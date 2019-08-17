Check-in time: What was years in the making is only days away from an official debut.
The Mariner Inn, 1602 Seawall Blvd., is set to reopen by Labor Day weekend, said Willis Gandhi, contractor on the project. His uncle, Andy Gandhi, is a principal of Jalaram Enterprise, which owns the property.
The Gandhi family four years ago announced plans to significantly transform the 60-room island hotel, which was built in 1965 and in need of a makeover.
Two years ago, Jalaram Enterprise closed the property to begin work. The project was slow going for several reasons. Before crews could begin renovations, they had to remove asbestos. Then Hurricane Harvey came along in August 2017, stalling progress when Andy Gandhi directed his energies to repairing his flooded Dickinson home. Work eventually resumed, but in the spring this year, inquiring islanders noticed a slowdown again. There was a tragic reason for it.
The contractor for the project, Calvert James Waller, was killed in a plane crash near Katy on Jan. 31, according to reports. Waller died when the single-engine Mooney M20 he was piloting crashed nose-first in a wooded area, according to reports. Willis Gandhi took over the work.
New furniture has arrived, and owners are working to secure an occupancy permit from the city before accepting reservations, Willis Gandhi said.
And the owners also have worked to adjust bright lighting at the property, which some neighbors complained about to the city.
Along with a completely refreshed look, renovations included replacing cast-iron pipes and demolishing the office building and three of the rooms. Crews converted the three rooms on the building’s east side into an office and lobby, among other changes. Michael Gaertner was the architect for the project.
Change of Seasons: Look for an upscale mini-mart and a new restaurant to move into the building formerly occupied by Seasons Gourmet Food & Grocery, 2701 Broadway in Galveston.
Details were scarce Friday, but island Realtor David Bowers of The House Company confirmed a businessman acquired the building with plans for the mini-mart in the main building and a restaurant in the side building with a large open-air covered patio. Bowers represented the buyer, whose name wasn’t immediately available.
V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the seller, which was Moody Bank.
After much investment, Johnathan McCutcheon in 2016 opened Seasons at the prime Broadway spot, with plans to offer prepared meals, cheeses, baked breads, chocolates, locally-sourced meat, craft beer and more. Seasons closed in 2017.
A real beauty: Don’t know the reason, but it has stayed here all season — that rumor about plans for a Margaritaville Resort in Galveston. This column in April first buzzed that developers were planning the Jimmy Buffett-themed property on the island. But more details are shaking out, including that the Margaritaville Resort, named for Buffett’s best-known song, would rise on the parcel known as Porretto Beach.
Representatives for Margaritaville are reportedly talking with the Army Corps of Engineers, which regulates a lot of coastal construction. There’s also much to resolve about Porretto Beach, which is in bankruptcy.
It’s not often buyers have a chance to purchase a private beach — at least not in Texas, where public access, for the most part, is protected by law. But in 2016, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas-Houston agreed to authorize a contract from a buyer willing to pay $6 million for Porretto Beach.
The 9.75 acres of beach between Sixth and 10th streets — dubbed Porretto Beach Classic — has long been an unusual piece of property and subject of two decades of disputes between owners and the Texas General Land Office, which oversees public beaches. In July, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the land office didn’t own the property, making it more attractive to potential buyers. Most of Galveston’s beaches are owned by the state and managed by the Park Board of Trustees.
The Porretto family has owned the beach since the 1950s. Sonya Porretto in 2009 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows companies to reorganize. Two years later, a judge ordered her case changed to Chapter 7, so that her assets, including the beach land, could be liquidated and the proceeds used to pay creditors.
The planned retirement this year of Judge Jeff Bohm, who is overseeing the Porretto Beach bankruptcy, could lead to more delays in the potential sale of a rare private beach that has dragged on for years, those involved with the case say.
The potential buyer, 4M Investments LLC, has proposed a retail and restaurant boardwalk concept at the site.
Buffett, who Forbes in 2017 reported had a net worth of $550 million, has tapped into a state of mind that has helped him grow a Margaritaville real estate empire that includes more than a dozen destination resorts — some open, some underway — casinos and restaurants, including 5 O’Clock Somewhere and LandShark Bar & Grill. Most recently, Buffett has ventured into developing retirement communities. Stay tuned.
Mailbag: An inquiring reader wants to know: “What is all of the construction going on next to the Kiddie Academy at 2010 League City Parkway and Tuscan Lakes Boulevard in League City? Is a new strip center going up there? Please inform.”
Answer: City officials say there’s nothing immediately planned, although property owners have secured a permit.
“It is just a site permit for access for future development,” said David Hoover, director of planning and development for League City.
Strip tease: Meanwhile, all that work at Maple Leaf Drive and FM 518 in League City is for a strip center, Hoover said. But the size of the strip center and potential tenants weren’t immediately available. Stay tuned.
Coming soon: Another family-owned business on the mainland has closed. Who was it and why?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.