A wave of automated car washes raced to the island to snap up land, new restaurants turned on their burners, national retailers reshuffled real estate and longtime businesses shocked us by closing or selling. Here’s a Biz Buzz review of 2022.

JANUARYDeep roots: Long popular Tom’s Thumb Nursery and Landscaping, 2014 45th St., officially began operating as Tom’s Thumb Nursery by Cornelius. Dallas-based Calloway’s Nursery, which owns Cornelius Nursery stores in the Houston area, acquired the island business known for plants, garden supplies, outdoor art and landscaping services from Peggy Cornelius — not related to Cornelius Nursery operators — who was ready to retire, she said.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription