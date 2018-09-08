Double trouble: A little less than five months after opening a coffee shop at which baristas in bikinis or lacy little numbers served caffeinated beverages, Trevor Lohr and Juan Martinez have closed Double Cups, 241 S. Egret Bay Blvd. in League City.
Such shops have proliferated in the Pacific Northwest, but Double Cups’ opening initially was met with some resistance, particularly from people accusing the business of exploiting women.
Lohr countered that the environment was safe for women because, unlike at so-called breastaurants, the men could look but not touch. The baristas served beverages through a window and there was no indoor service. Lohr also contended women at Double Cups were empowered to “feel beautiful in their own skin.”
The complaints died down. But then so did the air-conditioning in the building.
Double Cups was unable to resolve the air-conditioner issue with the landlord, Lohr said. One of the former baristas complained about the lack of air-conditioning on social media, accusing Lohr and Martinez of not working to get it fixed. But Lohr said they did try and couldn’t come to terms with the landlord, who was responsible for the repairs. Various other issues and drama was aired on social media, too.
But Lohr isn’t bitter, he said. He sold the rights to the name, kept the equipment and came out on top, pocketing a small profit, he said. The business had done well and attracted new and repeat business daily, he said. New owners likely will reopen a Double Cups concept south of Houston. All in all, it was a “great experience,” Lohr said.
Noodle News: Elsewhere in League City, a casual Italian eatery is on the burner. Little Bella Mia will replace the PizzaFire franchise, 2471 Interstate 45. Business partners Manish Maheshwari and Amrish Ghodasara, who owned the PizzaFire franchise, will operate Little Bella Mia.
The concept comes from Houston-based Bella Restaurants, which bills itself as a franchise “powerhouse” that adds modern American twists to traditional Italian offerings. The company franchises such concepts as Mia Bella Trattoria, Andalucia Tapas Restaurants & Bar and Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee. Maheshwari and Ghodasara earlier this year opened Coco Crepes next to PizzaFire in the Pinnacle Park commercial development, replacing ice cream shop IceStorm.
Ohio-based PizzaFire last week confirmed it was withdrawing from the Texas market. The League City restaurant was its only Texas location, a spokeswoman said.
Maheshwari and Ghodasara plan to close PizzaFire mid-month and return a month or so later with Little Bella Mia, Maheshwari said. Locals still will be able to get their pizza fix at the shop. Little Bella Mia also will serve pastas, Italian subs, antipasto, wine and more.
Southern comfort: When one kitchen closes, another opens. At least that’s the case in the island’s downtown, where brothers Cedric and Lance Hamilton plan to open The Southern by The Strand, 2219 Postoffice St., in the site formerly occupied by ZaZa Bar & Bites, which closed last year.
The brothers, who hail from Milwaukee, Wis., plan to serve Southern/soul food, including such fare as chicken and waffles, homemade biscuits and gravy, chicken and dumplings, macaroni and cheese, greens, candied yams, peach cobbler and more.
Cedric Hamilton is a certified gourmet chef who has worked on casino boats and cruise ships. He and his brother a few years back also owned Soul Food On Wheels, serving workers at area refineries and plants. They later changed the name to Southern Meals on Wheels.
Up North, the brothers categorized the cuisine they served as soul food. But in Texas, everyone calls it Southern food, said Lance Hamilton, who also owns computer service center Megabytes, 2208 45th St. in Galveston.
The brothers are aiming for an early October opening of The Southern by The Strand. Stay tuned.
Bit of news: Is island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta bullish on Bitcoin?
Fertitta last week announced his Houston-based luxury automobile retailer, Post Oak Motor Cars, is the first Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Bugatti dealership in America to accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash for payments. Car buyers can purchase Post Oak Motor’s luxury carriages from anywhere in the world via the Bitcoin processor BitPay.
“The rising of Bitcoin sparked my interest,” Fertitta said. “Being a premier luxury car dealer, I always want to offer my customers the very best buying experience and this partnership will allow anyone around the world to purchase our vehicles faster and easier.”
Sonny Singh, chief commercial officer of BitPay, said people prefer to make larger purchases with Bitcoin because it’s a simple way to make payments.
Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency that allows people to buy goods and services and exchange money without involving banks, credit card issuers or other third parties.
Post Oak Motor Cars is next to Fertitta’s newest luxury development, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston.
Fertitta’s recent business moves keep his companies on trend with the latest in consumer buying and paying habits.
In May, he agreed to buy Waitr for $308 million, news agency Bloomberg reported. In July, he steered the concept into Galveston.
The Waitr app lets people order from a Galveston restaurant, then sends a Waitr driver to deliver the food to a house or business for a flat $5 fee.
Fertitta is CEO of Landry’s Inc., which has considerable operations in Galveston, including hotels, restaurants and the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. He also owns Golden Nugget casinos and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
Buzz blooper: An astute reader pointed out this column last week erred when it reported The Beach Hut, 731 Seawall Blvd., was the only island restaurant/bar venue with beach access.
The freshly opened Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11745 FM 3005 in Galveston, features beach access. The venue offers burgers and other casual fare, and, of course, adult beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.