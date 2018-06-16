Hammer time: The construction fence is up and crews are soon expected to begin work on a 134-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 3200 block of Seawall Blvd.
Island businessman Dennis Byrd is behind the $15 million development, which will include a parking garage. Byrd last week said he was mobilizing crews to begin work on the development.
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites will mark Byrd’s second hotel. In February 2014, he and equity partners bought the former Galveston Beach Hotel on Seawall Boulevard, renovated it and reopened it in 2015 as a DoubleTree by Hilton. Byrd also owns restaurant The Spot and other venues at 3204 Seawall Blvd. Construction of Holiday Inn Express & Suites could take about 15 months, Byrd said.
Grumpy buzz: When it comes to craft beers, our steins runneth over. James Huerta Jr. is securing all the proper permits to open taproom and brewery Grumpy McGregor’s, 5102 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Huerta plans Grumpy McGregor’s on the site of McGregor’s Auto Repair Shop, which his father owns.
Most recently, city officials approved a zoning change that would allow for the brewery. Crews will begin work on Grumpy McGregor’s when Huerta secures all the permits from the city and state.
Huerta had long been a home brewer and was inspired by others who turned their hobby into successful ventures, he said. Stay tuned.
What’s that? Readers are wondering about signs of life at the former CVS building, 201 FM 270 in League City.
Orr Commercial is redeveloping and subdividing the 11,300-square-foot building into a shopping center. It plans to subdivide the building into spaces ranging from 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet, said Campbell Anderson, vice president of the commercial real estate brokerage and development firm.
Already, Orr Commercial has lined up a national cellphone retailer and a regional Mexican restaurant, but declined to name names until those businesses sign leases.
In all, the shopping center, which still has space available for lease, will house five businesses, Anderson said. Redevelopment of the property will take about 120 days, Anderson said. Stay tuned.
Mainland makeover: The first business people see leaving Texas City and entering La Marque is Mainland Pawn & Jewelry, 106 state Highway 3.
So, as Mainland Pawn & Jewelry owners commence a major exterior renovation of their shop, they intend to make it more welcoming. Crews will paint a “Welcome to La Marque” sign on the business, said Betty Holcomb, who, with her husband, Mike, launched the pawnshop 44 years ago by selling his hunting and fishing gear and some of her jewelry. The Holcombs have met with city economic development officials and have their support, Betty Holcomb said.
The Holcombs had planned to begin renovations in September, but Hurricane Harvey struck in late August, delaying the plans. Mainland Pawn & Jewelry took in a foot of water from that storm but reopened just a few days later. Strict regulations of the industry require that customers be able to access their property and accounts, Betty Holcomb said.
The exterior will soon boast new paint and signs.
While Mainland Pawn & Jewelry offers previously owned merchandise, it also carries a large collection of new jewelry and is one of the largest dealers of new firearms in the county.
Hearsay hearsay: The much-awaited restaurant Hearsay on The Strand in the island’s downtown hasn’t set an opening date, but it could be just a matter of weeks. What’s certain is the restaurant won’t open until owners are sure waitstaff is ready and well-trained, General Manager Chris Griffith said.
As previously buzzed, Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand, will open in the historic James McFadden Building. Atul “Lucky” Chopra of Landmark Houston Hospitality Group is behind the concept, along with Houston restaurants Hearsay on Market Square and Hearsay on the Green. The eatery will serve up the restaurant’s take on American cuisine and, in a nod to the island market, a variety of seafood.
Chopra is known for transforming historic buildings into popular restaurants. The James McFadden Building was constructed in 1898.
What’s for lunch? In other downtown news, businessman Allen Flores reports the freshly opened Shark Shack, 2402 Strand in Galveston, has begun serving lunch. It initially has been operating in the evening. Flores describes Shark Shack as a lively restaurant featuring seafood, burgers and booze.
“The theme is surfer/fisherman/beachlife-cool,” he said.
