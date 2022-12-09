On top of it: Dignitaries, bankers and business boosters gathered Monday for a topping-out ceremony at Tannos Development Group‘s $23 million office building in Friendswood.
The 107,0000-square-foot building, 1715 S. Friendswood Drive, is set for completion in the spring but already has a full lineup of prospective tenants, said Louis Tannos, president of the company.
Prospective tenants of the development, known as 1715 Project, will include medical and professional offices. But tenants won’t include retail, which typically generates more traffic.
In building construction, topping out is a builders’ rite traditionally held when the last beam is placed atop a structure during its construction. The rite usually includes placing an evergreen tree on top of the building to symbolize growth and luck.
Louis Tannos and his wife, Ginny Tannos, vice president of operations, are bullish on Friendswood, where their company has invested many millions of dollars on several high-profile commercial projects, including a mixed-used development called Albritton, underway at 408 S. Friendswood Drive. Albritton will feature 112 Class A apartment units on the top three floors and 20,000 square feet of retail space on the bottom. Stay tuned.
Market watch: Readers are wondering about the opening-day status of what will be League City’s newest grocery store — GFS Marketplace, 215 W. Main St.
Crews have completed demolition and have done quite a bit of remodeling within the former Palais Royal store where GFS Marketplace will operate, city officials said. But, like everyone else, they’re grappling with long waits for appliances and equipment, including freezers and meat counters. Still, city officials expect the grocer to open in the first quarter of 2023.
Michigan-based GFS Marketplace is owned by Gordon Food Service, which supplies products to the food and restaurant industry. GFS Marketplace sells bulk food in the fashion of Sam’s Club or Costco, but without a membership fee and is open to the general public and commercial clients.
Meanwhile, a source in the know says Gordon Food Service late last month finalized the acquisition of the property formerly occupied by Gerland’s Food Fair, 2402 45th St. in Galveston, meaning construction should begin soon. Stay tuned.
Well wishes: More than 100 people attended a grand opening Thursday of Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center to witness owner Renae Bentley fulfill a longtime business dream. The event, which featured a Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, debuted the dramatic transformation an interesting island building. The 5,000-square-foot building at 2910 53rd St. for 30 years housed a day care center and before that was a stable for horses. Work at the building has piqued the curiosity of neighbors and passerby for months.
Bent on Healthy Living features spin classes by Bentley’s Isle Cycle Studio, group fitness classes and wellness therapies. Among businesses and services in the wellness center are: Mind and Body Massage, offering Swedish, prenatal, sports, and other types of massage; So Vein Therapy, which specializes in IV drip therapy meant to increase immunity, assist with hydration and help with hangovers, among other benefits; infrared therapy, which uses infrared light to treat pain and inflammation; salt booth therapy, also known as halotherapy, which is meant to remove toxicity from the respiratory system; and Raindrop therapy, which uses essential oils to boost the immune system. Group classes include HIIT & Flow, yoga, Zumba, Pilates and more.
Bentley, who with husband, Howie Bentley, own Classic Auto Group in Galveston, is an essential oil educator, healthy eating advocate and 38-year fitness instructor. After a long search for a building that would house the center and accommodate parking, she acquired the 53rd Street building in April. The wellness center doesn’t require memberships.
Fancy that: Supper clubs are enjoying a resurgence and EATcetera Executive Chef Alena Pyles and business partner Victoria Newsome plan to be part of that revival.
Pyles and Newsome this month announced plans for a spring opening of their Fancy Jackson Supper Club. In case you were wondering, the name pays tribute to Pyle’s much-loved fox terrier, whose portrait hangs in EATcetera, 408 25th St. in Galveston.
A supper club is a traditional dining establishment that also functions as a social club. The concept became popular in the 1930s, but faded in the 1960s as trends changed.
Fancy Jackson Supper Club members are part of a VIP customer group for private supper club events and invitation-only access to pre-ArtWalk receptions. The paid membership includes six pre-ArtWalk receptions with lite bites and wine, a Fat Tuesday Supper, and early reservation access for two seasonal, five-course dinners and any additional events.
“While I love the simplicity of our EATcetera menu, I love to lean into my experience as a chef in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston,” Pyles said. “This supper club allows me to show off 25-plus years of cooking in restaurants all over the country.” Fancy Jackson events will be at EATcetera.
Smart cookies: The inventor of a successful cookie tool and a revered macaron maker have joined forces to open a downtown island shop. Ginny Levack and Len Pokryfke have opened The Pink Foyer: A Sweets Boutique, offering cakes in a jar, gourmet cookies, macarons, meringues, cookie decorating and private classes.
The Pink Foyer, 2315 Mechanic St., actually operates in what was the foyer of the building a century ago and is a way for Levack to return to her love of baking, she said.
About 13 years ago, she wanted a tool that would hold a stencil in place so she could have two hands to decorate cookies, she said. Her engineer-minded husband, Doug Levack, who at the time worked for Texas Instruments, helped her create the Stencil Genie using a 3D printer. When a popular a well-known cookie decorator with 500,000 followers featured the product in a video, they were in business.
“My husband and I had to sleep in shifts, we sold so many,” she said.
Levack didn’t stop there and went onto build their business — Genie Products for Better Baking by Creative Cookier, selling Genies Dream Meringue Powder and other products around the world. Doug Levack left Texas instruments and runs the company, which they’ve moved to Galveston, opening offices on Broadway.
The invention changed the trajectory of Ginny Levack’s career, taking her from baking to the corporate world, she said.
“It’s been an amazing journey and I would not trade it for for the world,” she said. “However, I miss baking.”
So, she teamed up with pastry chef Pokryfke, who is known for macarons.
The Pink Foyer is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. But it’s possible the boutique will eventually expand hours.
Eileen Donlon of Joe Tramonte Realty represented The Pink Foyer in the lease transaction.
Good sign? Anyone else notice the freshly installed sign at what long has been known as Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. The sign signals a new name — Landry’s Prime Seafood & Steaks — an extensive renovation, new décor and new menu premiering in the New Year. Look soon for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.