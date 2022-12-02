The Emporium at Eiband’s space gets new owner

The first floor space in the Eibands Building, 2201 Postoffice St. in Galveston, that has housed The Emporium at Eiband’s for many years, has been acquired by a new owner.

Good sign? Covering of a sign at the building that was long home to restaurant DiBella’s has caused a stir among islanders hoping for a return of a neighborhood eatery at 1902 31st St.

But what building owner Chase Davila has in store isn’t quite clear. Davila was compelled to cover the sign after the city marshal’s office received a complaint about it, according to city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett.

DiBella’s signs covered

The signs on the front of the former DiBella’s restaurant, 1902 31st St. in Galveston, have been covered by the building’s owner.
Biz Buzz-The Spot

Construction is underway to convert the old Tight Ends sports bar in League City into a mainland version of The Spot, an island favorite.
Biz Buzz-Kelley’s Country Cookin

Construction Continues on the Kelley’s Country Cookin restaurant in League City. It’s being rebuilt after being devastated by a fire earlier this year.

