Changing market: In 1989, when 9th Street Meat Market opened in Texas City, consumers still valued traditional shops and the customer service for which small, family owned businesses are known. But it’s a world of online shopping, curbside service and home delivery even for food and groceries and last week 9th Street Meat Market, 1031 Ninth St. N, was preparing to close.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we must announce the closing of 9th Street Meat Market,” the Dwayne Herman family said in a letter to customers. “Unfortunately, we are no longer able to compete with the current trends in our community.”
Dwayne Herman, deceased, and wife, Beth, along with Robert Metz and Mike Belk are original owners of 9th Street Meat Market, known for homemade sausages and meat-processing services.
Dwayne and Beth Herman’s daughter, Destiny Herman-Franta, and her husband, Garrick, have been helping run the market.
The market had a loyal following, but shopping habits have changed, Herman-Franta said in a phone interview last week as the shop was working to sell its remaining inventory.
In the letter, the family said it was grateful for longtime customers who helped the owners realize a dream of business ownership.
“In honor of Dwayne’s memory, we would like to ask that you remember to keep shopping local and support small business,” the family said.
Winging it: That rumor flying around about Wingstop planning a Texas City restaurant is true.
Texas City officials confirm the purveyor of Buffalo-style wings is planning, in a couple of months or so, to open an eatery at 3401 Palmer Highway, Suite 100 in the shopping center anchored by grocer Kroger.
Wingstop, which has an aviator theme, began in Garland, in 1994 and has grown to 1,250 restaurants across the globe. No word on an opening date. Stay tuned.
Soul patrol: Texas City’s 6th Street is home to a new eatery.
OJ’s Soulfood and Seafood, 102 6th St., opened about a month ago offering takeout and delivery only. But the restaurant hopes to eventually secure permits for in-door dining, owner Rosetta Johnson said. Menu items include pasta and seafood, boudin balls, jerk chicken and soul food dishes, to name a few. Stay tuned.
Marriage of convenience: Three years after creating a downtown shop representing nearly every wedding service available, The Boutique Bridal Group of Galveston Island, 2328 Market St., has added a fresh lineup of vendors.
Connie Dryden, who also owns Island Flowers at The Boutique Bridal Group, has moved her Nefertiti Bridal, which specializes in wedding gowns, to boutique.
Also joining The Boutique Bridal Group of Galveston Island are:
• Access DJ’s Entertainment at Its Best, which offers disc jockeys, photo booths, lighting and monograms;
• DarKer Side DJ’s and Photo Booth;
• C. Baron Photography;
• Rexberry Luxury Weddings and Events;
• Riondo’s Ristorante Bar & Grille, offering catering services and rehearsal dinner/event space;
• Swift + Company, which offers party rentals, linens, catering and more;
• TFG Event Support Services, offering audio lighting projections;
• Wedding Bliss Events, offering planning services.
New beginning: Owners of a longtime island business Speedy’s Printing are retiring, but the business will live on, they said.
Speedy’s Printing has merged with Pasadena-based Artwin Graphics, which has acquired the website and the client list and will continue to serve customers, said Leon Kaplan, who with brother Frank and sister-in-law Arriene, joined the family owned Speedy’s Printing in 1970.
Leon and Frank Kaplan’s parents, Isaac D. and Sophie R. Kaplan, opened Speedy’s Printing and Plastic Laminating Co. in 1963.
The business has evolved over the years.
In 1969, when the printing industry was undergoing a revolution with “while you wait” printing services, the island business became part of the Kwik Kopy Printing franchise and changed its name to Kwik Kopy Printing.
Today, the company operates under Speedy’s Printing with printing and copy services.
Speedy’s Printing worked with Artwin Graphics before, when the Pasadena company helped the island company fulfill customer orders after Hurricane Ike.
Marilyn Wilkins owns Artwin Graphics.
Leon and Frank Kaplan are retiring for health- and age-related reasons, he said. But Arienne Kaplan will stay on with Artwin Graphics to help with any questions about Galveston clients, Leon Kaplan said.
“She’ll be able to answer any questions they might have about our jobs,” he said.
The Kaplans plan to introduce all customers to Wilkins and staff at Artwin Graphics, and the transition should be smooth he said. Calls to Speedy’s Printing are being transferred to Artwin Graphics.
(1) comment
The Ninth St. Meat market will be missed. Much of what they sell isn't available anywhere else. It is like an old fashioned butcher shop where they cut what you want, the way you want it cut. Try getting that at Kroger or HEB.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.