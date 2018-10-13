Factory facts: A popular League City wedding and events venue has said “I do” to a second historic building.
Butler’s Courtyard, which has long operated from a historic building at 122 N. Michigan Ave., has expanded with a second venue in The Old Fig Factory building, 495 Coryell, owner Amber Richards Murphy reports. The new venue, Events at The Old Fig Factory, opened earlier this month.
Near the beginning of the 20th century, The Old Fig Factory served as a fig processing plant, where workers packaged and shipped the fruit to northern and eastern markets from 16,000 acres of fig orchards in Galveston County, Richards Murphy said. The factory provided jobs to more than 100 people at the height of its operation.
“The Old Fig Factory played a substantial role in the history of League City and we are grateful to be able to offer it as an event space, to both share the building with the community and honor its past,” Richards Murphy said.
Coincidentally, the factory building was constructed in 1909, the same year as the Butler Building in which Butler’s Courtyard operates. The Butler Building, commissioned by George Washington Butler to house the first bank in League City, also was the first brick structure built in the city.
Garage gossip: Texas City’s 6th Street continues to attract new businesses. Vincent Pandanell is aiming to open 6th Street Garage Bar & Grill, 522 6th St., in late November, if all goes as planned, he said.
The establishment will feature live music on the weekends, nearly 30 TVs showing sports, a bar and a lot of seating for a family friendly lunch or dinner, Pandanell said. The venue also will feature a glass garage door as part of the storefront. Pandanell will open the door when weather is nice, he said.
And, it will allow him to park his “rat-rod” in the front stage area during the weekdays when a band isn’t performing, he said. The interior walls are bricked and the details are rustic, giving the venue an “old-school garage/man cave sort of feel,” he said.
Crunch time: By the time you read this, crews likely will have demolished the building that Baytown Seafood earlier this year vacated at Palmer Plaza shopping center, 3440 Palmer Highway. The demolition makes way for a much-awaited Chick-fil-A to rise.
Chick-fil-A, known for chicken sandwiches, is part of a plan hatched by Houston-based Edifis Group to completely make over the shopping center with new tenants. Edifis, which acquired 98,816-square-foot Palmer Plaza in 2016, announced a tenant lineup that also included grocery store Aldi and retailer Ross Dress for Less. Existing tenant Dollar Tree will move within the shopping center, Edifis principals have said. Ross Dress for Less opened Saturday.
Wholesale truth: For shoppers, waiting is the hardest part. But the event that area residents have long awaited is nearing. Costco Wholesale plans an 8 a.m. Friday opening, marking the biggest retail project in Webster’s history.
Costco’s building has for months been under construction at 1310 Jasmine Ave., on the northwest corner of Interstate 45 and West Jasmine Avenue, just south of Baybrook Mall.
The city had courted Costco for at least 12 years. The membership-only, 157,000-square-foot facility will include a 24-pump gas station with an 8,127-square-foot canopy, city officials said. It also will include a bakery, deli, optical department, tire center, food court, beer and wine section and more.
Costco sells everything from food to furniture at warehouse prices.
Tex time: Look any day now, possibly as soon as Monday, for the opening of Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd.
Texadelphia, which serves Philadelphia cheesesteaks with a Tex-Mex twist, will open in the building previously occupied by Ocean Grille & Beach Bar.
A representative from Golden Tree Restaurants, the parent company of Texadelphia, said the eatery was tentatively aiming for Monday, and last week was working to secure all the final permits.
Rise and shine: After months of working to repair fire damage, Miller’s Seawall Grill in Galveston has reopened, the restaurant reported last week on social media.
Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., has been closed since a July 17 grease fire in the kitchen spread into the building’s air-conditioning system and then caught the roof on fire, a manager said.
Miller’s is known for down-home cooking and is a popular breakfast destination.
Business and gravy: Meanwhile, some readers are asking about the breakfast-serving status of Mel’s Blueplate Diner, 910 38th St. in Galveston. Those readers had stopped by earlier this month to find the restaurant closed during breakfast time. But managers say the closure was temporary and was part of the yearly tradition of closing briefly for a fall cleaning.
The restaurant continues to serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays.
Mel’s Blueplate diner began serving breakfast a few months ago, after Miller’s Seawall Grill closed for repairs.
Buzz blooper: A Biz Buzz item last week wrongly put an apostrophe in Birdies, a golf-themed restaurant planning to open at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.