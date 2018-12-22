Ready for takeoff: Those rumors flying around the island are true — enterprising island brothers Billy, John and Todd Sullivan have acquired the 100,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by the Lone Star Flight Museum, 2002 Terminal Drive in Galveston.
The brothers, through their company 6702 Broadway Ltd., acquired the building from the Lone Star Flight Museum, which last year closed its island museum to open one at Ellington Airport in Houston.
While 6702 Broadway Ltd. acquired the building, it’s leasing the land under it from Scholes International Airport. Airport land, which belongs to the city, is available for long-term lease, not for sale. The Sullivans took over the museum’s remaining lease term of 31 years with a monthly lease payment of $1,468.78, city officials said.
In 1989, the city entered into a 40-year-lease with the museum. In 2008, Hurricane Ike’s winds and flooding inflicted $20 million in damage to the museum. In 2009, the city changed the terms of the lease agreement commencing Nov. 27, 2009 and ending Nov. 26, 2049. But overseers of the museum, which was home to a collection of restored aircraft and aviation exhibits, ultimately decided to move.
The building buy is an investment, Billy Sullivan said. The brothers likely will lease it out as hangar space for planes, and possibly to operators of a plane maintenance facility or even a flight school, he said. There’s enough room for all three ventures, he said.
Hangar space is in demand at Scholes, a public-use airport that doesn’t have commercial air service but is used heavily by area businesses and private plane owners.
“Some people leave planes on the tarmac and they would much rather have it in a hangar,” Billy Sullivan said.
The museum had been approached about a space for a flight school, but was more interested in core operations, Sullivan said.
The building will undergo repairs, and the Sullivans plan to make property improvements such as painting and landscaping.
The brothers are principals in Sullivan Interests, a portfolio of companies that provides services and products to various industries, including marine terminals and marine construction, disaster response and recovery, as well as commercial and residential land development.
Fried and true: An island seafood eatery will soon return — for a third time. Sonny Martini plans a late December or early January opening of Seafood Depot Express inside the freshly opened Stewart Super Market, 7428 Stewart Road, in the former site of Noah’s Service Center & Tires in Galveston.
Martini and family opened the original The Seafood Depot in Galveston in 1984, closing it in 2000. In 2015, Martini reopened The Seafood Depot at 1017 61st St., but after sinking more than $63,000 in a building he didn’t own to meet health and building permit requirements, and after suffering a minor heart attack, he closed it February 2017.
“I thought it was a rotator cuff problem, but unbeknownst to me, I had a heart attack,” he said. Martini underwent quadruple bypass surgery and is doing fine, he said.
The new concept in the convenience store will feature the gumbo, po’boys, fried jumbo shrimp and oysters for which the restaurant is known, and also allow for lower overhead, Martini said. Seafood Depot Express will accept orders for parties and takeout. Stay tuned.
Retail detail: In a move that likely will attract more restaurants and retailers to League City, the developer of Pinnacle Park is planning a sizable third phase.
Plans call for about 80,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of office space with a structured parking component, reports the Bay Area Houston Economic Development Partnership.
Amenities include water features and green areas, the partnership reports.
Pinnacle Park, a 110-acre development along the west side Interstate 45 between FM 646 and League City Parkway, is anchored on the north by sporting and outdoor retailer Cabela’s 72,000-square-foot store and Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center.
The 47,000-square-foot Memorial Hermann was part of the second phase, which also consists of four buildings totaling 32,000 square feet with tenants such as Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, Salata and Olympia Grill, among others.
No word yet on possible new tenants for the third phase. Stay tuned.
Texas big: Is a mega-spa a thing? It is if you’re in Texas.
Marylyn Reed, the great-grandaughter of Mary Kay Cosmetics maven Mary Kay Ash, will open a café in Bergamos Spa Retreat, 313 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The café is part of a $6.5 million transformation of the spa that includes high-tech treatment tables from German manufacturer Gharieni, a yoga studio, wine bar and more.
And, at 22,000 square feet, it’s the largest free-standing spa in Texas. The spa, which is open and debuted its new look in July, was about 5,000 square feet when Reed decided to expand. But during the expansion, Hurricane Harvey came along in August 2017, flooding the venue with 22 inches of water. Reed decided to start from scratch, while keeping her staff employed by opening a temporary spa in Pearland. Bergamos Spa Retreat plans the café opening in early January. Stay tuned.
Biz birthday: A popular downtown island retailer has proven to have staying power. The Admiralty, 2221 Strand, is celebrating its 25 year anniversary this month.
After owner Allen LeCornu‘s death in 2012, his wife, Tina, and daughters, Leslie LeCornu and Wendy Morgan, have continued to keep the business humming and evolving.
“My mom, Tina, is the glue that binds us,” said Morgan, who moved to Galveston from Austin four years ago to help in the family business, which also includes shop Tina’s on the Strand, 2326 Strand. “She is so humble, but her business acumen has really made the stores thrive.”
The Admiralty, which sells gifts, art, home décor and jewelry, is known for its ocean hues theme and merchandise. The shop has an international following.
“We just shipped a table to Germany,” Morgan said. “People come back year after year.”
Center of attention: Three businesses have joined the tenant lineup at West Island Professional Center, 6511 Stewart Road in Galveston.
• EaDo Creative, founded by Trish Himebaugh, provides social media marketing, web design, maintenance, logo and brand development, promotional video production and other web services for businesses.
• Meanwhile, her husband, Orvis Himebaugh, has opened Tree Worxx, which offers tree trimming, pruning, removals and other such services, in West Island Professional Center.
• Likewise, Nina Dillenbeck, opened The Space Between, which offers counseling and psychotherapy services. Dillenbeck is a psychotherapist.
Kay and Benny Davis own West Island Professional Center.
Big move: Look for Gulf Coast Big Brothers & Big Sisters to move to Hatmaker Center, 1021 61st St. in Galveston, at the year’s end. D’Lorah Berry, president, and Shannon Burke, executive director, say the new space will provide the organization an opportunity to grow throughout Galveston County, recruiting more diverse volunteers and building more mentoring relationships.
Michelle Hatmaker, broker for Hatmaker Properties, represented the owner and John Moran of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the tenant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.