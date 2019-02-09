HQ coup: La Marque is now home to the headquarters of a growing industrial services company that plans to make the city its base of U.S. and international operations.
Industrial Commissioning Consultants International, which offers specialized cleaning services for power plants and the petrochemical industry, in April acquired a 40,600-square-foot building at 714 state Highway 3, which once housed a grocery store, later an electric supply company and, most recently, warehouse space. The company allowed the warehouse operators to stay until their leased ended in the fall.
When the lease ended, ICCI, with about 17 employees, began making property improvements, including signage, fencing, landscaping and interior build-out.
Proximity to clients was a deciding factor in the headquarters choice, CEO Steve Quinn said.
“We bought the building to be close to plants surrounding us in Texas City and in Baytown,” Quinn said.
The building is near the big connector roads — FM 3004, Interstate 45 and state Highway 146 — leading to all the company’s major clients along the Gulf Coast, Quinn said.
The building was essentially empty when the company bought it, and the price reflected that, Quinn said.
The company uses a lot of pipes and metal devices, which don’t do well in the mud, and the building has a nice concrete area for equipment, along with drive-up docks, he said.
“It has great bones,” Quinn said.
Bill Bogar is chief financial officer, Mark Elliott is chief operating officer, and Josh Phelps, vice president of operations, who found the property, is a long-time resident of La Marque.
The company, founded in 2002, was previously in Dickinson and most recently leased temporary space in Texas City as it prepared to move into its La Marque building.
The company, which plans to expand, credits the La Marque Economic Development Corp. for helping to facilitate the move.
Bear hug: There’s more to the rumor that a restaurant concept new to the county is considering moving into the space formerly occupied by Tilted Kilt Pub & Bakery in Pinnacle Park at Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway.
While Pinnacle Park developers are mum, those in the know say the Black Bear Diner concept is interested in the space. Black Bear Diner, based in Redding, California, serves home-style comfort food, such as chicken-fried steak, meatloaf, pot roast and more. Stay tuned.
Wheel deal: A new shop plans to capitalize on islanders’ enthusiasm for golf carts as a means of transportation.
Galveston Golf Rentals has leased 2,500 square feet at 1919 Strand in the island’s downtown to rent golf carts daily or for longer to locals and visitors.
The shop is projected to open in time for Mardi Gras, which begins Feb. 22.
Chad Jones is the owner. Details were scarce, but Jones is also rumored to planning a seawall site.
Eric Tucker with Joe Tramonte Realty represented both landlord and tenant.
On the burner: Two well-known Galveston restaurant concepts are making a comeback — together.
Charlie’s Burgers will merge with Galveston Bar-B-Que at 1110 23rd St. on the island.
It’s the same space Charlie’s Burgers had operated for years, before Bill Quiroga closed the concept several years ago and other eateries gave it a go.
Bill Quiroga and James Collins are behind the merged company.
Look for a Tuesday opening of the restaurant, which will go by the name Charlie’s Burgers, and will offer lunch and evening service.
Collins’ family back in the 1940s established Galveston Bar-B-Que, which was well known before the family moved to California, Quiroga said. The eatery will serve hand-made hamburger patties, homemade sausage, barbecue ribs and brisket.
Coming soon: Is Dairy Queen planning a Texas City site? And what’s happening at the old H-E-B in that mainland city?
