Biz Buzz is traveling for the holidays and will return next week. But here’s a quick peek of how two of the biggest buzz makers finished out the year and an update on a League City restaurant opening. Find details about these transactions and much more next week in the Biz Buzz year in review.
World domination: Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam this week opened the world’s largest World Gym in the former Sears department store building, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.