Visitors tour the new Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center in Galveston on Thursday.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

On top of it: Dignitaries, bankers and business boosters gathered Monday for a topping-out ceremony at Tannos Development Group‘s $23 million office building in Friendswood.

The 107,0000-square-foot building, 1715 S. Friendswood Drive, is set for completion in the spring but already has a full lineup of prospective tenants, said Louis Tannos, president of the company.

Last beam on Tannos’ new Friendswood building

Ginny Tannos, vice president of operations, construction and development for Tannos Development Group, signs the last beam during a topping-out ceremony for the group’s commercial mixed use development in Friendswood on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Last beam on Tannos’ new Friendswood building

Construction workers Jorge Medina and Eduardo Lopez Ojeda guide the final beam into place on Tannos Development Group’s commercial office mixed use project in Friendswood on Monday during a topping-out ceremony for the building.
Last beam on Tannos’ new Friendswood building

Terry Stoops, from left, her daughter, Ginny Tannos, vice president of operations, construction and development for Tannos Development Group, LLC, Joe Tannos, Louis Tannos and Jonah Tannos pose with the signed last beam going up on a commercial mixed use development in Friendswood on Monday.
LEFT: Renae Bentley has opened Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center in Galveston. The business houses several wellness professionals catering to clients needs.
Hollie Martin speaks about the many health and wellness options available to clients at Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center in Galveston on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Exercise bikes line a room in the Isle Cycle Studio at Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center in Galveston on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Lena Pyles
The Pink Foyer opens in downtown Galveston

Executive baker Len Pokryfke, from left, Doug Levack and Ginny Levack have opened The Pink Foyer, 2315 Mechanic in Galveston, specializing in macarons, cruffles, cakes in jars and other sweets.
Landry’s Seafood Restaurant is rebranding to Landry’s Prime Seafood & Steaks.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

