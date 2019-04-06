Tex-Mex tattle: Remember reports back in June that a regional purveyor of Tex-Mex cuisine was planning to move into the former CVS building, 201 FM 270 in League City?
They were true.
Fajita Pete’s plans to open in the center, confirms Campbell Anderson, vice president of Orr Commercial, which is redeveloping and subdividing the 11,300-square-foot CVS building into a shopping center.
Fajita Pete’s is a growing Texas-based concept. When Pedro “Pete” Mora was 23 years old and starting out in the restaurant industry in 2002, he opened a thriving Mexican restaurant with a full bar and 60 tables, according to the company. But he soon learned something surprising — catering was overwhelmingly the most successful part of the restaurant’s business, according to the company. Turns out, there was a strong demand for fajitas delivered directly to consumers, the company said.
Because of that, Mora created Fajita Pete’s, which started franchising in 2015, and boasts a small footprint with most of the restaurant space dedicated to the kitchen for a focus on catering and home or office delivery services, the company said.
Meanwhile, Fajita Pete’s will be joined by Frost Bank at the retail center, Anderson said.
Orr Commercial aims to complete redevelopment of the building in about 60 days, with tenant move-ins to commence soon after.
Bear market: Meanwhile, that rumor about Black Bear Diner planning a League City restaurant has enough weight to leave tracks. City officials and some insiders confirm the home-style comfort food concept has been inquiring about signage rules and permits. But the Redding, California-based restaurant chain has neither signed a lease nor applied for permits. Still, the company is interested and, if all goes well, could open as soon as September, those in the know say.
The rumor circulating earlier this year was that Black Bear Diner, which is known for serving sizable portions of such fare as chicken-fried steak, meatloaf, pot roast, pies and more, was planning a restaurant in Pinnacle Park at Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway. Stay tuned.
Reading the leaves: In Galveston, a rumor is swirling that a tea shop plans to be the next tenant in the retail center at 427 Market St. Details were scarce, but if the rumor’s true, the tea shop would join Suki Poké By The Sea, which is underway in the center.
The retail center, across from the University of Texas Medical Branch, is on the site of the former William Temple Episcopal Center and includes two buildings, each 6,500 square feet. J.T. Bolger is the developer. Fichera Builders is the contractor.
On the burner: Meanwhile, Fichera has the former Moody National Bank branch building at 502 University Blvd. under contract with plans for a food concept. Stay tuned.
Nailed it: As promised, after 63 years in the same Galveston spot, Village Hardware made a move.
This week, crews moved the store’s inventory and merchandise and opened Village Hardware at 6711 Stewart Road, in the site most recently occupied by Dollar General.
Village Hardware will use about 3,000 square feet of the building for a showroom and the rest for other store services and needs, said Keith Bassett, who, with brother Mark, owns the store.
Village Hardware had for decades operated 6627 Stewart Road, but made a move after selling its longtime property to Scenic Capital, which is rumored to be planning a mini-storage development. That development also is rumored to include property from an adjacent shopping center.
The Bassett brothers in 2012 bought Village Hardware, saving it from closure.
Village Hardware sells supplies for lawn and garden, outdoor living, home goods, paint and hardware. It had been in the same place since 1956, surviving the arrival of big-box home improvement stores.
Tail wagger: The anniversary day of one island business also will mark the launch of another. On Saturday, For A Cause Resale, 4414 Broadway in Galveston, will mark four years in business. Owned by Tara Flinn-Head and P.J. Head, the shop donates proceeds to animal charities around the county, including Galveston Island Humane Society, Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, League City Pets Alive and more. The shop also sponsors pets who need surgery or medicine.
On its anniversary, the shop plans to debut Koop’s BBQ Food Trailer, which will operate in the parking lot 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, or until it runs out of food. The menu will feature slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork plates and sandwiches, and more. Island artist Gabriel Prusmack painted the colorful trailer.
Coming soon: A longtime Dickinson business changes hands, and a lagoon developer settles into Texas City. Read all that and more in next week’s Biz Buzz.
