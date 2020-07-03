Pictured is the bar, built in 1933, at the historic D.C. & M. Jordan Building, 2401 Church St. in the island’s downtown. The building, which most recently was occupied by restaurant and bar Prohibition Red’s, is for sale.
The former Baywood Foods grocery building in Hitchcock is set to house a new Dollar Tree store.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Cole Wallace, 17, came up with the idea of opening Steals & Deals when his father was temporarily closing his bicycle rental shop in Galveston to comply with social distancing orders.
Courtesy
Dollar holler: The arrival of construction crews at the building formerly occupied by Baywood Foods in Hitchcock caused quite a buzz and stirred much hope among nearby residents longing for a grocery store in a city that doesn’t have one. But it became clear this week there wouldn’t be a grocery store when a sign went up heralding the imminent opening of a Dollar Tree at the 6721 Main St. property.
Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree sells some candy, snacks and food but isn’t a full-blown grocery store. Dollar Tree mostly is known for housewares, cleaning products, party supplies and seasonal goods, among other items that sell for $1 or less.
