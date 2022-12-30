A wave of automated car washes raced to the island to snap up land, new restaurants turned on their burners, national retailers reshuffled real estate and longtime businesses shocked us by closing or selling. Here’s a Biz Buzz review of 2022.
JANUARYDeep roots: Long popular Tom’s Thumb Nursery and Landscaping, 2014 45th St., officially began operating as Tom’s Thumb Nursery by Cornelius. Dallas-based Calloway’s Nursery, which owns Cornelius Nursery stores in the Houston area, acquired the island business known for plants, garden supplies, outdoor art and landscaping services from Peggy Cornelius — not related to Cornelius Nursery operators — who was ready to retire, she said.
New wave: In what would start a wave of car-wash buzz on the island, BlueWave Express acquired the vacant building formerly occupied by Simp’s Kitchen and years ago by a Dairy Queen, 2528 Broadway. BlueWave also was rumored to have acquired the self-serve automatic car wash at 2502 Broadway, next to the restaurant building. San Rafael, California-based BlueWave hasn’t officially confirmed rumors, but since has fenced the area and begun some preparation work.
Joynt venture: Popular island eatery Gypsy Joynt reopened at its new location on 61st Street in the former Cici’s Pizza building. The restaurant, long an anchor of the island’s West Market area, moved from 2117 Market St. to 6105 Stewart Road.
FEBRUARYSetting the table: The much-anticipated Lil’ Buffalo Grille opened in Evia, a neighborhood at 99th Street and Schaper Drive on the island’s West End. Lil’ Buffalo Grille, 13 Evia Main, is a smaller version of two Houston restaurants John McAleer and family own and serves American fare and some Tex-Mex dishes.
Checkout lane: Michigan-based Gordon Food Service had under contract a vacant island lot formerly home to Gerland’s Food Fair, 2402 45th St. in Galveston. Gordon Food Service, a distributor to restaurants and commercial customers, also operates more than 175 GFS Marketplace stores, which are open to the general public. The stores sell bulk foods in the style of Sam’s Club or Costco, but without the membership fees. Later this year, insiders confirmed Gordon Food Service finalized acquisition of the land. No word on construction timelines.
Rise and shine: The island’s caffeine scene was buzzing about the opening of Seawall Coffee Company, 3802 Cove View Blvd. in the Campeche Cove Shopping Center. Sisters Meghan Billiot and Paula Kovach opened the shop, which also serves pastries.
Panel discussion: Inquiring readers were wondering what happened to the 120-foot faux lighthouse that had been a scenic backdrop for visitors to South Shore Harbour Resort and the nearby marina since 1983. Long story short: Nearly 40 years on the water had taken its toll on the lighthouse made of metal panels. Crews removed the black-and-white panels, leaving only the center pole, which sort of resembles an oil rig. Readers wondered whether the landmark would return.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Scott Webb, assistant vice president of real estate for American National Insurance Co., which, through a subsidiary, erected the lighthouse when it built the large-scale housing development, hotel, marina and office buildings known as South Shore Harbour on the shores of Clear Lake. Webb at the time was in the very preliminary stages of getting an estimate for what it might cost to rebuild the lighthouse, he said. This week he said: “There is currently nothing new to report on the lighthouse. Hoping to get to a resolution early next year.”
Pho sure: Vietnamese soup purveyor Pho Boardwalk opened at 1201 state Highway 146 in Kemah. Pronounced “fuh,” pho is a Vietnamese soup dish made of broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat and in the past decade has become increasingly popular with restaurants proliferating across Galveston County.
Beached deal: San Antonio-based SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said it couldn’t see a “path to a transaction” after Ohio-based Cedar Fair L.P., which owns Schlitterbahn in Galveston, rejected its $3.4 billion offer.
Downtown doings: It had been nearly 30 years since the island’s downtown got a new hotel. But that changed when Brian and Emily Root opened The Oleander Hotel, a 10-room boutique property at 520 20th St. The property was built in July 1930 for a Texas Company gas station — a predecessor to Texaco — and was greatly modified in the 1980s.
MARCHCrunch time: The walls of the HomeTown Bank building, 4424 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, came tumbling down to make way for a new and improved one. HomeTown Bank closed the branch in October 2021 and moved senior management and employees to its 45th and O ½ branch. The seawall building, circa 1970s or early 1980s, was in constant need of maintenance, which was becoming increasingly expensive, Jimmy Rasmussen, president and CEO of HomeTown Bank, said in an interview last year. Look for the new building to open in early February.
Break point: Developer Miguel Prida was awaiting city permits to break ground on 14-lane bowling alley attached to Primetime Cinema, 8902 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Prida in April acquired what then was known as Premiere Lux Cinema with plans to add a bowling alley on the 6-acre property. Supply chain issues still are vexing developers. Prida plans a mid-2023 opening.
Dishing it: Galveston West Enders welcomed more dining options with the opening of Cooper’s Landing Coastal Dining & Drink, 11150 FM 3005 in the building formerly occupied by Café Michael Burger.
Southern comfort: Jordan Collins opened B’s Southern Kitchen, 4603 Gulf Freeway, inside the SS Express Mart convenience store. Collins is known for his popular food truck, Smokin’ J’s Curbside Kitchen & BBQ.
Sweet deal: In more scoop for mainlanders, Lisa Marie Zarate, with her mother, Linda Marie Gutierrez, opened Sweet Treats Ice Cream and Pastries, 11001 Delany Road in La Marque’s Gulfway Plaza.
Hard Times over: Islanders were drinking to Brian Lepo’s debut of Bar 43 in the building formerly occupied by Hard Times & Misery Saloon, 4302 Ave. S in Galveston.
APRILChicken scratched: Readers around the county were clucking about the sudden closures of Church’s Chicken restaurants in Dickinson, La Marque and Texas City. Corporate representatives said the closures were temporary and the fast-food franchises would reopen. They also said one of its franchisees failed to meet standards and bring its operations into compliance, which resulted in the closures.
Can we get an amen? After months of renovation, Coastal Community Church officially opened its new place to worship in the remodeled 1951 Pennington Buick Building, 1309 23rd St. in Galveston. The building once housed a Buick dealership but had languished in disrepair for years. Coastal Community Church launched in 2012 and is led by founding pastor Aaron Sanders.
Flying the coop: Foodies and cooks were shocked by island businesswoman Alicia Cahill‘s announcement she was closing her popular downtown island shop Kitchen Chick, 2402 Market St., after 10 successful years. The shop carried kitchen accessories and offered highly attended cooking classes. Cahill, who still writes a popular feature in Coast Monthly, wanted to spend more time with family and pursue other paths, she said.
Dealership déjà vu: McRee Ford, 2800 Interstate 45 in Dickinson, celebrated its 75-year anniversary under economic conditions eerily similar to when it open in 1947 — supply-side constraints, few cars on lots and echoes of war in Europe as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raged on. Even with all the changes and disasters, including the 2021 freeze and the pandemic, Mitchell Dale, whose family owns the dealership, still was optimistic about the future, he said.
Biz Birthday: La Marque-based A&A Machine & Fabrication celebrated 65 years with a party for employees and guests. On April 10, 1957, Manuel Chionsini, Fred Heinemann and Charles Hutchins launched a machining business in La Marque.
Market watch: Michigan-based company Gordon Food Service pushed its shopping cart into League City’s very crowded grocery aisle by commencing to renovate the Palais Royal building, 215 W. Main St., for a GFS Marketplace store. Gordon Food Service plans a Galveston store, too.
Sol patrol: Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam, a principal in JMK5 Holdings, added to his ever-growing portfolio of commercial properties, snapping up Marina Del Sol, 1203 Twin Oaks Blvd. in Kemah. The marina features about 300 wet slips and 200 drystack slips for the boating public to rent.
On the rise: The $83 million condominium and marina development long-planned for Tiki Island — the first new-build residential project on the island in 11 years — got nearer to reality when Legend Communities announced Ludlow and Associates Construction was the general contractor of The Residences at Tiki Island, a high-end mixed use development of 70 condominiums, with future phases of eight villas, a marina with a restaurant and a barn for about 200 boats. A completion date is planned for summer 2024.
MAYOn a roll: Owners of Classic Auto Group announced big changes at and near its island dealership complex, 8202 Broadway in Galveston, including an automated car wash that would be accessible to the public and a new, larger Honda showroom and service center. Howie and Renae Bentley, who own Classic Auto Group, said they plan to open Style Car Wash at 8126 Broadway, on the corner of Harborside Drive and Broadway where boat dealer Ron Hoover Marine long had operated. Before Island Style Car Wash opens, crews will demolish the 23-year-old Classic Honda showroom and 8102 Broadway building to make way for a new building that will feature Honda’s newest design and will include a service center. The new 21,602-square-foot building will feature Honda’s modern design and more display room, replacing the existing 13,873-square-foot Honda building. The showroom will have a late 2023 opening, the Bentleys said. The car wash is planned for 2024.
Bittersweet goodbye: After 30 years of making kolaches and those “killer” cinnamon rolls, owner SuSu Brisco retired, closing Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. in League City. Brisco wanted to spend more time with family.
Long live the Queen: In other business ends, Pierogi Queen, 2047 W. Main St. in League City, closed after six years. Miroslaw and Ewa Sek opened the League City Pierogi Queen in 2016 and blamed the closure on high food prices and difficulties in finding reliable help.
Fiiz biz: After moving to the area from Utah a year before, Dave and Amber Crouse sought to fill the soda shop void by opening Fiiz, 241 S. Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. Fiiz, pronounced fizz, sells specialty beverages ranging from Italian sodas and Fiiz Freezes to frozen lemonade and smoothies.
Soul finding: After closing her downtown Galveston restaurant when the lease expired a year before, Ouida Cook reopened Soul2Soul Café, 5316 Broadway in Galveston.
Urn return: For the first time in 90 years, decorative urns again were gracing the exterior corners of the four towers at the top of 224-room island hotel Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. Crews began installing 12 urns that are exact re-creations of those originally installed for the 1911 Hotel Galvez opening. The urns are believed to have been lost in a 1932 hurricane that struck between Galveston and Freeport with winds estimated at 100 mph, blowing down flimsy shacks, killing 40 people and injuring hundreds of others, according to reports. Grand Galvez owners commissioned island-based Creative Combinations, whose principal is Alex Gonzalez, to recreate the urns.
Fancy that: Houston bar and restaurant creators Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel served up a sneak peek of plans for an eatery at Hotel Lucine, the boutique property underway at the site of the former Pearl Inn, 1002 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Yu and Heugel will lead the restaurant and bar programming at The Fancy, a restaurant expected to open in 2023. The menu will be inspired by local ingredients and French technique, they said.
World domination: Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam, a principal of JMK5 Holdings, unveiled the largest World Gym in the United States, at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The 100,000-square-foot gym opened in a former Sears department store building.
JUNETruth and fries: Fans of Nathan’s Famous were relishing news that Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 W. FM 646 in League City, had begun serving hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, wings and more through both Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York, which offers New York-style wings through third-party delivery. Little Daddy’s Gumbo was making both Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York fare available for diners at the restaurant, as well as through DoorDash and Waitr delivery services.
Sweet scoop: After nearly two years waiting out the pandemic and trying to find the right time and employees, Michael and Ashley Cordray opened Cordray Drug Store, 3827 Ave. L. The shop specializes in hand-rolled ice cream. The Cordrays are stars of Magnolia Network‘s “Restoring Galveston.”
Spot on: A popular restaurant operating under the Island Famous Inc. umbrella was setting the table to open in League City, marking its first mainland foray. Dennis Byrd, president of Island Famous, announced he was planning a 2023 opening of The Spot in the building most recently occupied by Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Gulf Freeway. The Spot has cultivated a huge following for its hamburgers, seafood and desserts with Gulf of Mexico views.
JULYIn play: Chef Jaanai Sherman and husband, Joe, were preparing to open The Yella Dog at Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. The Yella Dog, in the clubhouse at the golf course, specializes in upscale Southern-inspired cuisine.
Tex-Mex triumph: Family owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant had secured permits to open a third eatery at 2508 Gulf Freeway S. in League City in the spot formerly occupied by Prime Pizza. Josie and Homero Barcenas in 1998 launched Barcenas Mexican Restaurant, 2200 Bay Area Blvd. in Friendswood, when they bought an existing eatery. And this year, they celebrated the 14th anniversary of Barcenas Mexican Restaurant, 11013 Delany Road in La Marque’s Gulfway Plaza.
Hole story: After months of renovation, anticipation and smoothing out kinks, Galveston Bagel Company, 1110 23rd St., opened to hungry crowds. The restaurant opened in the space most recently occupied by Koop’s BBQ Kitchen & Catering, but is known for long housing Charlie’s Burger. Dillan Mena and wife, Shelby, had been operating Galveston Bagel Company through a popular food truck. The 23rd Street property allowed them to open a full-service restaurant in a partnership with Heather and Saul Estrada.
From the ashes: More than two years after a fire badly damaged its 4917 Broadway building, Bronco Burritos reopened to long lines of devoted fans. The eatery, renowned for breakfast burritos and Tex-Mex fare, had been closed since June 2020 when an electrical fire rendered the building a total loss.
Sonic boom: Crews broke ground on a Sonic Restaurant and convenience store at 7017 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Although the Hitchcock Sonic won’t be a traditional drive-in concept, it will serve the restaurant chain’s most popular menu items. Sonic is set to open early 2023.
Cocina consolidation: A little more than a year after debuting Good Dough Kolache Bakery in Texas City’s 6th Street district downtown — in the space formerly occupied by Bear Fruit Bakery — Chef Mary Bass moved the operation to Galveston, where she operates La Cocina, 1508 39th St.
Landmark sale: Businessman and Ball High School graduate Facundo Caminos acquired the 126-year-old Hutchings-Sealy building in the island’s downtown, long owned and preserved by the family of the late island-born philanthropist, oilman and developer George P. Mitchell. The building, designed and built in 1895 and 1896, is considered a landmark of architect Nicholas Clayton‘s achievements and one of the earliest examples of steel-frame construction in Texas, according to Mitchell Historic Properties.
Prime property: In other island building buys, JAMN LLC, an affiliate property company of Galveston Restaurant Group, acquired the building and land once home to a Coca-Cola bottling plant, 5302 Broadway. JAMN, whose principals are brothers Johnny and Joey Smecca and business partner Danny Hart, don’t have immediate plans for the property. It’s possible JAMN, a name derived from the first initials of their sons, could develop it or another developer might come along, Johnny Smecca and Hart said.
Slice of the market: The concept of pizza in a vending machine arrived in the market when PizzaForno licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson opened a Friendswood automated pizza venue, 3312 FM 528. They later opened one on Tiki Island.
AUGUSTTaco tell-all: Island restaurateur Ray Fuentes was preparing to transition his Mr. Taco restaurant, 4112 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, from countertop to full service. The full-service restaurant opened soon after to positive reviews.
Express news: The highly awaited Café Petra Express opened at Mainland Crossing Shopping Center, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The growing Café Petra chain, which has a 2800 Marina Bay Drive site in League City and two locations in Louisiana, serves authentic Greek and Lebanese cuisine, such as falafel, gyro sandwiches, kabobs and more.
Electric buzz: League City officials confirmed electric vehicle maker Tesla planned a League City showroom at 400 Gulf Freeway in the former site of a BMW dealership that moved to the Clear Lake area. Texas franchise laws require automakers to sell through third-party dealerships. While it’s possible to buy a Tesla in Texas — and Tesla has some showrooms in the state — the purchases must be handled as out-of-state transactions. No word on opening date.
Room report: The pool was poured, new doors and windows were on site and crews were busy transforming a mid-century motel into the 61-room Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Removal of the porte-cochère — the covered shelter for vehicles — caused buzz by opening up the front of the building at the former site of Pearl Inn, a property that began in 1963 as the Treasure Isle Motel. Hotel Lucine is expected to open in 2023.
Palace intrigue: Inquiring readers were wondering about a sign at the former Bubba’s Shrimp Palace, 325 Gulf Freeway in League City that stated: “La Brisa Mexican Bar + Grill parking.” Darwin Wilson, whose family owns La Brisa in Bacliff and League City, confirmed his company had acquired the Bubba’s Shrimp Palace property largely for the parking lot and had no immediate plans to open another concept.
He’s back: After selling the East End building that for years housed Smooth Tony’s Patio & Grill, 415 Ninth St. in Galveston, islander Tony Gonzalez was back in business, opening Smooth Tony’s Juice & Smoothie Bar.
SEPTEMBERThis is fly: Entrepreneur Eric Trout opened Galveston Fishing Co., 2509 Market St., giving the island its first fly fishing and saltwater lifestyle store.
End of an era: After 63 years on the island, Apache Mexican Cuisine turned off the burners and closed. But all wasn’t lost. The restaurant’s chef, Miguel Lopez, whose family owned the 511 20th St. eatery, planned to cater on the island.
Tortuga tattle: After more than 20 years at 6010 Seawall Blvd., Tortuga Mexican Kitchen confirmed it was moving to the commercial center in the 4900 block of Seawall Boulevard that’s home to Kritikos Grill, Pizza Hut and other businesses. In December, managers said crews were making progress and the restaurant would open soon.
Dollar signs: La Marque city officials confirmed walls erected at 5745 FM 1765 were for a Dollar General, marking the third for La Marque but the first on the city’s west side.
Marshalls move: Off-price apparel and home accessories retailer Marshalls opened its new Galveston store in the Randalls-anchored shopping center at 61st Street and Central City Boulevard, where Palais Royal once operated. The retailer previously was on Stewart Road.
Casual-day casualties? After 15 years in business, Gulf Coast Cleaners shops in Hitchcock and Texas City permanently closed. The stores were at 8125 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock and 1809 6th St. N. in Texas City. Owners didn’t respond to request for comment.
Pier review: After many years and attempts at commercial development on the site of the island’s famous Balinese Room, prolific developer Jerome Karam, a principal in JMK5 Holdings, acquired rights to develop on the property, 2107 Seawall Blvd. JMK5 Holdings acquired the rights from businessman Scott Arnold, who has 30 years remaining on a lease with the Texas General Land Office.
The land office issues commercial leases and easements for coastal projects that produce revenue from the private use of state-owned submerged land. JMK5 Holdings plans a 27,000-square-foot deck with two restaurants — 8,000 square feet each. Preliminary plans call for four short-term rentals atop one of the restaurants and possibly some event/dance space that would evoke the heyday of the Balinese Room, a gambling hall operated on a pier 600 feet into the Gulf of Mexico during the 1940s and 1950s.
Fried and true: A Texas town without a Whataburger? That was the sad state for Santa Fe until city officials announced the fast-food chain was seeking permits to open in a building attached to H-E-B, 4206 Ave. T. Whataburger will open between H-E-B and state Highway 6 sometime in the 2023.
The dirt: Crews began moving dirt for a 15,000-square-foot commercial development that will house a national coffee chain, a brick-oven pizzeria and a beauty and wellness concept at Grand Oak Village at Link and Calder roads in League City. It was another phase of the $25 million, 16-acre development just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96. Among tenants is New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee. Work on Grand Oak Village began with the demolition in late 2020 of the 45-year-old former, long vacant Mrs. Baird’s bakery distribution center.
OCTOBEREnergy boost? CenterPoint Energy, which provides electric distribution and transmission services, confirmed plans to move its longtime Galveston service center to Santa Fe on the northwest corner of FM 1764 and FM 646, where CenterPoint is reported to have acquired about 18 acres. CenterPoint said it had outgrown its Galveston facility, 502 27th St.
Straight shooters: After a $1.5 million investment, a group of business partners has opened Texas Gun Club, 3720 Gulf Freeway in League City. The partners have completely renovated the building, formerly occupied by The Arms Room, including upgrading the ventilation system for the indoor shooting range, said Jason Short, president and CEO of Texas Gun Club, which also operates a Stafford venue under the same name.
Smokin’ buzz: Houston-based The Creek Group acquired 60-year-old Queen’s Bar-B-Que, 3428 Ave. S in Galveston, from Sandy Kerzee and family. Kerzee was ready to retire.
Royal real estate: Houston couple Ian and Kristen Dennis acquired the circa 1936 Moorish-style building known as the Santa Fe or Pignataro Castle, 12902 state Highway 6, with plans for restoring it, but didn’t divulge details.
Saving Grace: Less than a year after opening at Mainland City Centre in Texas City, Grazia Italian Kitchen closed with plans to reopen a more casual Grace Pizza and Shakes in the same space, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Room service: After more than a year, The Tremont House debuted its multimillion-dollar makeover. Renovations at the iconic downtown island hotel encompassed the entire 135-room property and paid tribute to island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia. Work was finished and the property on Nov. 1 rebranded as part of Marriott Bonvoy‘s Tribute Portfolio.
Caminos confirmation: Businessman Facundo Caminos confirmed persistent rumors he was negotiating to buy another landmark downtown island building from Mitchell Historic Properties — the Thomas Jefferson League Building, 2301-2307 Strand constructed in 1872.
Sandwich speculation: After about four years, Texadelphia Bar & Grill, known for Philadelphia cheesesteaks with a Texas twist, closed its Galveston restaurant, 1228 Seawall Blvd. But a sign at the site promises a new concept to come.
NOVEMBERSmash hit? Open just a few months, Galveston Bagel Company, 1110 23rd St. opened MAC-ies, a food truck on the patio serving smash burgers and fries.
Grill thrill: Upscale waterfront restaurant Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill opened at 12930 Crystal View Blvd. The restaurant, which overlooks the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon in Lago Mar, is a collaboration between Houston restaurant designers Candice and Lonnie Schiller and architect Craig Schuster, all of H3D Hospitality Design, and hospitality group American Resort Management.
Hot dish: After extensive renovations, island newcomer Leeland House opened at 2711 Market St., in the space previously occupied by Gypsy Joynt. Business partners Cheryl Crider and Justin Lofton, who operate a Leeland House in Houston, are behind the bistro-style eatery that serves modern American cuisine. Leeland House serves breakfast, brunch and lunch and soon will add dinner when the timing is right, Crider said.
Beall ringing: Florida-based Bealls Outlet/Home Centric officially unveiled its island store, 6307 Stewart Road in Galveston in the building formerly occupied by Marshalls, which moved elsewhere on the island. Bealls carries brand-name apparel and accessories, shoes, home furnishings, gifts and toys. Home Centric sells furniture and home accessories.
Double take: After more than a year of talk, there was finally action among automated car wash companies seeking to roll into the island market. Katie’s Express Car Wash acquired the Island Auto Wash property, 2716 61st St., with plans to up date the building and equipment. Earlier in the year, Robert Petrie, whose family owns Katie’s Express Car Wash, also confirmed the company planned a car wash at the old Tony & Bros Wrecker Service building near 59th Street and Broadway. That’s still true. The company is finalizing acquisition of the Broadway property and plans to start work on it early next year, which will give it two island car washes.
Crunch time: In the same month, crews made rubble of a small strip center at the southwest corner of 61st Street and Heards Lane that is the future island site of WhiteWater Express Car Wash, expected to open in 2023.
Palm reading: Texas-based Wan Bridge held an open house and launch party at its soon-to-open Palm Bay Galveston, which when complete will feature 94 townhomes for lease.
Lucky 13: A partnership that included former American National Insurance Co. CEO Jim Pozzi, acquired Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood, 7809 Broadway at Pelican Rest Marina. Pozzi and, his wife, Jan, and Ivan Arangelov and his wife, Lidija Bikova Arangelov, formed a limited liability company to acquire the restaurant from the family of Buddy Schultz. The marina wasn’t included in the acquisition. Pozzi retired from American National shortly after Brookfield Reinsurance in May finalized the acquisition of the more than century-old island company in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.1 billion.
DECEMBEROn top of it: Dignitaries, bankers and business boosters gathered for a topping-out ceremony at Tannos Development Group‘s $23 million office building in Friendswood. The 107,0000-square-foot building, 1715 S. Friendswood Drive, is known as the 1715 Project, and will include medical and professional offices.
Well wishes: More than 100 people attended a grand opening of Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center to witness owner Renae Bentley fulfill a longtime business dream. Bentley debuted the 5,000-square-foot building at 2910 53rd St. that for 30 years housed a day care center and before that was a stable for horses. Bent on Healthy Living features spin classes by Bentley’s Isle Cycle Studio, group fitness classes and wellness therapies.
Good sign? The island was abuzz when Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd., erected a new sign with a new name — Landry’s Prime Seafood & Steaks, signaling an extensive renovation, new décor and new menu premiering in the New Year.
Lease low-down: E-commerce giant Amazon caused much buzz when it made its nearly finished $30 million delivery station in League City available to sublet, effectively dashing any hopes it planned to open a delivery station at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, a real estate investment trust, built the center for Amazon to lease. The Daily News in June reported momentum had stalled and the last-mile delivery station’s opening was in limbo as Amazon de-escalated its warehouse investment spree and sought to shed or sublet industrial space.
And … action! Texas-based Premiere LUX Ciné 12 and JMK5 Holdings revealed plans to open a completely renovated movie theater in the first quarter next year at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The new theater by Texas-based Premiere Cinemas will feature luxury lounge seating, expanded food and beverage menus and state-of-the-art laser projection systems, said JMK5 Holdings, which owns Mainland City Centre. The movie theater replaces Plano-based Cinemark, which left Mainland City Centre on Dec. 31 2021.
