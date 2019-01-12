One of my New Year’s resolutions this year is to take advantage of living in a tourist destination and visit the attractions and museums right in my own backyard. I’m in luck! On Jan. 26, 12 Galveston area museums will participate in the inaugural Galveston Museum Day.
Participating museums will offer free admission, discounts and special activities to visitors. The event will showcase the wide variety of museums on the island and in the area. Those who visit three or more museums will receive a free Historic Galveston coloring book. Galveston Museum Day participants will also be eligible to win a one night stay at Hotel Galvez, home to a hall of history and known for its ghost tours, plus attraction passes.
The best part of the event is that participants will have the opportunity to learn about Galveston’s place as one of the wealthiest cities in the United States during the late 1800s, the powerful families who helped build the city, Galveston’s significance to immigration in the region, and the importance of the industries that keep Galveston thriving.
“We’re so fortunate to live in a place that is home to so many incredible museums,” Melody Smith, Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing director said. “Putting this event together was truly a collaboration among all the participants, and we look forward to keeping this event going every year.
For more information about Galveston Museum Day, visit www.galvestonmuseumday.com.
