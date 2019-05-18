Beer buzz: After years of home-brewing as a hobby, business partners Ryan DeLaRosa and Matt Emmite plan to develop and open a taproom and also what will be the first beer production brewery in Dickinson.
Their venture, Flying Rhino Brewing Co., will begin as a 10-barrel brewhouse on FM 517 near Bentwood Bay Drive.
Texas Beer Refinery operates a taproom in Dickinson and has a Dickinson address, but its production isn’t within city limits, and nearby Galveston Bay Beer Company operates a taproom and production in the county, but not within city limits. Flying Rhino will be the first to have production and a taproom in Dickinson, DeLaRosa said.
“We really hope to attract all groups of beer drinkers,” DeLaRosa said. “We hope to be an everyday hangout for our local neighbors, and on the weekends, we want to be the destination for craft beer fans all over Houston.”
DeLaRosa and Emmite expect crews to begin work on the 8,100-square-foot brewery, which will include a 2,100-square-foot taproom and 6,000-square-foot brewery space, by late 2019 to meet their goal of completing construction by the spring of 2020. Flying Rhino Brewing Co. also will feature an outdoor patio and another 3,000-square-foot pad for future expansion.
The building’s design, by Method Architecture, takes cues from airplane hangars to support the brand and flying theme. Flying Rhino will open with an IPA, an American pale ale, milk stout, American blonde and a Mexican lager.
Cleanup on all aisles: In a sign of commitment to Galveston, grocer Randalls has commenced a major makeover of its store, 2931 Central City Blvd.
Along with repaving the parking lot, the makeover will result in new décor, new floors, brighter colors and expanded departments, spokeswoman Connie Yates said. But all the details weren’t immediately available last week, including about whether the grocer would include self-serve checkout lanes in the makeover, Yates said. More details would surface as renovations continue, Yates said.
The renovations are reassuring to some island shoppers, who have watched nervously as Randalls, a division of national supermarket company Albertsons, recently closed some Houston-area stores.
“We are invested in the Galveston community and love serving Galveston,” Yates said. “We’re there to serve.”
Behind the wheel: In other shopping news, Target this week launched the brand’s Drive Up service at its Galveston store, 6128 Broadway. Patrons shop through a Target app, order items, and when the order is ready to pick up, Target notifies the shoppers, who alert the store when they’re on their way. Employees deliver orders straight to the car. The service is free.
Dishing it: The mainland is abuzz with rumors that popular Texas City eatery Gus’ Restaurant is contemplating a move. Owner Mike Tucker, however, said he couldn’t yet comment about the speculation but promised to divulge more in coming weeks. Gus’ Restaurant has been at 3204 Palmer Highway for 10 years and by all accounts has flourished.
Gus’ Restaurant employs 31 people and is a rare family owned, full-service restaurant in a world of chains and fast-food eateries. Gus’ opened in Texas City in 1961 as a purveyor of barbecue.
Fans travel from all over for the eatery’s chicken piccata and hand-cut New York strips, rib-eyes and filet mignon — all fare that Tucker added when he began working at Gus’ in 1972. The restaurant also serves a variety of seafood dishes.
Tucker bought the restaurant, popular among plant and refinery workers, in 1980. Stay tuned.
Bear hug: What was once just a fuzzy restaurant rumor is real. Redding, California-based restaurant Black Bear Diner has submitted plans to League City officials for a restaurant in Pinnacle Park, Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway.
Known for serving sizable portions of such fare as chicken fried steak, meatloaf, pot roast, pies and more, Black Bear Diner intends to move into the space formerly occupied by Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery. Landlord Pinnacle Alliance Fund in April last year posted a “Notice of Lockout,” citing Tilted Kilt’s failure to pay rent as reason the locks had been changed. No word on a Black Bear Diner opening date. Stay tuned.
Bay watch: Galveston native Joe Broussard, founder and CEO of CDC Texas, has been named construction manager for luxury West End residential community Sweetwater Cove. The bayfront community, 1706 8 Mile Road, will feature about 61 custom-built homes between Galveston Bay and the nature preserve managed by Galveston Bay Foundation.
The community will be defined by West Indies style- architecture.
Broussard is one of three preferred builders for Sweetwater Cove. Last year, Broussard opened an office in the historic 1910 Ice & Cold Storage Building in the island’s downtown.
CDC provides general contractor services on the Texas Gulf Coast from the Galveston-Houston area to Rockport-Aransas Pass. Broussard was instrumental in the original restoration of the Ice & Cold Storage Building, Eiband’s Luxury Condominiums and Hendley Market Lofts, among other developments.
Briefcase: Commercial Realtor Rick Wade has moved to the island, joining Leopold & Strahan Realty Group. Wade, who most recently was with Re/Max 1st Class in League City, will be head of commercial for Leopold & Strahan, which has offices at 2715 Broadway.
