Saloon soon? Owners aren’t talking, but there’s some evidence the building formerly housing The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st ½ St. in Texas City, soon will be home to Stagecoach Saloon & Restaurant,

Biz Buzz-Reef Building

The Stagecoach Saloon & Restaurant is moving into the former Texas City building occupied by The Reef Seafood House.

Benjamin Earl Rice, a principal in the venture, didn’t return repeated calls, but has applied for a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, according to legal notices.

Katie’s Express Car Wash takes over Island Auto Wash

Owners of Katie’s Express Car Wash have acquired Island Auto Wash on 61st Street in Galveston.
61st Street building demolished for new car wash

A building on the corner of 61st Street and Heards Lane in Galveston was demolished to make way for a Whitewater Express Car Wash.
Palm Bay ribbon cutting

Lesley Barbiaux and Keri Louviere tour the primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom in one of the single-family rental homes in the Palm Bay development in Galveston on Tuesday.
Palm Bay ribbon cutting

Houses in Palm Bay on the West End of Galveston are part of Wan Bridge Group’s build-to-rent community.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

