Rooftop report: Is this the rise of the single-family rental in the county? Crews have begun work on roughly 150 houses on 40 acres in Saltgrass Crossing Section No. 2 in La Marque. The development, with access at Saltgrass Springs Lane off FM 2004 and Saltgrass Point Boulevard off FM 1765, is unusual because the new houses will be for lease.
Houston-based Camillo Properties is behind the development. Camillo builds, leases and manages new and recently built single-family houses and town houses, according to its marketing materials. Most of Camillo’s houses features fully fenced backyards and automated sprinkler systems. Camillo also provides free mowing services for the front and backyards. A Camillo Properties representative Friday confirmed the houses were for lease but couldn’t immediately provide rental rates.
The single-family rental business is one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. housing market, outpacing the growth of both single-family homes for sale and multifamily housing, industry trackers say.
“The growth in this segment has paved the way for builders to increase sales by selling to rental operators on a wholesale basis and prompted a number of developers to tap into the market with a new product: cohesive single-family rental communities filled by niche renters with lifestyle needs that are unlike those of renters,” builderonline.com reported in January. Student debt, rising home prices, and the inability to save for down payments were just a few of the factors keeping potential buyers out of the market, industry observers say.
On the Trails: Meanwhile, more rooftops are planned for La Marque in a development called Trails at Woodhaven Lakes, FM 1765 and Delany Road. Stay tuned.
Upscale child care: Elsewhere in La Marque, an upscale, luxury child care center is planning an Aug. 11 grand opening. Kimberly Crawford and Tanya Nolan own the center, 312 Volney St.
The 13,000-square-foot Aww Better Child Care Center is one of the largest such facilities in the county and offers amenities not usually found in child care venues, including chandeliers and stylish interiors. The building had previously served as another child care facility. Crawford and Nolan bought the property on 10.5 acres and remodeled it.
“It’s 100 percent a learning facility,” Nolan said. “We take pride in what we’re doing in the community.”
Grand opening festivities are from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Aww Better Child Care Center already is open.
Complex brokering: Public charter school Odyssey Academy has big plans for the League City area, triggering several real estate transactions.
Odyssey Academy sold its 6,000-square-foot building at the corner of Walker Street and state Highway 3 to investment group Brockway Commercial, which, along with Brockway Realty, will move into the building, James Brockway, a partner in the investment group, said.
Alongside the commercial and residential brokerage firms, two other tenants will move into the building in September when renovations are complete, Brockway said.
Friendswood-based Western Spherical Developers and Momentum Insurance have committed to space in the building. Other prospective tenants include a residential lender, a real estate attorney, a CPA and other real estate-related specialists, Brockway said.
“There is a lot of synergy to be had when you bring talented, like-minded professionals into the same atmosphere,” Brockway said.
Odyssey odyssey: Meanwhile, Brockway is listing Odyssey’s other League City building, 201 Houston Ave., just north of FM 518 in League City. The building is nearly 11,000 square feet.
Galveston County resident Jennifer Goodman leads the free public charter school. Odyssey’s original campus is in Galveston, where students can start school at age 3 and complete their education through 12th grade on the same campus. An El Lago campus serves prekindergarten through eighth grade. This year, Odyssey will serve about 1,200 students between the two campuses, officials said.
Proceeds from the sale of the two League City campuses will allow Odyssey to buy a tract of land to build to a community campus in the League City area that would be similar to the one Odyssey operates in Galveston. Stay tuned.
The skinny: The pursuit of a small waist is big business. Consider that U.S. residents spend north of $60 billion a year in efforts to lose weight, according research firm Marketdata Enterprises. To that end, Dr. Buck Willis, owner of Right Size Weight Loss, has opened an office at West Island Professional Center, 6511 Stewart Road, Suite No. 7 in Galveston. His treatment begins with testing for food allergies or enzyme deficiencies that might contribute to obesity. He then designs plans that don’t include diets, drugs or surgery, he said. Kay and Benny Davis own West Island Professional Center.
Long spell: When Clyde and Kimberly Wood opened their intriguingly named shop — The Witchery — in downtown Galveston, it caused quite the buzz. That was 10 years ago.
“I wanted a controversial name to pique their curiosity,” Clyde Wood said as he and his wife celebrate the notable anniversary for the shop, 2116 Postoffice St.
Wood accomplished his mission and though the name did cause some controversy, the store quickly bewitched shoppers.
“Once they get past the name and go into the store, they’re pleasantly surprised,” he said.
The Witchery primarily is a book store but also sells jewelry and statuary. The shop started out on Market Street.
Title tattle: In a merger of two well-known legal teams, Albert G. Redmond and Peter J. Sapio have joined the Doyle Law Firm. Redmond and Sapio ceased operation of their Chicago Title office May 31. Both men will continue to advise existing clients and will be affiliated with South Land Title. Attorney Patrick Doyle, of the Doyle Law Firm, concentrates his law practice in real estate title insurance and title related matters, among other areas. He owns Texan Title Holdings, the parent company of South Land Title. Redmond and Sapio will office in a suite connected to South Land Title, 6710 Stewart Road.
Businesses doing good: In a longtime island tradition, grocer Randalls in Galveston and Ball High School Student Council members are preparing for a two-week, in-store promotion to help feed those in need throughout Galveston County. The Share Your Holiday food drive begins Monday at Randalls, 2931 Central City Blvd., and continues until July 29.
Randalls will offer pre-packaged bags of food for shoppers to buy and donate during the two weeks known as “Christmas in July.” The program is in its 38th year. Student council members coordinate in the community by soliciting contributions, making collections and preparing collected items for the Galveston County Food Bank.
All contributions stay in the county and are administered by the food bank. A long roster of businesses support the cause. Businesses providing pizza, other food and coffee to the students and volunteers as they launch the drive include Mario’s Seawall Italian and Pizzeria and The Gumbo Diner — both Galveston Restaurant Group concepts — and Starbucks on 61st Street in Galveston.
