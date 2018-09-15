Artificial intelligence: Will Texas City soon be home to the state’s largest man-made lagoon?
An intriguing rumor is floating around that developers of Lago Mar, where thousands of homes are planned to rise, have commissioned what would be the largest amenity of its kind in Texas — a man-made tropical lagoon with turquoise water that would attract buyers to the development but also tourism to Texas City.
Land Tejas, developer of Lago Mar, declined Friday to confirm the rumor it had retained Chile-based Crystal Lagoons, known for designing and making lagoons suitable for swimming and other waterfront recreation, to build one of its products at Lago Mar.
An announcement, however, is imminent, possibly as soon as this week, sources say.
The rumor isn’t a stretch.
Earlier this year, real estate executives, homebuilders, local officials and Crystal Lagoons’ global ambassador — Olympic gold-medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps — gathered to celebrate a 2-acre turquoise lagoon that’s part of a $13 million, 8-acre Amenity Village at Land Tejas’ Balmoral development in Humble.
Although details were scarce, those in the know say the Crystal Lagoons amenity in Lago Mar would be the largest so far in Texas — possibly part of a 12-acre amenity — and would have a private area for residents and a public area for everyone else.
Lago Mar, when built out, will be home to 4,000 families on 2,033 acres off Interstate 45.
The first phase of Lago Mar is underway — the two main entrances are at Exit 16/Holland Road and at Lago Mar Boulevard, a mile south of there — and will include 520 homes.
Land Tejas controls 2,000 acres on the west side of I-45. Unaffiliated owners control the land on the east side of I-45.
Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.