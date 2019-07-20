Michael Woody joined the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau as its chief tourism officer Thrusday. He has moved to the island from San Antonio and brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the tourism, marketing and communications industries. I asked him a few questions about his impressions of the organization and of Galveston.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your position?
A: It’s such an incredible opportunity and honor to be joining the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. I’ve heard amazing things about the strong team that’s already in place at the GICVB and I’m looking forward to learning more about them, their role in the organization, and the impact they’re having on the industry at large here on the island. Then we can identify how best I can support them with their current initiatives, and how we can collaboratively explore new opportunities to take things from great to exemplary.
Q: What are you looking forward to about being in Galveston?
A: There are certain destinations in this world that have the potential to make residents and visitors alike fall in love with the place. For me, Galveston is one of those destinations. And it’s not just because of one or two defining elements, it’s because in Galveston, there’s truly something for everyone. Some of these defining elements include history and historic preservation, conservation, art galleries, family entertainment, live theater, a vibrant culinary scene, festivals, the cruise industry and even 32-miles of beautiful Gulf beaches. But it’s more than just having those elements present, it’s the knowledge, passion and commitment of all those who greet, welcome and serve residents and visitors alike. For me, Galveston is a place where our storytellers, ranging from multi-generational islanders to relative newbies in comparison, make all the difference as they invite you at every turn to be part of the story. And that certainly makes the new kid on the block feel welcome and ready to learn everything he can.
Q: Have you been to Galveston before — and what was your impression?
A: It has been nearly 22 years since my last visit to the island. And although much has changed in terms of product, the island’s essence has remained the same. There’s a very real sensation when coming over the causeway onto Galveston Island. It’s a sense of calm and a feeling of decompression. It’s island time. That can’t be replicated or fabricated, it’s inherent to our destination. I’m thrilled to make this feeling of “Island Time” my new normal, and I look forward to taking every opportunity to invite the world to experience it as well.
