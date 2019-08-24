Hammer time: Demand for upscale apartments is so acute in Texas City that developers are planning hundreds more at massive Lago Mar.
But city officials say there’s a limit to how many multifamily properties they’ll allow on the west side of Lago Mar, no matter how upscale they are. That limit is 750 units, which, between existing and proposed projects, developers will soon exceed.
For starters, crews are doing the ground work for the second phase of Catalon at Lago Mar between Tanger Outlets and Buc-ee’s. Those developers weren’t immediately available for comment, but city officials say the second phase will include about 170 units.
The 230-unit first phase of Catalon at Lago Mar, a $28 million investment, opened at 6130 Lago Mar Blvd. in 2017. The Catalon complexes might share some common areas and be connected by a walkover, said Doug Kneupper, city engineer. The Catalon properties are Class A apartments, which generally have been built within the past 15 years, cater to high-income tenants and have low vacancy rates.
Meanwhile, developers of the Catalon properties, Oldham Goodwin Group in conjunction with MGroup, also plan a 148-unit multifamily community restricted to residents age 55 and older, city officials say. For everyone doing the math, that’s 548 units and well within the cap. But there’s more.
Lago Mar is on land east and west of Interstate 45. Houston-based Land Tejas Cos., which owns 2,033 acres on the west side, recently sold about 15 acres to another developer with plans to develop a 348-unit multifamily complex, Kneupper said.
The city and Land Tejas agreed years ago on the 750-unit cap on the west side of the Lago Mar development, which operates in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. A 348-unit complex added to the 548 units brings the total to 896, well above the 750-cap.
If the city allows the developer of the 348-unit to move ahead, it likely will require certain amenities and performance measures in return, Kneupper said. But discussions between the developer and the city are ongoing, and, as of last week, they hadn’t come to terms.
Lago Mar, a commercial and residential development, eventually will yield 4,000 rooftops on the west side alone, officials have said.
Along with thousands of single-family homes, multifamily complexes and retail, Lago Mar will feature a 70-acre mixed-use entertainment destination, including a 12-acre crystal clear lagoon. Stay tuned.
Retail rumors: A trendy clothing retailer is rumored to be planning a Texas City store. Read more about that next week in Biz Buzz.
Room service: League City is about to get more hospitable. Look for a 150-room boutique hotel to rise in the River Bend development off Wesley Drive east of Interstate 45 and north of FM 518.
The hotel brand is Aloft, owned by Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide. The first hotel opened at the Trudeau International Airport in Montreal in 2008.
Along with aloft, the second phase of multifamily development at River Bend is in the review and permitting phases, city officials confirm.
And a new restaurant and amphitheater are on the way too, said Mark Humphreys, a renowned architect and CEO of River Bend’s development firm, Atticus Real Estate.
Humphreys expects construction of Aloft Hotel to be complete by the end of 2020, he said.
The restaurant, Spotted Trout, will overlook the marina at River Bend and serve American cuisine, including steaks, burgers and salads, Humphreys said. Atticus Hospitality will own and manage it, he said. More restaurants are on the burner for the River Bend development, Humphreys said.
The amphitheater will seat about 1,000 people but accommodate several thousand more, Humphreys said. The theater will be the site of concerts and other events, including conferences, he said.
Meanwhile, the 300-unit second phase of luxury apartments soon to rise will be called River View at River Bend and was inspired by the success of the first phase, which was the 203-unit Marina Bend at Clear Creek.
When built out, River Bend also will feature retail, offices and townhouses raised on piers, Humphreys said.
Developers for years have had aspirations for the League City tract, including plans long ago for a project called River Market. Under Atticus Real Estate, development has gained momentum.
The entire project encompasses what’s known as a Planned Urban Development that includes housing, recreation and commercial centers contained in one subdivision. Built out, the development will be like a small town, Humphreys has said.
Stay tuned.
Rock me Ancora: Rumor has it that restaurant and bar concept Ancora was planning to open about Labor Day weekend at 700 Kipp Ave. in the site previously occupied by Amadeus Italian Restaurant and Piano Bar.
“This is huge for the crowd that used to go to Amadeus all the time,” reports League City resident Liz Davis.
Tavern tattle: Meanwhile, rumor has it that a craft beer bar/restaurant plans to move into the building formerly occupied by Stuttgarden Tavern, 609 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Details were scarce, but word has it the new concept is called The Republic House. Stay tuned.
Bank notes: Just shy of a year after acquiring Texas City-based Mainland Bank, Investar Holding Corp. still has an appetite for growth. Investar this month said its wholly owned subsidiary Investar Bank agreed to acquire certain assets, deposits and other liabilities relating to two existing branch locations of PlainsCapital Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. The branches are in Texas cities Victoria and Alice.
Under the terms of the agreement, Investar Bank expects to acquire about $42 million in deposits and about $52 million in loans, the company said. Investar also will acquire all fixed assets and will assume the lease at the locations. Last year, Baton Rouge-based Investar acquired Mainland Bank — a financial institution that opened in Texas City shortly after the end of World War II — in a transaction valued at about $20 million.
Supply side: Longtime mainland business La Marque Feed and Supply has closed. The Pattersons, who owned the business, couldn’t be reached for comment, but those in the know say the owners were ready for retirement. A Tiki Island businessman is rumored to have bought the 1313 First St. building for storage. Stay tuned.
Barnbuster: Fans of Pottery Barn are buzzing about the retail chain’s new, 36,000-square-foot outlet store in Baybrook Village, 1529 Bay Area Blvd. Pottery Barn, which has moved into the former Sports Authority space, offers upscale home furnishing. San Francisco-based Pottery Barn, a subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma, got its start in 1949 in Chelsea, New York, by selling slightly imperfect pottery and tabletop closeouts, evolving into high-end furnishings.
Pottery Barn in June opened an outlet store in Arlington, Texas. Until then, its only other Pottery Barn outlet store had been in San Marcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.