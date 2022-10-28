Room service: After more than a year, a multimillion-dollar makeover of iconic downtown island hotel The Tremont House is complete. Renovations encompass the entire 135-room property and some pay tribute to island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia. The work was finished as the property readies to officially rebrand Nov. 1 as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio.

The Tremont House rebrands as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio

Jeff Ossenkop, general manager of The Tremont House in Galveston, helps hang the new “Tribute Portfolio” plaque at the downtown hotel Wednesday. The property officially rebrands Nov. 1 as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio.

All guestrooms, including 27 suites, were updated with traditional designs, including hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and 14- to 16-foot ceilings. Penthouse units in The Quarters range from one-bedroom lofts to two-bedroom suites that are fully furnished. Guest rooms have upgraded amenities such as Keurig coffee makers and 55-inch HDTVs with streaming services, among other amenities.

The Tremont House rebrands as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio

The Tremont House in Galveston has completed a multi-million makeover of the 135-room property.
The Tremont House rebrands as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio

The renovations at The Tremont House in Galveston pay tribute to the late island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia. Their portrait hangs prominently at the front desk.
The Tremont House rebrands as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio

The café in the atrium of The Tremont House has been renovated and includes many local items.
Biz Buzz-League Building

The historic Thomas Jefferson League Building in downtown Galveston.
Biz Buzz- Texadelphia

A sign outside of the closed Texadelphia restaurant on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston alludes to coming changes.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription