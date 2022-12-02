Good sign? Covering of a sign at the building that was long home to restaurant DiBella’s has caused a stir among islanders hoping for a return of a neighborhood eatery at 1902 31st St.
But what building owner Chase Davila has in store isn’t quite clear. Davila was compelled to cover the sign after the city marshal’s office received a complaint about it, according to city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett.
City ordinance requires signs for a business closed for more than 60 days to be removed, Barnett said.
“The city marshal’s office spoke with the owner, who said his intent was to re-open the business,” Barnett said last week. “The city marshal’s office advised him to cover the signs for now so he does not have to pay to get them re-installed at the time he reopens.”
Davila, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, was cited for the sign violation, Barnett said.
“However, after discussing the situation with the owner, the city marshal spoke with the city prosecutor about his intent to re-open and advised that the signs have been covered at this time as requested.”
When Davila bought the DiBella’s building in 2017, he didn’t immediately have plans for it, he said at the time.
DiBella’s was a cozy Italian restaurant that had been in business since 1989 and closed in 2016 just months before owner Charley DiBella died. Stay tuned.
Floor space: Businessman Rafiq Wazir Ali has added another island property to his growing portfolio by buying the nearly 9,000-square-foot downtown space that long has housed The Emporium at Eiband’s, 2201 Postoffice St.
The Emporium at Eiband’s, known for antiques, artwork, collectibles and gifts, is on the first floor and east of the 24-unit Eibands Luxury Condominiums lobby.
A company led by Wazir Ali acquired the historic commercial space from Jacque and Pamela Passino, who acquired it in 2006. The deal was for the only first-floor commercial space, not the whole building.
This week, Wazir Ali was finalizing negotiations for two new tenants to move into the building. Look soon for the identities of those tenants.
The historic Eibands building, constructed in 1855, once housed the Texas Supreme Court, a law firm and a department store.
Wazir Ali bought the Eibands commercial space to promote locally owned businesses, he said.
“I am from Houston,” he said. “The reason we bought this property is we love being on the island and want to support local business people.”
Jeremy Douglas with Joe Tramonte Realty was the selling agent and V.J. Tramonte of the same firm was the listing agent in the transaction.
Wazir Ali is bullish on the island, lately snapping up parcels with plans for short-term rental developments and housing in price ranges affordable to professionals, he said. There’s a severe shortage of such housing on the island, he said. Look soon for more details about those ventures.
Spot light: Popular island restaurant The Spot operates under the Island Famous umbrella. But the Galveston restaurant, 3204 Seawall Blvd., has expanded its fame to a national audience by landing on Restaurant Business Magazine’s Top 100 Independents released last month.
The Spot, known for serving burgers, wings and more with beach views, was the only restaurant in Galveston County to make the list. Restaurant concepts with five or fewer locations are considered “independents” by Restaurant Business.
Rankings are based on gross 2021 food and beverage sales. Information was gathered through surveys, and when data wasn’t provided, sales were estimated based on public information, similar concepts and other factors, according to the online publication.
Dennis Byrd, owner of The Spot, has long subscribed to the trade publication, but never had made the list.
“It was pretty cool to be notified,” Byrd said.
Byrd wasn’t exactly sure how the publication gathered and calculated the data about The Spot, but said the numbers were very close to reality.
The Spot, with seating for about 600, ranked 92 on the list with annual sales of $11.7 million; average check of $20; and 585,000 meals served in 2021. All said, the 100 restaurants making the list served 272 million meals last year and generated $1.8 billion in sales.
When The Spot opened in 1998, Byrd was a dishwasher who worked his way up to delivery boy, cashier and cook, buying The Spot in 2002. Since then, he has expanded year after year, adding Tiki Bar, Squeeze Ritas & Tequilas, RumShack and Side Yard.
Crossing the causeway: Meanwhile, The Spot’s expansion to the mainland is progressing, though with expected supply snags, Byrd said.
Byrd, president of Island Famous, earlier this year announced plans for a 2023 opening of The Spot in the building most recently occupied by Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Gulf Freeway in League City.
Crews will completely renovate the building before The Spot opens in the second quarter of next year.
Byrd at the time was prepared for supply snags that have plagued the industry since the pandemic began in 2020. Still, he’s grappling with 44-month wait times for equipment such as fryers. But Byrd this week said he expects to stay on schedule. Stay tuned.
Good gravy! Some readers are hungry for reopening day news for Kelley’s Country Cooking, 1502 W. Main in League City. The popular restaurant, known for homestyle fare, has been closed since Feb. 14 after a fire rendered the building a total loss.
Here’s what Terri Foley, whose family owns the restaurant, said: “We are working hard to get opened as soon as possible. Our goal is February or March. We sincerely appreciate all the support the city has shown us and we look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”
