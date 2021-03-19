Dr. Ahmed E. Ahmed has acquired two blocks on 10th Street in Galveston that he plans to develop into townhouses. The building that once housed Micheletti Bros. Supermarket and an adjacent abandoned house will be demolished to make room for the townhomes.
Despite the pandemic and the acceleration of a remote working trend, American National Insurance Co. plans a multimillion-dollar modernization of its 20-story skyscraper in Galveston’s downtown.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo
Dr. Ahmed E. Ahmed has acquired two blocks on 10th Street in Galveston that he plans to develop into townhouses. The building that once housed Micheletti Bros. Supermarket and an adjacent abandoned house will be demolished to make room for the townhomes.
STUART
VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
A sign on a vacant lot at the corner of 10th Street and Avenue K in Galveston shows planned development.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A vacant house near the intersection of 10th Street and Avenue K in Galveston will be cleared to make way for townhomes.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A vacant house near the intersection of 10th Street and Avenue K in Galveston will be donated to the Galveston Historical Foundation as part of planned development in the area.
Tower talk: The pandemic has altered but not stopped island-based American National Insurance Co.’s plans for a major modernization of its 20-floor tower, One Moody Plaza in Galveston’s downtown.
In February last year, about a month before anyone knew much about COVID-19 and what it would mean to companies and office life as we knew it, American National CEO Jim Pozzi announced a plan that would entail new carpeting, electrical and other extensive improvements, along with replacing all 1,140 windows in the tower, which was completed in 1972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.