Check-in lane: For nearly a year, Dickinson residents have anxiously sought updates about the post-Harvey return of Ziegler’s Foods, 2308 FM 517.
And now there’s news straight from the family who owns the independent grocery store.
“Our intention is to reopen,” said Pam Tracy, whose family owns Ziegler’s Foods, which flooded during the August 2017 storm. “We found out the hard way that what we thought we had insurance coverage on becomes a battle to get a settlement on, as I’m sure many others have experienced. We are still trying to settle with the insurance company.”
Ziegler’s Foods is working to obtain financing to return to operations while it works on insurance settlements, Tracy said.
Tracy credits the city of Dickinson and its Economic Development Corp. for their help throughout the grocer’s efforts to recover from the storm.
“They have gone over and above providing us with guidance when we run across an issue,” she said.
But it’s the loyal customers that kept the owners going, she said.
“To be honest, there were days right after the storm that we were ready to throw in the towel,” she said. “We’ve had people tell us we are crazy to reopen, but we owe it to our community. There are not many independent grocers remaining, but the people of Dickinson have always supported us and we want to get back to being able to support them.”
Ziegler’s Foods has a history in Dickinson dating back to 1974 when Gerland’s Food Fair came to town by purchasing Klecka’s. Sometime later, Jerry West Ziegler Sr. became manager. In 1990, Ziegler, along with A.J. Gerland, founder of Gerland’s Food Fair, bought the Dickinson store now known as Ziegler’s Foods. In 1995, Ziegler bought out Gerland’s share and became sole owner.
Silver market: A national provider of in-home senior-care has opened a League City franchise office, 1100 Interstate 45. Senior Helpers offers services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s, to personal and companion care for those who need help with daily activities.
Faith Brockers and Marie Youngblood will manage and operate the League City office. Faith is the wife of NFL player Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams.
Dishing it: Grab your fork, because the area’s dining scene is brimming with buzz.
First, John Schafer plans a September opening of O2, a fine-dining restaurant in Clear Lake Shores in the space formerly occupied by Opus Bistro, 1002 Aspen Road, reports Ronnie Richards, president of the city’s Economic Development Corp.
Schafer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. But rumor has it he has commissioned a premier Houston chef to create the O2 menu. Schafer plans to expand the bar area and add a second kitchen upstairs to meet demand, Richards said.
Schafer knows a thing or two about popular waterfront restaurants. He owns Outriggers Seafood Grill & Bar, 101 Bath St. in Seabrook. That 17-year-old restaurant will have to move for the $200 million state Highway 146 expansion. Outriggers, which is still open, is seeking a new site to open sometime in June or July next year, according to media posts.
Outriggers’ building is among nearly 60 being acquired by the Texas Department of Transportation for a project that is greatly changing the business landscape in Kemah and Seabrook.
Shore thing: Meanwhile, Opus Bistro, which took in more than 4 feet of water from the Harvey deluge at its Clear Lake Shores building, has found a new home at the South Shore Harbour Resort in League City, reports Charlie Felts, who, with Chef Chris Simon, owns the restaurant. Opus Bistro signed the lease two weeks ago to operate in the hotel, 2500 South Shore Blvd. As it stands, the hotel doesn’t offer a dinnertime restaurant. Felts and Simon are aiming for an early November opening of Opus Bistro, which should be welcome news to fans who have been asking for status updates.
“I field that question every evening,” Felts said.
Felts and Simon also own Opus Ocean Grille, 1510 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores, and that restaurant is going strong, Felts said.
Rubbing the right way: A family known for supplying oysters to the region has ventured into the barbecue business. Look for an Aug. 25 grand opening of Bayshore Grill & Billiards, 137 21st St. in San Leon, in the building formerly occupied by Casper’s Billiards. The family of Misho Ivic is behind the full-service barbecue restaurant and billiards venue.
Although Bayshore Grill primarily will serve barbecue, it also will offer oyster platters, General Manager Kendra Davis said. The restaurant makes its own rubs for meats.
This isn’t the Ivic family’s first restaurant venture. Ivic, owner of Misho’s Oyster Co., one of the largest oyster processors in San Leon, in 2016 acquired the iconic Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. in San Leon.
Grand opening festivities for Bayshore Grill & Billiards are planned for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and will include live music, a petting zoo for children, a ribbon-cutting and more, Davis said. The restaurant aims to appeal to families, she said.
Good gravy! The temporary closure of Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, has sent some islanders scrambling for breakfast options. To fill that demand, Mel’s Blueplate Diner, 910 38th St., has changed its hours and has begun serving breakfast. Mel’s now is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, when it’s closed.
Miller’s, a breakfast hotspot, is working to repair damage from a July 17 grease fire.
Tickling the ivories: If you’ve ever wanted to say, “Sing us a song, you’re the piano man,” here’s your chance. Tom Fiero and Todd MacKenzie have opened 23rd Street Station, a lounge offering live piano music, at 1708 23rd St. in Galveston.
Fiero and MacKenzie acquired 23rd Street Station bar in September.
23rd Street Station serves signature cocktails, including numerous martinis and features a tropical patio. Fiero and MacKenzie also own Lucky Lounge and Galveston Pack & Ship on the island. To celebrate the first year in business, 23rd Street Station plans a live Elvis Presley tribute at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
