Dollar holler: The arrival of construction crews at the building formerly occupied by Baywood Foods in Hitchcock caused quite a buzz and stirred much hope among nearby residents longing for a grocery store in a city that doesn’t have one. But it became clear this week there wouldn’t be a grocery store when a sign went up heralding the imminent opening of a Dollar Tree at the 6721 Main St. property.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree sells some candy, snacks and food but isn’t a full-blown grocery store. Dollar Tree mostly is known for housewares, cleaning products, party supplies and seasonal goods, among other items that sell for $1 or less.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

