Retail detail: Rumors are rampant that off-price clothing and décor retailer Marshalls is planning a Texas City store. The rumors heated up after the opening earlier this month of Marshalls’ competitor, Ross Dress for Less, at Palmer Plaza shopping center in the 3400 block of Palmer Highway.
TJX Companies is the parent of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, among other off-price department store concepts.
Here’s what Katie Babb, a TJX spokeswoman, said about the rumors: “Although we appreciate your inquiry, Marshalls has not announced a new store in the Texas City area.
“When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively. Generally speaking, it is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date.”
Where some traditional departments stores are struggling and closing underperforming sites, off-price retailers offering name-brand merchandise at prices reduced as much as 70 percent, are flourishing and adding stores, industry observers say.
TJX has laid out a long-term plan to operate 5,600 stores, up from its current total of 3,785, in countries where its banners already exist, retaildive.com reported last year. Stay tuned.
Greek peek: Do we have a dinner date? Not yet. But look for an early November opening of the long-awaited League City Olympia Grill, 2535 Interstate 45 S. at Pinnacle Park. Crews last week were putting finishing touches on the restaurant.
Larry Kriticos, who, with brother Tikie Kriticos, is behind the project, last week didn’t have a precise date, but the opening is near, he said.
The Kriticos brothers a year ago announced the project, which marks the third Olympia Grill in Galveston County. The brothers for five years searched for the right spot for the restaurant to meet demand among north Galveston County residents.
The Kriticos brothers own and operate Olympia Grill at 4908 Seawall Blvd. and Olympia Grill at Pier 21, both on the island. The 10,000-square-foot League City restaurant will be similar to the Pier 21 concept, specializing in local, fresh seafood dishes and some Greek cuisine. Stay tuned.
Well done: Kemah has gotten a little more appetizing. Look for a 5 p.m. Tuesday grand opening celebration at 707 Chophouse, which takes part of its name from its address — 707 Bradford Ave.
The restaurant already is open and a little more than a month ago replaced Kemah Steak Company.
Husband-and-wife team Carole Barnett and Tom Prouty launched 707 Chophouse and Nicholas Stephenson came in later as a partner. Both Barnett and Nicholas were most recently at Marais in Dickinson, where Barnett was chef of cuisine and Stephenson was general manager.
707 Chophouse is very different from the Kemah restaurant it replaced, Stephenson said. The business partners have completely changed the food and drink menus and wine list, he said. And the restaurant still is undergoing some renovations, which won’t disrupt service, Stephenson said. 707 Chophouse serves dinner daily.
Snitch-el: Raise your steins if you’ve been waiting for King’s Bierhaus to open in League City. After a long construction lull, there could be cause to celebrate.
Developers of King’s Bierhaus, which is underway at 828 W. FM 646 in League City, earlier this month submitted new plans for expansion work at the German cuisine restaurant and beer garden, city officials report.
The city is expected any day now to approve those new plans, allowing crews to move ahead on the venue, which owners had hoped to open in the spring but pushed to September, which, of course, has come and gone.
The delays came after the company decided mid-construction to expand by adding an outdoor beer garden, which required it to buy adjacent property for an extra parking lot.
Because King’s Bierhaus had to buy more property and made changes to its original plans, it had to submit new plans to the city. Representatives of King’s Bierhaus have not returned repeated phone calls.
When it’s built out, the restaurant and beer garden will feature a 300-seat outdoor beer garden, large indoor dining room with communal tables and a playground for children. The restaurant plans to serve more than 10 varieties of sausage and a German/American fusion menu, according to reports.
Cruise news: All that work at 112 19th St. in Galveston is for a 7,000-square-foot center to house a 4,000-square-foot grocery store, a 1,700-square-foot liquor store and a 1,300-square-foot spa focusing on feet. SuperTex Construction is the developer. Mathew Baby is a principal of the firm, which is aiming for a February opening of Cruise Plaza. The center, near Harborside Drive, aims to serve cruise ship employees, among others.
Baby last year bought the circa-1957 building, which for decades housed Galatex Electric. V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty was the listing agent. Nellie Zapata of the same agency represented seller Electrical Troubleshooters Inc. Stay tuned.
Silver market: Island retirement community The Meridian, 2228 Seawall Blvd., has expanded services, adding 14 rooms for assisted living and memory care residents.
The services are new for The Meridian, which is known for independent living accommodations with Gulf of Mexico views.
The rooms for assisted living and memory care are private and caregivers will be available 24 hours a day, said Jennie LaRue, independent and assisted living director at The Meridian.
The addition of assisted living and memory care gives The Merdian the status of a continuum of care community, LaRue said.
Continuing care communities are retirement communities with accommodations for independent living, assisted living and nursing-home care.
Also, medical care and pharmacy needs for residents at The Meridian will be coordinated through the University of Texas Medical Branch Geri House Calls Program, LaRue said.
Buzz-cation: Biz Buzz will return Nov. 4.
