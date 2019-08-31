Crunch time: Demolition crews last week began tearing down a long-vacant restaurant building at 14th Street and Seawall Boulevard to the cheers of neighbors. But if history is a lesson, what rises in its place might not elicit the same response.
In October 2012, the city council granted a specific-use permit to developer Amir Fadaei, which would allow him to exceed the building height limits outlined by the city’s zoning ordinances at the 1328 Seawall Blvd. property. The city council awarded the permit despite strong objection from rule residents and a recommendation for denial by the city planning department.
The specific-use permit allows Fadaei to build a nine-story, 120-foot tall hotel on the property. Without the specific-use permit, which doesn’t have an expiration date, city height and density rules would limit the building to five stories.
The freshly demolished building had been home to various restaurants over the years, most recently the short-lived Hurricane Café, which closed in 2006.
Whether Fadaei builds a nine-story hotel isn’t certain. He still intends to develop a hotel at the site, he said last week. But the scope of his development plans have changed since 2012, and it was too soon to divulge details, he said. Fadaei has secured permits only for demolition and hasn’t submitted plans or requested construction permits. Stay tuned.
Quiet on West End front: Inquiring readers want to know whether the absence of activity at the site of a proposed 137-unit RV on the island’s West End means the developer has changed plans.
That’s not the case, said Lamson Nguyen, who’s planning what he describes as an eco-friendly RV park on a tract that stretches from FM 3005 to Stewart Road, abutted to the west by Sandhill Crane Park soccer fields and to the east by Club of the Isle apartment complex.
Nguyen, who owns Lamson Construction Co. in Galveston, earlier this month said he still intends to develop the RV park, but his company is occupied with other projects at the moment, which is why work has stopped at the West End tract.
Work will resume, but Nguyen didn’t know when, he said.
Some neighbors have complained that site work at the development spoiled bird habitat.
New course: A little less than a year after city officials announced plans for golf-themed restaurant Birdies Eatery to open in La Marque’s Renaissance District, they’re hunting for a new concept to take its place at 401 Laurel St.
The La Marque Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors and Birdies Eatery owners recently met and amicably terminated the lease agreement, effective July 31, said Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for economic development corporation.
The development corporation purchased and completed an exterior renovation at the Laurel Street property and expects businesses such as Birdies Eatery to revitalize the area.
Birdies was expected to open this year.
“But ultimately, the timing wasn’t right,” Merritt said.
The development corporation’s staff is working with Birdies to find another space in the city limits, Merritt said.
The search is underway for a restaurateur, hardware store, brewery or boutique to complete the interior buildout and open at 401 Laurel St., Merritt said.
Caffeine buzz: Meanwhile, a sign heralding the imminent arrival of Art of Coffee at La Marque’s Laurel Street property is causing quite the buzz, Merritt reports.
In October last year, the city announced Art of Coffee would be the first tenant at the project. Art of Coffee owners Jimmy Sims and Bill Minak know a thing or two about coffee revitalizing main streets. Their first coffee shop is at 609 Bradford Ave. in Kemah.
There’s no word on an official opening date, but Art of Coffee owners have submitted interior buildout plans to La Marque Development Services, which have been approved. La Marque Economic Development Corp. and the city of La Marque are moving on to a streetscaping project, which the city council approved last month, Merritt said. Stay tuned.
Getting in Gear: A national lifestyle clothing and footwear chain is stepping into the market with a Texas City store.
City Gear, which sells such brands as Nike, Jordan, Levi’s and Grindhouse, will open at 3401 Palmer Highway next to Harbor Freight. The store will join Conn’s HomePlus and gym Planet Fitness at the shopping center that formerly housed Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery offices.
Memphis, Tennessee-based City Gear was founded in 1978 under the name Shelmar Retail Partners LLC. Jeff Rosenthal is CEO of the company that operates about 130 stores around the nation. The nearest City Gear is in Pearland, according to the company’s website. No word on an opening date in Texas City. Stay tuned.
Smoke on the water: The island is home to a new cigar lounge — and this one has waterfront views.
Island attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del and business partner Steve Conner have opened Galveston Island Cigar Lounge, 1813 61st St. next to Zendeh Del’s law practice.
The venue carries every major cigar brand, including Montecristo and Romeo Y Julieta, to name a couple.
Galveston Island Cigar Lounge, which opened Thursday, features the largest humidor in Galveston, Zendeh Del said.
The lounge also features a back deck overlooking Offatts Bayou. The venue is ByOB.
Bunker buzz: Cigar lounges apparently are smoking hot in Galveston County. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce plans Tuesday to officially welcome The Bunker Cigar Lounge to the city with a 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting at the enterprise, 12425 state Highway 6.
Owners of The Bunker Cigar Lounge weren’t immediately available for comment.
