and supports 52,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout the state?
Last week, League City’s Economic Development Corp. attended a presentation by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar regarding Johnson Space Center’s effects on the state’s economy. The meeting was organized in conjunction with the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership and the comptroller’s Office.
“NASA’s history is intertwined with Texas’ history, grit, and can-do spirit, and NASA’s future in Texas will be crucial in building tomorrow’s Texas economy,” Hegar said at the meeting. “JSC is an integral part of the Gulf Coast community, but the impacts of the center’s work can be found throughout the Lone Star State.”
Along with aerospace, Johnson Space Center plays a critical role in fields as diverse as biomedical research, agriculture, education, tourism and a host of other business activities in Texas’ Gulf Coast and the state, Hegar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.