Still simmering: Readers are hungry for status updates on Katie’s Seafood House, a much-anticipated eatery at Pier 19.
The Port of Galveston owns the property, formerly occupied by Joe’s Crab Shack, and in 2017 entered into a lease agreement with Buddy Guindon and family, who run the popular Katie’s Seafood Market also on Pier 19.
Guindon last week said the project was slow-going — this is the family’s first restaurant venture — but is still happening.
“We’ll be moving furniture in by the end of the month,” Guindon said. Also, look for Katie’s Seafood House to begin hiring in the next few weeks, Guindon said.
Unlike many local restaurateurs, Guindon isn’t obsessed with luring tourists, he said. He plans a fall opening and is focused on serving locals, he said. Stay tuned.
Cruise control: In other Galveston waterfront news, thousands of islanders who depend on cruise business are resting a little easier.
U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz had threatened to block Carnival Cruise Line ships from docking at U.S. ports after reports Carnival Corp. committed pollution violations while on probation for other environmental violations.
Had Seitz made good on the threat, the island would have taken a huge economic hit. Galveston is a homeport for Carnival, which sails three ships from the island port.
Instead, the cruise line giant and its Princess subsidiary in June agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $20 million for environmental violations such as dumping plastic waste into the ocean. Princess Cruise Lines has already paid $40 million over other deliberate acts of pollution, according to reports.
None of the reported waste dumping happened in the Galveston Ship Channel, according to reports.
Collector’s item: Antiques are a large business in a historic seaport city. And there’s much buzz in the Galveston market as well-known antiques dealer Jim Nonus launches a new venture in the island’s downtown. After months of interior renovations, Antique Pavilion has opened at 2222 Postoffice St.
Nonus specializes in fine art, antiques and home furnishings. Antique Pavilion offers items from prominent Houston and Galveston estates and Houston-based Simpson Galleries.
Making a move: Meanwhile, Galveston shop Antiques on Winnie moved to 513 23rd St. in the downtown business district, which called for a name change.
So, proprietor sisters Becky Palmer and Tammie Taylor renamed their store Antiques on 23rd.
The sisters opened their store after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and invited fellow dealer Jo Mooney to join them. Mooney will continue to market wares at the new store. Mooney and her husband, Steven, recently opened Chymoons Vintage and Antiques, 2325 Winnie St. in Galveston.
“Being near the corner of Postoffice and 23rd really increases our visibility,” Palmer said.
Antiques on 23rd, which held a grand reopening Saturday, sells furniture, glassware, crystal and china, lighting and art, collectibles from vinyl records to rosaries, clothing and more.
Milk-shaking it up: A popular New York gourmet burger chain has entered the hotly competitive Texas market by opening at the Kemah Boardwalk.
The waterfront restaurant marks the seventh location nationwide for Bill’s Bar & Burger, joining sister properties in New York, Pittsburgh, Lake Charles, Chicago and Atlantic City.
The popular restaurant first opened in 2009 at Rockefeller Center in New York City — the largest standalone burger joint in the country.
Aside from the burgers, offerings include craft beers, cocktails, milkshakes and more.
Mailbag: A reader asked: What is all the construction on FM 518 and Lawrence Road at the League City-Kemah line? Is this another subdivision going up?
Answer: League City officials report the activity is grading/fill and a detention pond.
“We do not have any specific plans for what will eventually be there,” League City Planning and Development Director David Hoover said. Stay tuned.
Christmas already? Continuing a longtime island tradition, grocer Randalls in Galveston and Ball High School Student Council members are preparing for a two-week, in-store promotion to help feed those in need throughout Galveston County. The Share Your Holiday food drive begins today at Randalls, 2931 Central City Blvd., and continues until July 27.
Randalls will offer prepackaged bags of food for shoppers to buy and donate during the two weeks known as “Christmas in July.” The program is in its 39th year. Student council members coordinate in the community by soliciting contributions, making collections and preparing items for the Galveston County Food Bank.
This year during the event, Randalls will debut its new look with a grand-reopening July 24. Recent store renovations include new self-checkout kiosks, a greatly expanded produce department and more.
This is the fifth consecutive year Randalls has participated in the Share Your Holidays drive. This year’s initiative to provide non-perishable food items for Galveston County residents in need will culminate at Ball High School on Dec. 6.
