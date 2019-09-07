Banana splitting? Is Del Monte Fresh Produce, which has been a figure on Galveston’s public docks since the 1960s, planning to leave the island for another port? That’s the rumor lapping at the waterfront.
And judging from the way port and company officials are responding to the rumor, it’s not so much a matter of if, but when Del Monte leaves.
Del Monte, which moves bananas, pineapples, melons and other produce through the island wharves, maintains a lease agreement with the Port of Galveston to operate out of Pier 18 until 2021, said Christine Cannella, a company spokeswoman.
“The company has not given the port authority notice of termination and continues to operate out of its home in Galveston,” Cannella said. “While a decision beyond 2021 has not yet been made, Del Monte Fresh Produce is evaluating its current and future business and operational needs.”
In the first quarter this year, at the behest of Del Monte, the port agreed to amend the lease agreement to give the company an option to leave without penalty with two-years’ notice.
Del Monte hasn’t notified the port of its desire to execute that option, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
Generally, Del Monte has a ship a week on a regular schedule from Guatemala, and occasionally, during peak season in April, it will have one or two extra ships, Rees said.
Del Monte, through dockage and fees, generates about $1.1 million yearly in revenues for the port.
Del Monte leases a total of 120,000 square feet of warehouse space from the port, including 60,000 square feet of refrigerated storage. Exactly how many employees Del Monte has on the island wasn’t immediately available.
“Del Monte and the port have tried to find ways to accommodate Del Monte’s changing business model,” Rees said. “If and when they do decide to leave, I’m confident that we’ll find a new tenant for the warehouses at Pier 18.”
A lot of produce goes out of Texas, and the Port of Galveston is 45 minutes from open seas, making it a desirable location for perishable exports, Rees said.
“Del Monte is a valuable tenant with a long history with the Port of Galveston,” Rees said. “We would hate to see them go.”
What’s that? Activity and the appearance of a Dumpster at a long-vacant corner store in Galveston’s Lost Bayou neighborhood is creating buzz.
Crews are cleaning the building, 1801 Ave. L, after a small fire in June that also left water damage from flame-dousing efforts, said Becky Jolin, who, with her son Sam Jolin, is redeveloping the property formerly occupied by Maya’s Grocery & Food Products.
Becky Jolin, an environmental attorney in Austin and an artist, plans to eventually live in the apartment on the top floor and lease the bottom floor to a commercial tenant, she said. Possibilities range from coffee shops to artist studios. Buildout will depend on the tenant, Becky Jolin said.
While all the activity is for the cleanup, the mother-and-son team plan to soon begin rehabilitation of the building, Becky Jolin said.
The Jolins have applied to the city for financial incentives for restoring historic properties through the Substantial Rehabilitation tax exemptions program. To qualify for the tax exemption, the property owner must invest at least 50 percent of the value of the building determined by the Galveston Central Appraisal District, according to the city.
In this case, the threshold to participate is $94,900. Becky and Sam Jolin have submitted a proposed scope of work that includes interior and exterior renovations, reroofing and electrical plumbing, among other improvements, according to the city. The scope of the work is $138,000, which is more than the minimum for participation in the program.
Becky Jolin believes the building date backs to 1930s and had always operated as a corner store, she said. It has been vacant since Hurricane Ike struck in 2008 and, without rehabilitation, is uninhabitable, according to the city. Crews should begin restoring the building by the year’s end, Becky Jolin said. Stay tuned.
Mailbag: A reader asked: “Could you please report on the development of a convenience store/gas station at the corner of Marina Bay Drive and Seminole Drive in League City? A special use permit/zoning change was required for this development. It has been under construction for over 18 months, maybe even two years, with many extended periods where work has stopped. The building itself is still incomplete.”
Work has resumed on the development long delayed by road construction, city officials reported this week.
“Extensive infrastructure upgrades to roadway and utilities were needed for the building to be built,” David Hoover, director of planning and development for League City, said. “That is what caused most of the delay.”
The name of the center is Skipper’s Point, Hoover said. The owner could not immediately be reached for comment to say what brand of gas station would operate at the site or when it would eventually open. Stay tuned.
Tool time: After months of construction, Harbor Freight Tools plans an 8 a.m. Wednesday grand opening of its Texas City store, 3403 Palmer Highway. The Texas City store will mark the Calabasas, California-based retailer’s 79th in Texas. Peter Hainje is the store manager.
The 19,000-square-foot store will stock tools and accessories in automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
The family owned company began in Southern California in 1977 when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail-order company, according to the company. That first year, Smidt bypassed the resellers and cut deals directly with factories, allowing him to sell inventory for less, according to the company.
