Resort report: An upscale waterfront restaurant in Texas City is setting the table for weekend-long festivities to debut its official Nov. 11 grand opening.

Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, 12930 Crystal View Blvd. officially will open at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon in Lago Mar in Texas City on Nov. 11.

Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, 12930 Crystal View Blvd., overlooks turquoise waters and white-sand beaches at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon in Lago Mar.

Construction Juan Manuel cuts siding at the building site of a 12,000-square-foot commercial center on FM 1764 in Santa Fe on Wednesday. The building will house a diner, pharmacy and a doctor’s office.
Construction continues on a 12,000-square-foot commercial center on FM 1764 in Santa Fe on Wednesday. The building will house a diner, pharmacy and a doctor’s office.
Grand Master Al Garza, his wife, Kim, and son, Cody, are celebrating the Dickinson business’ 46th anniversary.
Grand Master Al Garza, owner of Premier Martial Arts in Dickinson, speaks Friday about the business’ 46th anniversary and the expansion of the Dickinson location.

