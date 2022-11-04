Resort report: An upscale waterfront restaurant in Texas City is setting the table for weekend-long festivities to debut its official Nov. 11 grand opening.
Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, 12930 Crystal View Blvd., overlooks turquoise waters and white-sand beaches at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon in Lago Mar.
The restaurant is a collaboration between highly regarded Houston restaurant designers Candice and Lonnie Schiller and architect Craig Schuster, all of H3D Hospitality Design, and hospitality group American Resort Management.
The coastal concept will serve a range of fresh fish and oysters, featuring classics for lunch, dinner and brunch.
Appetizers include such options as jumbo shrimp cocktails, boudin egg rolls, shellfish fondue, oysters on the half shell and mahi mahi fish tacos. Entrees include everything from burgers and sandwiches to Creole gumbo, New Orleans redfish and more. Brunch will feature bagels and lox, quiche Lorraine and chicken and waffles, to name a few. The bar will serve craft cocktails and signature drinks.
Candice Schiller is principal and partner in H3D Hospitality Design and Schiller Del Grande Restaurant Group. She’s the director of design for all Schiller Del Grande portfolio restaurants, including Café Express, Café Annie and The Grove.
Lonnie Schiller is principal and partner in H3D Hospitality Design and Schiller Del Grande Restaurant Group. He created and helped build the 17-unit Café Express fast-casual brand before selling to Wendy’s International. He also is a partner in The Grove and Lake House in Discovery Green and founder of the digital publication Culture Map serving Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston.
“We knew that we needed to make Blue Lagoon a destination for not only the residents of Lago Mar, but for the surrounding community as well, Candice Schiller said.
Grand opening events for Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill are from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.
Upping the dose: Everything is bigger in Texas, and so soon will be Lone Star Pharmacy in Santa Fe.
Andy McDonald, who in 2015 opened the 2,800-square-foot pharmacy at 4111 FM 1764, is developing a 12,000-square-foot commercial center at 13230 FM 1764 to house the business and other tenants.
When Lone Star Pharmacy reopens, it will operate in about 9,200 square feet at the new commercial center, where McDonald also plans to open a diner and lease space to a doctor’s office, he said. McDonald also has applied with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to sell beer and wine at the pharmacy for off-premise consumption.
The design of the commercial development is meant to resemble older buildings in Santa Fe’s downtown, McDonald said.
Lone Star Pharmacy is an independently owned business thriving in an industry dominated by major chains. McDonald decided to build his own storefront rather than paying higher rent, he said.
Look for the building to be completed by the end of the year. Stay tuned.
Karate chops: If you see Grand Master Al Garza, you might want to bow.
That’s because Al Garza’s Premier Martial Arts, which has Dickinson, League City and Pearland schools, is celebrating 46 years in business this month.
But there’s more to celebrate, Garza said. In October, the faith-based martial arts enterprise was awarded Premier Martial Arts International Franchise of the Year.
Meanwhile, the company recently added 4,000 square feet to its Dickinson building, 3455 Gulf Freeway.
Al Garza’s Premier Martial arts teaches self-defense and other skills to men, women and children, while also offering training for law enforcement and the military in self-defense, tactics and mind-set.
What’s that? An inquiring reader wants to know about all the remodeling and construction work underway at 2910 53rd St. on the island.
All the work is for Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center. Renae Bentley, who has been a group fitness instructor since 1987, and who with her husband, Howie Bentley, owns Classic Galveston Auto Group, acquired the 5,000-square-foot former day-care building in late April, as this column previously buzzed. The city has issued permits for general renovations, plumbing and mechanical work.
Bent on Healthy Living will offer exercise and wellness classes, massage, IV therapy, salt booth, infrared sauna and more.
Renae Bentley earlier this year temporarily set up Isle Cycle Galveston in the Classic Honda parts building, 8102 Broadway. She plans to move the spin class to the wellness center when it opens. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.