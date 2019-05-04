Apartment department: It looks like Galveston is getting a complex — a luxury apartment development on the seawall.
Island developer Miguel Prida this week confirmed plans for an 80-unit, high-end apartment complex at 9010 Seawall Blvd., not far from his Ocean Grove condominiums, 9420 Seawall Blvd.
But unlike Ocean Grove, the apartment development will be a mid-rise complex to conform with city height and density rules on the seawall, Prida said.
Although Prida prefers to build vertically, he didn’t want to request a variance from the city, he said.
And in Prida’s trademark style, the complex will be constructed of concrete — better to withstand hurricanes, he said — and will be designed with ecological considerations in mind.
Prida is the developer behind the The Waterfront, 1400 Bayou Shore Drive on English Bayou in Galveston, which began leasing to tenants in 2017. The Waterfront is unusual in that it features 8 ½-inch-thick walls built with autoclaved aerated concrete. Prida also is known for efforts to use all Galveston labor and local contractors for plumbing and other work.
Renderings and floor plans and the actual height of the seawall apartment development aren’t yet finalized. Crews likely will begin construction early next year, Prida said.
“It will be the most beautiful building on the seawall,” Prida said. Stay tuned.
Major makeover: In other island luxury apartment news, crews are expected to begin demolition work in the 12-story United States National Bank Building, 2201 Market St. downtown, as part of a $14.9 million renovation that will yield 64 luxury apartments.
Along with high-end apartments, developer Hadar Goldman plans to add a rooftop event center with a bar and pool, along with a street-level spa, wellness center and yoga studio. Previous street-level tenants already have moved.
The building would offer all the modern amenities, while respecting Galveston history and tradition, Goldman said. Frost Bank will continue to lease the second and third floors of the building, while Kempner Capital Management will remain on the 12th floor, Goldman said. Principals of Kempner Capital Management have a long history with the building, inspiring Goldman to allow the firm a lease for as long as it wants one, he said.
There’s a historic significance to the Kempner Capital Management continuing as a tenant, Goldman said.
The Kempner family originally owned the controlling interest in United States National Bank, an outgrowth of a savings bank in which wholesale grocer, cotton broker and real-estate investor H. Kempner acquired an interest in 1885, according to the Galveston Architecture Guidebook. Kempner’s sons bought a controlling interest in the bank in 1902, and in 1923, one of them, Daniel W. Kempner, directed planning and construction of the modern office building, according to the guidebook.
“The height of the U.S. National Bank Building signaled to W.L. Moody Jr., the Kempner brothers’ business rival, their determination not to take second place to his 11-story American National Insurance Building at 21st and Market,” according to the guidebook. The Moodys in the 1970s went on to build a 23-floor skyscraper downtown.
Alfred C. Bossom with Sanguinet, Staats & Hedrick was the architect of the building, completed in 1925 and known for its dark granite base, smooth limestone facing, tall arched windows separated by Corinthian pilasters and a clock face above the pediment-capped corner, according to the guidebook. The building was rehabilitated by island architect David Watson in 1990.
Renovation of the building has been years in the making and Goldman has amassed what he calls a “superteam,” which includes architect Watson; general contractor Larry Brown Construction; and Adam Halifi, who will lead the demolition, Goldman said. In a note of irony, Moody Bank is financing renovation of the building, which has long housed Frost Bank, Goldman said.
Crews will be sensitive in demolition to preserve the building’s history, said Goldman, who acquired the building for cash nearly seven years ago.
“I’ve been working with this so long, it’s worth it,” Goldman said.
On Thursday, a $200,000 temporary construction elevator will arrive at the site to take everything up and down, said Goldman, who has holdings in Tel Aviv, the United Kingdom and Chicago.
The building will be equipped with all the modern technology, Goldman said. Visit www.federalbankbuilding.com to view plans for the building.
On the menu: As promised, the island’s downtown has a new eatery. Allen Flores and team have launched a soft opening of Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand. For now, Playground is open late afternoons Fridays through Sundays throughout a soft opening with games and bands, Flores said.
“Our food — burgers, sweet dogs, personal size pizzas, etc. — will be in full swing for lunch and late-night dinners by the end of May,” Flores said.
In the meantime, patrons are enjoying the outdoor patio, he said.
Flores and team also are behind Shark Shack, a burger, seafood and drinks concept at 2402 Strand downtown.
If Wahls could talk: A juicy rumor is making the rounds that the famous Wahlberg family wanted to open a Wahlburgers restaurant in League City, but couldn’t come to terms with the owner of a retail center.
The unnamed retail center owner is reported to have made demands the Wahlberg family was unwilling to meet.
Wahlburgers is a casual dining burger restaurant and bar owned by Chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with two of his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark. Word has it the retail center owner wanted members of the Wahlberg family to commit to four yearly League City appearances, while they wanted to commit to two.
The Wahlburgers chain, with nearly 30 restaurants, is entering the Texas market with plans for eateries in the Austin and the Houston area, according to its website.
The chain is the subject of and A&E reality TV series, “Wahlburgers.”
Officials with the Hingham, Massachusetts corporate offices did not immediately respond to media inquiries. Stay tuned.
Smoke signals: Cigar lovers have a new north county venue. Havana Bay Cigar Bar has opened at 624 Marina Bay Drive. The venue features a full bar, leather chairs, a walk-in humidor and large waterfront patio.
