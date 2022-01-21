New space, same food: Popular island eatery Gypsy Joynt reopened this week at its new location on 61st Street after a speedy move across the island.

The restaurant, long an anchor of the up-and-coming West Market area, moved from 2117 Market St. to 6105 Stewart Road and had reopened in time for dinner Thursday. The former Cicis Pizza building is in a commercial center anchored by Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.

