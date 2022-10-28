Jeff Ossenkop, general manager of The Tremont House in Galveston, helps hang the new “Tribute Portfolio” plaque at the downtown hotel Wednesday. The property officially rebrands Nov. 1 as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio.
Room service: After more than a year, a multimillion-dollar makeover of iconic downtown island hotel The Tremont House is complete. Renovations encompass the entire 135-room property and some pay tribute to island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia. The work was finished as the property readies to officially rebrand Nov. 1 as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio.
All guestrooms, including 27 suites, were updated with traditional designs, including hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and 14- to 16-foot ceilings. Penthouse units in The Quarters range from one-bedroom lofts to two-bedroom suites that are fully furnished. Guest rooms have upgraded amenities such as Keurig coffee makers and 55-inch HDTVs with streaming services, among other amenities.
Harrell Hospitality Group, an SRH Hospitality company, operates the hotel, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row.
In early 2021, Hospitality Asset Funding, a joint venture between Addison-based SRH Hospitality and Austin-based JLM Financial Investments, acquired The Tremont House from MitchellHistoric Properties.
There once were two Tremont Houses on the island — one built in 1839 and destroyed by a fire and another built in 1865, which deteriorated after the 1900 Storm and was condemned in 1928. In 1981, the Mitchells acquired the 1879 Leon & H. Blum Building, which formerly housed a dry goods store, and developed what would be the third Tremont House.
Four historic suites in the hotel’s original Belmont wing are included in the refresh and will reopen as the “Mitchell Collection.” The collection features tin ceilings, original hardwood floors and large living areas. The Mitchell Collection is on a private floor of the hotel and has shared social space with a private bar.
Set to open in winter 2023, a redesigned rooftop bar and lounge will feature 360-degree island views through glass sliding nano walls. The space can be enclosed from the elements for year-long use, Harrell Hospitality Group said.
The hotel’s lobby is home to new urban market and bistro concept, Blum & Co., where Galveston-based Red Light Coffee Roasters products will be offered.
Caminos confirmation: Meanwhile businessman Facundo Caminos on Friday confirmed persistent rumors he’s negotiating to buy another landmark downtown island building from Mitchell Historic Properties.
Caminos hasn’t finalized the acquisition, but is working to buy the Thomas Jefferson League Building, 2301-2307 Strand, he said.
Constructed in 1872, the building rose on the site of the Moro Castle, Galveston’s most famous saloon, which was destroyed in 1869 by the worst fire ever seen in downtown, according to the Galveston Architecture Guidebook. The League Building is representative of Strand commercial structures of the late 1860s and 1870s, “with its street walls of segmentally arched windows evenly spaced above sidewalk-level storefronts of galvanized cast iron and glass.”
The Mitchells in 1980 opened the Wentletrap restaurant on the street level of the building. The restaurant has since closed.
Before their deaths, the Mitchells, through Mitchell Historic Properties, had invested more than $150 million in historic preservation and until recently the family’s holdings included 360,000 square feet of commercial space, loft apartments and hotels, mostly in The Strand National Historic Landmark District. After their deaths, their heirs began selling landmark properties with plans to reinvest proceeds into the community, they said.
Caminos, president of Caminos Historic Properties, a Houston attorney and Ball High School graduate, earlier this year acquired the 126-year-old Hutchings-Sealy Building, 2326 Strand.
That building, designed and built in 1895 and 1896, is considered a landmark of architect Nicholas Clayton‘s achievements and one of the earliest examples of steel-frame construction in Texas, according to Mitchell Historic Properties.
Will Caminos bring a new restaurant to the Thomas Jefferson League Building? Stay tuned.
Sandwich speculation: After about four years, Texadelphia Bar & Grill has closed its Galveston restaurant. But a sign at the restaurant, 1228 Seawall Blvd., promises a new concept to come soon. Just what that new concept might be and whether it’s from the restaurant group that owns Texadelphia, known for Philadelphia cheesesteaks with a Texas twist, wasn’t immediately clear.
Texadelphia is owned by Golden Tree Restaurants, which also owns Golden Chick, pizzeria Fireside Pies, Happy Taco Bar, Heff’s Burgers, Jalapeño Tree, JC’s Burger House, JC’s Burger Bar, Lola’s Handcrafted Sandwiches and State 28 Grill. At least that was the case in 2020, according to various reports.
Principals with Texasdelphia couldn’t be reached by telephone and have not responded to an email inquiry. Stay tuned.
