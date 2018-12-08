Crystal clear: More details are emerging about the 70-acre mixed-use entertainment destination planned for Lago Mar, particularly about the 12-acre crystal clear lagoon. And it’s apparent the development will significantly increase the number of restaurants in Texas City.
But first, the burning question for some readers is who will have access to the lagoon and entertainment amenities at Lago Mar, a 2,033-acre community on Interstate 45 with two main entrances at Exit 16/Holland Road and at Lago Mar Boulevard, a mile south of there.
A large part of the lagoon — the largest in Texas and the first to offer public access — is designed for residents and framed by private white-sand beaches and a clubhouse, officials with Land Tejas, the Lago Mar developer, said.
The other part of the lagoon is being designed for public access and will have several beaches, a floating obstacle course, a swim-up bar, a 10,000-square-foot beach club with cabana pool and a Treasure Island complex with a two-story building that can accommodate corporate and other events, officials said.
Tortuga Beach, on the public side, will be the largest beach on the lagoon and will accommodate about 2,000 people a day, officials said. The Breezeway Boardwalk, also on the public side, could have as many as 30 restaurants and entertainment destinations. Other features of the complex, likely to become a big tourism draw for Texas City, will include a possible hotel, a sailing facility, a paddle board and kayak launch, among others, officials said.
Land Tejas also plans to build condominiums and townhouses at the resort complex. About 250,000-square-feet of restaurant and retail space will be available, officials said.
Names of the beaches and amenities could change by final construction, which is planned for 2020, officials said. Crews already have officially begun construction. Stay tuned.
Bier buzz: Raise your steins, because there’s finally fresh news about the long-awaited King’s Bierhaus, 828 W. FM 646 in League City.
Chung Hui, general manager of the German-cuisine restaurant and beer garden concept, plans a mid-January to early February opening, he said. Crews are working on the last phase of the venue. Meanwhile, King’s Bierhaus plans to begin hiring about 100 people by the month’s end, Hui said.
King’s Bierhaus generated big buzz when it announced plans in January 2017 that it would open a League City venue. But there were delays after Hurricane Harvey, which struck in August that year, and also because the company decided to expand mid-construction with an outdoor beer garden, which required it to buy some adjacent property for an extra parking lot and secure new permits.
When it’s built out, King’s Bierhaus will feature a 300-seat outdoor beer garden and large indoor dining room with communal tables. But Hui on Friday said the venue has dropped plans for a children’s playground, citing rules that would make it difficult to build. But King’s Bierhaus plans to add ping-pong tables and outdoor games.
King’s Bierhaus, which plans to serve more than 10 varieties of sausage and a German/American fusion menu, has strong followings in The Heights and Pearland. Stay tuned.
Shop talk: Another retail shop has opened in the island’s downtown. Shara Hanley launched Bel Pri Jewelry and Gifts, 2301 Strand, in a building owned by Mitchell Historic Properties. The shop sells fair trade and socially responsible products, including original designs, one-of-a-kind handmade pieces, handcrafted Haitian artisan items, charitable lines and accessories and gifts, according to its website. Hanley could not immediately be reached on Friday.
Property lines: A large brick complex in the 1600 and 1700 blocks of 23rd Street in Galveston has new owners.
Richard and Linda Denson have acquired the set of properties on 2 acres from the estate of William Leopold, a Galveston philanthropist, real estate broker, land developer and restorer of historic homes who died in 2012. Leopold was the builder of apartments, subdivisions, houses and commercial properties throughout Galveston County. He built the first modern multi-unit apartment complex in the medical school area. The Densons plan to maintain the properties. V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the Leopold estate. Hudson Holmes of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the Densons.
Coming soon: Details last week were elusive, but developers are asking the city of Kemah to annex 4 acres of land west of grocer Aldi on FM 518 for a commercial development they have planned. Read more about it next week in Biz Buzz.
