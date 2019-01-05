Nailing it down: After 63 years in the same Galveston spot, Village Hardware might be making a move.
The property, 6627 Stewart Road, is under contract to an Austin-based investment group, confirms Keith Bassett, who, along with his brother Mark, in 2012 bought Village Hardware, saving it from closure.
Principals with Austin-based Scenic Capital didn’t immediately confirm rumors the firm planned to demolish the Village Hardware building and an adjacent shopping center as part of a mini-storage development.
If the acquisition is finalized, Village Hardware would remain open through March before reopening in another island building, Keith Bassett said.
The Bassett brothers bought Village Hardware from Toby Thoresen and partners, who acquired the business in 1978. Village Hardware sells supplies for lawn and garden, outdoor living, home goods, paint and hardware. It has been in the same place since 1956, surviving the arrival of big-box home improvement stores. Stay tuned.
The dirt: Inquiring readers are wondering about all that work to significantly raise the elevation on a large patch of land along FM 2094 between Davis Road and Bayou Drive in League City.
City officials have steadily been fielding calls about the work, which is for a high-end, 90-lot residential development on 30 acres, said David Hoover, director of planning and development for the city.
Homes are expected to start at about $800,000.
All the elevation work is to meet post-Hurricane Harvey development and drainage rules that require certain tracts and streets be raised to specific elevations to prevent flooding.
Developer Al Parrish in June told the city council he was unhappy with the requirements, which he said would significantly raise costs.
“It’s going to mean 10,000 more truckloads of dirt for my development,” Parrish said.
Parrish has received approvals only for pre-development fill work and has not received approvals to build roads and houses at the site, Hoover said. Platting for houses and streets would be considered by the city’s planning and zoning commission.
But because Parrish isn’t seeking a zoning change, construction won’t go before the city council, Hoover said. Stay tuned.
Pumped up: Less than five years after opening its mega-convenience store in Texas City, Buc-ee’s is getting bigger. Crews have begun work to add a new canopy and 30 more fuel dispensers, which would bring the total to 86, Texas City officials say.
Buc-ee’s, which opened in May 2014 at Interstate 45 and Holland Road, is known for an abundance of fuel pumps, clean restrooms and road-trip fare, along with clever beaver billboards sporting bathroom humor.
Revving up: Most of the utilities are in place and construction this month will go vertical on a 139,000-square-foot condominium development in Friendswood that will house cars — not people — reports developer Nick Deutsch.
When complete, Garage Ultimate, 4650 FM 2351, will house about 130 units for sale, with prices starting at $80,000.
Deutsch, who considers the development more a destination than storage, has a vision of a community of enthusiasts spending Saturday mornings at their condos working on or detailing their classic or exotic cars.
The fully enclosed, climate-controlled units include such features as 14-foot roll-up doors, plumbing stub-outs for a shop sink or a full bathroom. The development also will accommodate RVs and boats.
Cannabis buzz: A new shop in Galveston is capitalizing on a hot new trend by offering a non-intoxicating hemp extract for health and healing.
Ryan and Trelle Dandridge have opened CBD American Shaman, a purveyor of CBD oil products, at 4619 Fort Crockett Blvd.
CBD is a non-psychoactive product derived from cannabis. With the varied legalization of cannabis sales in some states, the hemp-CBD market is spinning off into a industry of its own, according to the trend research firm Brightfield Group, which in September predicted the market would hit $20 billion by 2020.
“Our products range from traditional tinctures to topicals and edibles such as gummies,” said Trelle Dandridge, who locally is known for her other business, Mutts with Manners, a dog-training service.
The couple plans to open more stores on and off the island, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.