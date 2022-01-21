Evangeline Weller pours Honey’s triple chocolate cupcake batter into paper cups Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the new bakery area of Gypsy Joynt’s new location on Stewart Road in Galveston. The popular Market Street eatery moved to the former Cicis Pizza space at 6105 Stewart Road.
Michael Cordray, left, photographs Gypsy Joynt owner Lori Weller, center, and his wife, Ashley, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the restaurant’s new location on Stewart Road in Galveston. Cordray was there at 5 p.m. when the restaurant opened to get some of their fresh tortillas.
New space, same food: Popular island eatery Gypsy Joynt reopened this week at its new location on 61st Street after a speedy move across the island.
The restaurant, long an anchor of the up-and-coming West Market area, moved from 2117 Market St. to 6105 Stewart Road and had reopened in time for dinner Thursday. The former Cicis Pizza building is in a commercial center anchored by Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls.
